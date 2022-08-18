Investec Property Fund : New Financial Instrument Listing - IPFC39

Investec Property Fund Limited Approved as a REIT by the JSE (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number 2008/011366/06) ("Investec Property Fund" or "the Fund")

New Financial Instrument Listing - IPFC39

The JSE Limited has granted a listing to Investec Property Fund Limited on Interest Rate Market with effect from 19 August 2022 in terms of its Domestic Medium Term Note Programme dated 4 June 2019.

Debt security code IPFC39 Nominal Issued R263,000,000.00 Issue Price 100% Coupon 6.292% Coupon Rate Indicator Fixed Trade Type Price Final Maturity Date 19 November 2022 Books Close Date The Register will be closed from (and including) 12 November 2022 to (but excluding) 19 November 2022 Interest Payment Date(s) 19 November 2022 Last Day to Register By 17:00 on 11 November 2022 Issue Date 19 August 2022 Date Convention Following Interest Commencement Date 19 August 2022 First Interest Payment Date 19 November 2022 ISIN No. ZAG000188780 Additional Information Senior Unsecured Total Notes in Issue Under Programme R4,190,000,000 Notes in issue (excluding IPFC39 Notes)

The Pricing Supplement contains financial covenants applicable in respect of the IPFC39 Notes. Investors should study the Applicable Pricing Supplement for full details of the terms and conditions applicable to these Notes.

18 August 2022

Johannesburg

Debt Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited