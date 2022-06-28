Investec Property Fund : Interest Payment Notification - IPF32

Investec Property Fund Limited
Approved as a REIT by the JSE
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number 2008/011366/06) ("Investec Property Fund" or "the Fund")
JSE Code:IPF32
ISIN Code:ZAG000160623
Interest Payment Notification - IPF32
Noteholders are advised that Investec Property Fund Limited confirm the payments that are to be made in respect of the Interest Period starting 01-Apr-2022 and ending 30-Jun-2022. The Payment Date shall be on 01-Jul-2022.
|
JSE Code:
|
IPF32
|
ISIN Code:
|
ZAG000160623
|
Nominal Amount
|
R250,000,000.00
|
Interest Payment:
|
R3,856,280.82
|
Total Amount Due:
|
R3,856,280.82
|
Nominal Amount Outstanding:
|
R250,000,000.00
Dated: 28-Jun-2022
Sponsor - Investec Bank Limited ("Investec")
Disclaimer
Investec Property Fund Limited published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 12:30:11 UTC.