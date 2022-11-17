Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Investec Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INL   ZAE000081949

INVESTEC GROUP

(INL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-15
93.24 ZAR   -1.34%
03:16aTOP NEWS: Investec posts strong interim profit amid net fund inflows
AN
02:24aUK's Investec Boosts Fiscal H1 Dividend Amid Higher Profit, Revenue
MT
02:03aEarnings Flash (INVP.L) INVESTEC Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX48.90
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TOP NEWS: Investec posts strong interim profit amid net fund inflows

11/17/2022 | 03:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Investec PLC and Ltd on Thursday reported substantially higher interim profit, driven by rising global interest rates and client acquisition.

For six months that ended September 30, pretax profit for the Sandton-based financial services provider was at GBP506.8 million, up 90% from GBP266.3 million in the prior year.

Despite volatile market conditions, Investec said, revenue rose by 19% to GBP1.13 billion from GBP951.1 million.

But funds under management decreased by 7.6% to GBP59.0 billion as at September 30 from GBP63.8 billion as at March 31, caused by the decline in global markets.

Investec recorded net inflows of GBP202 million. It said this was despite elevated market volatility, which results in subdued client activity and delays in investment decisions. Net inflows of GBP464 million in discretionary funds was partially offset by net outflows of GBP261 million from non-discretionary funds.

Investec declared an interim dividend of 13.5 pence, up 23% from 11.0p.

Basic earnings per share doubled to 50.6p from 25.0p, while headline earnings per share jumped by 30% to 32.0p from 24.7p.

"The group's earnings growth momentum continued, underpinned by strong revenues from our diversified client franchises and a focused approach to support our clients," said Chief Executive Fani Titi, adding: "Rising global interest rates, client acquisition and strong asset quality supported these results."

Investec announced that it intends to buy back up to ZAR7 billion of its own shares. This was sharply higher than its plan announced early last month to buy back ZAR1.2 billion worth.

The financial services group said it was firmly committed to its medium-term targets and was well positioned to pursue growth initiatives in its chosen markets.

In its financial 2023 full-year guidance, it expects revenue to be underpinned by rising interest rates, loan book growth, and client activity

Return on equity is projected to remain within the group's target range of between 12% and 16%. In the first half, ROE was at 13.0%, compared to 11.2% in the same period last year.

Investec shares were down 2.5% at 459.30 pence early Thursday in London. They were down 0.5% at ZAR95.18 in Johannesburg.

By Artwell Dlamini; artwelldlamini@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about INVESTEC GROUP
03:16aTOP NEWS: Investec posts strong interim profit amid net fund inflows
AN
02:24aUK's Investec Boosts Fiscal H1 Dividend Amid Higher Profit, Revenue
MT
02:03aEarnings Flash (INVP.L) INVESTEC Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX48.90
MT
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Mixed as Investors Weigh Recess..
DJ
11/16UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/16Investec Property Fund reports earnings rise on strong letting
RE
11/16UK inflation hits 41-year high as Hunt readies tough budget
RE
11/16UK inflation set to leap to 40-year high after energy bill hike
AN
11/15UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/14UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INVESTEC GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 171 M 2 580 M 2 580 M
Net income 2023 604 M 718 M 718 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 225 M 5 021 M 5 021 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 8 300
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart INVESTEC GROUP
Duration : Period :
Investec Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTEC GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fani Titi Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nishlan Andre Samujh Group CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Philip Alan Hourquebie Chairman
Khumo Lesego Shuenyane Independent Non-Executive Director
Zarina Bibi Mohamed Bassa Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTEC GROUP6.50%5 021
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-12.55%45 249
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-6.65%11 323
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-4.18%8 626
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-16.33%5 121
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-18.72%3 609