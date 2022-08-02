Investec Limited Investec plc Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Incorporated in England and Wales Registration number 1925/002833/06 Registration number 3633621 JSE share code: INL LSE share code: INVP JSE Hybrid code: INPR JSE share code: INP JSE debt code: INLV ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50 NSX share code: IVD LEI: 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 BSE share code: INVESTEC ISIN: ZAE000081949 LEI: 213800CU7SM6O4UWOZ70

(jointly "Investec")

As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, and Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and/or the JSE Listings Requirements.

Accordingly, we advise of the following:

THE INVESTEC LIMITED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2021 (THE "PLAN"): DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 and 3.92 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the Plan is required to disclose details of indirect beneficial acquisitions of Investec Limited ordinary shares of ZAR0.0002 each made to satisfy the Plan's obligations to its participants and accordingly the following on-market dealings are disclosed:

Date of transaction: 28 July 2022 Number of shares acquired: 205 412 Price: ZAR87.3037 Total value: ZAR17 933 227.62 Date of transaction: 29 July 2022 Number of shares acquired: 248 943 Price: ZAR87.9513 Total value: ZAR21 894 860.48 Date of transaction: 01 August 2022 Number of shares acquired: 200 000 Price: ZAR89.1176 Total value: ZAR17 823 520.00

Prior clearance to deal in these shares was obtained.

Sandton

02 August 2022

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited