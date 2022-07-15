Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Investec Group
  News
  Summary
    INL   ZAE000081949

INVESTEC GROUP

(INL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
83.55 ZAR   -0.63%
The Investec Limited Share Incentive Plan 2021: Dealings in Securities

07/15/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Investec Limited

Investec plc

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registration number 1925/002833/06

Registration number 3633621

JSE share code: INL

LSE share code: INVP

NSX share code: IVD

JSE share code: INP

BSE share code: INVESTEC

ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50

ISIN: ZAE000081949

LEI: 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22

LEI: 213800CU7SM6O4UWOZ70

(jointly "Investec")

As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, and Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and/or the JSE Listings Requirements.

Accordingly, we advise of the following:

THE INVESTEC LIMITED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2021 (THE "PLAN"): DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 and 3.92 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the Plan is required to disclose details of indirect beneficial acquisitions of Investec Limited ordinary shares of ZAR0.0002 each made to satisfy the Plan's obligations to its participants and accordingly the following dealings are disclosed:

Date of transaction:

13 July 2022

Number of shares acquired:

200 000

Price:

ZAR83.7589

Total value:

ZAR16 751 780.00

Date of transaction:

14 July 2022

Number of shares acquired:

200 000

Price:

ZAR84.3427

Total value:

ZAR16 868540.00

Prior clearance to deal in these shares was obtained.

Sandton

15 July 2022

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Investec plc published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 11:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
