Investec Property Fund : Interest Payment Notification - IPF26 IPF27

Investec Property Fund Limited
Approved as a REIT by the JSE
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number 2008/011366/06) ("Investec Property Fund" or "the Fund")
JSE Code:IPF26
ISIN Code:ZAG000155185
JSE Code:IPF27
ISIN Code:ZAG000155193
Interest Payment Notification - IPF26 IPF27
Noteholders are advised that Investec Property Fund Limited confirm the payments that are to be made in respect of the Interest Period starting 09-May-2022 and ending 09-Aug-2022. The Payment Date shall be on 10-Aug-2022.
|
JSE Code:
|
IPF26
|
ISIN Code:
|
ZAG000155185
|
Nominal Amount
|
R600,000,000.00
|
Interest Payment:
|
R9,401,917.81
|
Total Amount Due:
|
R9,401,917.81
|
Nominal Amount Outstanding:
|
R600,000,000.00
|
JSE Code:
|
IPF27
|
ISIN Code:
|
ZAG000155193
|
Nominal Amount
|
R280,000,000.00
|
Interest Payment:
|
R4,458,904.11
|
Total Amount Due:
|
R4,458,904.11
|
Nominal Amount Outstanding:
|
R280,000,000.00
Dated: 04-Aug-2022
Sponsor - Investec Bank Limited ("Investec")
Investec Property Fund Limited published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 15:07:06 UTC.