TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings Investec Limited Investec plc Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Incorporated in England and Wales Registration number 1925/002833/06 Registration number 3633621 JSE share code: INL LSE share code: INVP NSX share code: IVD JSE share code: INP BSE share code: INVESTEC ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50 ISIN: ZAE000081949 LEI: 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 LEI: 213800CU7SM6O4UWOZ70 As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited (together "Investec") notify both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and/or the JSE Listings Requirements. Accordingly, we advise of the receipt of the following TR-1 notification: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B17BBQ50 Issuer Name INVESTEC PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name M&G Plc City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 23-Mar-2022 6. Date on which Issuer notified 24-Mar-2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting % of voting rights through Total number of rights attached financial Total of both in . voting rights to shares (total instruments % (8.A + 8.B) held in issuer of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 11.015190 0.000000 11.015190 76674814 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 10.832340 0.047530 10.879870 notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of Number of Number of indirect % of direct % of indirect voting shares ISIN code(if direct voting voting rights voting rights rights (DTR5.2.1) possible) rights (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) GB00B17BBQ50 76674814 11.015190 Sub Total 8.A 76674814 11.015190% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Number of voting rights that % of Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion may be acquired if the voting instrument date period instrument is rights exercised/converted Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of % of Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of financial voting date period settlement voting rights instrument rights Sub Total 8.B2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights through % of voting financial Total of both if it rights if it equals Ultimate Name of controlled instruments if equals or is higher or is higher than controlling person undertaking it equals or is than the notifiable the notifiable higher than threshold threshold the notifiable threshold M&G Plc M&G Plc (Parent 11.015190 11.015190% company) M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company M&G Plc 11.015190 11.015190% Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Plc) M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Plc M&G Group 11.015190 11.015190% Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited) M&G FA Limited (wholly owned M&G Plc 11.015190 11.015190% subsidiary of M&G Group Limited) MandG Investments Southern M&G Plc Africa (Pty) Ltd 9.196340 9.196340% (majority owned subsidiary of M&G FA Limited) MandG Investment Managers (Pty) Ltd (wholly owned M&G Plc subsidiary of 9.196340 9.196340% MandG Investments Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd) 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 24-Mar-2022 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom Johannesburg and London 25 March 2022 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Date: 25-03-2022 05:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.