Investec Property Fund : Interest Payment Notification - IPF26 IPF27

Investec Property Fund Limited

Approved as a REIT by the JSE

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number 2008/011366/06) ("Investec Property Fund" or "the Fund")

JSE Code:IPF26

ISIN Code:ZAG000155185

JSE Code:IPF27

ISIN Code:ZAG000155193

Interest Payment Notification - IPF26 IPF27

Noteholders are advised that Investec Property Fund Limited confirm the payments that are to be made in respect of the Interest Period starting 09-May-2022 and ending 09-Aug-2022. The Payment Date shall be on 10-Aug-2022.

JSE Code: IPF26 ISIN Code: ZAG000155185 Nominal Amount R600,000,000.00 Interest Payment: R9,401,917.81 Total Amount Due: R9,401,917.81 Nominal Amount Outstanding: R600,000,000.00 JSE Code: IPF27 ISIN Code: ZAG000155193 Nominal Amount R280,000,000.00 Interest Payment: R4,458,904.11 Total Amount Due: R4,458,904.11 Nominal Amount Outstanding: R280,000,000.00

Dated: 04-Aug-2022

Sponsor - Investec Bank Limited ("Investec")