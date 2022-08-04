Investec Property Fund : Interest Payment Notification - IPFC38

Investec Property Fund Limited

Approved as a REIT by the JSE

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number 2008/011366/06) ("Investec Property Fund" or "the Fund")

JSE Code: IPFC38

ISIN No: ZAG000185687

Interest Payment Notification - IPFC38

Noteholders are advised that Investec Property Fund Limited confirm the payments that are to be made in respect of the Interest Period starting 10-May-2022 and ending 09-Aug-2022. The Payment Date shall be on 10-Aug-2022.

JSE Code: IPFC38 ISIN Code: ZAG000185687 Nominal Amount R232,000,000.00 Interest Payment: R2,894,597.26 Total Amount Due: R2,894,597.26 Nominal Amount Outstanding: R232,000,000.00 Dated: 04-Aug-2022

Sponsor - Investec Bank Limited ("Investec")