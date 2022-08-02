Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Investec Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INL   ZAE000081949

INVESTEC GROUP

(INL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
89.53 ZAR   +0.90%
10:12aTHE INVESTEC LIMITED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2021 (THE "PLAN") : Dealings in securities
PU
07:50aForm 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (amendment)
GL
08/01Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

THE INVESTEC LIMITED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2021 (THE "PLAN"): DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

08/02/2022 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investec Limited

Investec plc

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registration number 1925/002833/06

Registration number 3633621

JSE share code: INL

LSE share code: INVP

JSE Hybrid code: INPR

JSE share code: INP

JSE debt code: INLV

ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50

NSX share code: IVD

LEI: 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22

BSE share code: INVESTEC

ISIN: ZAE000081949

LEI: 213800CU7SM6O4UWOZ70

(jointly "Investec")

As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, and Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and/or the JSE Listings Requirements.

Accordingly, we advise of the following:

THE INVESTEC LIMITED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2021 (THE "PLAN"): DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 and 3.92 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the Plan is required to disclose details of indirect beneficial acquisitions of Investec Limited ordinary shares of ZAR0.0002 each made to satisfy the Plan's obligations to its participants and accordingly the following on-market dealings are disclosed:

Date of transaction:

28 July 2022

Number of shares acquired:

205 412

Price:

ZAR87.3037

Total value:

ZAR17 933 227.62

Date of transaction:

29 July 2022

Number of shares acquired:

248 943

Price:

ZAR87.9513

Total value:

ZAR21 894 860.48

Date of transaction:

01 August 2022

Number of shares acquired:

200 000

Price:

ZAR89.1176

Total value:

ZAR17 823 520.00

Prior clearance to deal in these shares was obtained.

Sandton

02 August 2022

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Investec Limited published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 14:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INVESTEC GROUP
10:12aTHE INVESTEC LIMITED SHARE INCENTIVE : Dealings in securities
PU
07:50aForm 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (amendment)
GL
08/01Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
GL
07/29INVESTEC : Basel III disclosures at 30 June 2022
PU
07/28THE INVESTEC LIMITED SHARE INCENTIVE : Dealings in Securities
PU
07/27INVESTEC : Transactions by a pdmr in investec plc ordinary shares
PU
07/25THE INVESTEC LIMITED SHARE INCENTIVE : Dealings in securities
PU
07/25Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
GL
07/21Analysis-Race for Downing Street drives tax policy split into UK Conservatives
RE
07/21Dechra Pharmaceuticals Raises $220 Million to Finance US Acquisition; Shares Drop 6%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INVESTEC GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 145 M 2 633 M 2 633 M
Net income 2023 523 M 642 M 642 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 043 M 4 964 M 4 964 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 8 300
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart INVESTEC GROUP
Duration : Period :
Investec Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTEC GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fani Titi Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nishlan Andre Samujh Group CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Philip Alan Hourquebie Chairman
David Friedland Independent Non-Executive Director
Khumo Lesego Shuenyane Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTEC GROUP2.26%4 964
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-12.41%47 027
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-14.21%10 718
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-15.88%7 587
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-15.50%5 468
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-16.80%3 781