    IPF   ZAE000180915

INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(IPF)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-02
10.50 ZAR   -2.33%
08/01INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND : Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 01 August 2022
PU
08/01INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND : Interest Payment Notification - IPF24
PU
08/01TRANSCRIPT : Investec Property Fund Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Investec Property Fund : Interest Payment Notification - IPFC38

08/04/2022 | 11:08am EDT
Investec Property Fund Limited

Approved as a REIT by the JSE

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number 2008/011366/06) ("Investec Property Fund" or "the Fund")

JSE Code: IPFC38

ISIN No: ZAG000185687

Interest Payment Notification - IPFC38

Noteholders are advised that Investec Property Fund Limited confirm the payments that are to be made in respect of the Interest Period starting 10-May-2022 and ending 09-Aug-2022. The Payment Date shall be on 10-Aug-2022.

JSE Code:

IPFC38

ISIN Code:

ZAG000185687

Nominal Amount

R232,000,000.00

Interest Payment:

R2,894,597.26

Total Amount Due:

R2,894,597.26

Nominal Amount Outstanding:

R232,000,000.00

Dated: 04-Aug-2022

Sponsor - Investec Bank Limited ("Investec")

Disclaimer

Investec Property Fund Limited published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 15:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
