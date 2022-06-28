Log in
    IPF   ZAE000180915

INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(IPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
10.43 ZAR   +1.26%
INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND : Interest Payment Notification - IPF32
PU
INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND : Interest Payment Notification - IPF30,IPF31
PU
INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND : Interest Payment Notification - IPF19
PU
Investec Property Fund : Interest Payment Notification - IPF32

06/28/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Investec Property Fund Limited

Approved as a REIT by the JSE

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number 2008/011366/06) ("Investec Property Fund" or "the Fund")

JSE Code:IPF32

ISIN Code:ZAG000160623

Interest Payment Notification - IPF32

Noteholders are advised that Investec Property Fund Limited confirm the payments that are to be made in respect of the Interest Period starting 01-Apr-2022 and ending 30-Jun-2022. The Payment Date shall be on 01-Jul-2022.

JSE Code:

IPF32

ISIN Code:

ZAG000160623

Nominal Amount

R250,000,000.00

Interest Payment:

R3,856,280.82

Total Amount Due:

R3,856,280.82

Nominal Amount Outstanding:

R250,000,000.00

Dated: 28-Jun-2022

Sponsor - Investec Bank Limited ("Investec")

Disclaimer

Investec Property Fund Limited published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 12:30:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
