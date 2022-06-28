Investec Property Fund : Interest Payment Notification - IPF32

Investec Property Fund Limited

Approved as a REIT by the JSE

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number 2008/011366/06) ("Investec Property Fund" or "the Fund")

JSE Code:IPF32

ISIN Code:ZAG000160623

Interest Payment Notification - IPF32

Noteholders are advised that Investec Property Fund Limited confirm the payments that are to be made in respect of the Interest Period starting 01-Apr-2022 and ending 30-Jun-2022. The Payment Date shall be on 01-Jul-2022.

JSE Code: IPF32 ISIN Code: ZAG000160623 Nominal Amount R250,000,000.00 Interest Payment: R3,856,280.82 Total Amount Due: R3,856,280.82 Nominal Amount Outstanding: R250,000,000.00

Dated: 28-Jun-2022

Sponsor - Investec Bank Limited ("Investec")