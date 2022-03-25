TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
03/25/2022 | 11:17am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Investec Limited Investec plc
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Incorporated in England and Wales
Registration number 1925/002833/06 Registration number 3633621
JSE share code: INL LSE share code: INVP
NSX share code: IVD JSE share code: INP
BSE share code: INVESTEC ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50
ISIN: ZAE000081949 LEI: 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22
LEI: 213800CU7SM6O4UWOZ70
As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited (together
"Investec") notify both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges of matters which are
required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the
Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and/or the JSE Listings
Requirements.
Accordingly, we advise of the receipt of the following TR-1 notification:
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B17BBQ50
Issuer Name
INVESTEC PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
M&G Plc
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s)
subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
23-Mar-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
24-Mar-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification
obligation
% of voting
% of voting rights through
Total number of
rights attached financial Total of both in
. voting rights
to shares (total instruments % (8.A + 8.B)
held in issuer
of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 +
8.B 2)
Resulting
situation on
the date on
which 11.015190 0.000000 11.015190 76674814
threshold was
crossed or
reached
Position of
previous
10.832340 0.047530 10.879870
notification (if
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which
the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of Number of Number of indirect % of direct
% of indirect voting
shares ISIN code(if direct voting voting rights voting rights
rights (DTR5.2.1)
possible) rights (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1)
GB00B17BBQ50 76674814 11.015190
Sub Total 8.A 76674814 11.015190%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Number of voting rights that
% of
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion may be acquired if the
voting
instrument date period instrument is
rights
exercised/converted
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect
according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of % of
Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of
financial voting
date period settlement voting rights
instrument rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the
notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights
and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the
ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add
additional rows as necessary)
% of voting
rights through
% of voting
financial Total of both if it
rights if it equals
Ultimate Name of controlled instruments if equals or is higher
or is higher than
controlling person undertaking it equals or is than the notifiable
the notifiable
higher than threshold
threshold
the notifiable
threshold
M&G Plc
M&G Plc (Parent 11.015190 11.015190%
company)
M&G Group
Regulated
Entity Holding
Company
M&G Plc 11.015190 11.015190%
Limited
(wholly owned
subsidiary of
M&G Plc)
M&G Group
Limited
(wholly owned
subsidiary of
M&G Plc M&G Group 11.015190 11.015190%
Regulated
Entity Holding
Company
Limited)
M&G FA
Limited
(wholly owned
M&G Plc 11.015190 11.015190%
subsidiary of
M&G Group
Limited)
MandG
Investments
Southern
M&G Plc Africa (Pty) Ltd 9.196340 9.196340%
(majority
owned
subsidiary of
M&G FA
Limited)
MandG
Investment
Managers
(Pty) Ltd
(wholly owned
M&G Plc subsidiary of 9.196340 9.196340%
MandG
Investments
Southern
Africa (Pty)
Ltd)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
24-Mar-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
Johannesburg and London
25 March 2022
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
