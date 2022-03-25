Log in
    INL   ZAE000081949

INVESTEC GROUP

(INL)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

03/25/2022 | 11:17am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 Investec Limited                                   Investec plc
 Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa       Incorporated in England and Wales
 Registration number 1925/002833/06                 Registration number 3633621
 JSE share code: INL                                LSE share code: INVP
 NSX share code: IVD                                JSE share code: INP
 BSE share code: INVESTEC                           ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50
 ISIN: ZAE000081949                                 LEI: 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22
 LEI: 213800CU7SM6O4UWOZ70

As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited (together
"Investec") notify both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges of matters which are
required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the
Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and/or the JSE Listings
Requirements.

Accordingly, we advise of the receipt of the following TR-1 notification:


TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings


1. Issuer Details
 ISIN
  GB00B17BBQ50
 Issuer Name
  INVESTEC PLC
 UK or Non-UK Issuer
  UK
2. Reason for Notification
  An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
 Name
  M&G Plc
 City of registered office (if applicable)
  London
 Country of registered office (if applicable)
  United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
  Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s)
  subject to the notification obligation, above


  City of registered office (if applicable)


  Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
  23-Mar-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
  24-Mar-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification
obligation
                                            % of voting
                         % of voting        rights through
                                                                                     Total number of
                         rights attached    financial             Total of both in
           .                                                                         voting rights
                         to shares (total   instruments           % (8.A + 8.B)
                                                                                     held in issuer
                         of 8.A)            (total of 8.B 1 +
                                            8.B 2)

  Resulting
  situation on
  the date on
  which                   11.015190          0.000000              11.015190          76674814
  threshold was
  crossed or
  reached

  Position of
  previous
                          10.832340          0.047530              10.879870
  notification (if
  applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which
the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of       Number of       Number of indirect          % of direct
                                                                                % of indirect voting
shares ISIN code(if direct voting   voting rights               voting rights
                                                                                rights (DTR5.2.1)
possible)           rights (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1)                  (DTR5.1)

GB00B17BBQ50                            76674814                                  11.015190

Sub Total 8.A           76674814                                  11.015190%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
                                                       Number of voting rights that
                                                                                            % of
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/conversion    may be acquired if the
                                                                                            voting
instrument           date       period                 instrument is
                                                                                            rights
                                                       exercised/converted
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect
according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of                                                                                   % of
                 Expiration   Exercise/conversion   Physical or cash      Number of
financial                                                                                 voting
                 date         period                settlement            voting rights
instrument                                                                                rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the
notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights
and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the
ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add
additional rows as necessary)
                                                              % of voting
                                                              rights through
                                        % of voting
                                                              financial         Total of both if it
                                        rights if it equals
Ultimate           Name of controlled                         instruments if    equals or is higher
                                        or is higher than
controlling person undertaking                                it equals or is   than the notifiable
                                        the notifiable
                                                              higher than       threshold
                                        threshold
                                                              the notifiable
                                                              threshold

                    M&G Plc
  M&G Plc           (Parent               11.015190                               11.015190%
                    company)

                    M&G Group
                    Regulated
                    Entity Holding
                    Company
  M&G Plc                                 11.015190                               11.015190%
                    Limited
                    (wholly owned
                    subsidiary of
                    M&G Plc)

                    M&G Group
                    Limited
                    (wholly owned
                    subsidiary of
  M&G Plc           M&G Group             11.015190                               11.015190%
                    Regulated
                    Entity Holding
                    Company
                    Limited)

                    M&G FA
                    Limited
                    (wholly owned
  M&G Plc                                 11.015190                               11.015190%
                    subsidiary of
                    M&G Group
                    Limited)

                    MandG
                    Investments
                    Southern
  M&G Plc           Africa (Pty) Ltd      9.196340                                9.196340%
                    (majority
                    owned
                    subsidiary of
                         M&G FA
                         Limited)

                         MandG
                         Investment
                         Managers
                         (Pty) Ltd
                         (wholly owned
        M&G Plc          subsidiary of   9.196340            9.196340%
                         MandG
                         Investments
                         Southern
                         Africa (Pty)
                         Ltd)

      10. In case of proxy voting
       Name of the proxy holder


       The number and % of voting rights held


       The date until which the voting rights will be held


      11. Additional Information


      12. Date of Completion
        24-Mar-2022
      13. Place Of Completion
                London, United Kingdom


Johannesburg and London
25 March 2022
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Date: 25-03-2022 05:00:00
Date: 25-03-2022 05:00:00 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Investec Limited published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 15:16:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
