Investec Property Fund : New Financial Instrument Listing - IPFC39

Investec Property Fund Limited Approved as a REIT by the JSE (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number 2008/011366/06) ("Investec Property Fund" or "the Fund")
New Financial Instrument Listing - IPFC39
The JSE Limited has granted a listing to Investec Property Fund Limited on Interest Rate Market with effect from 19 August 2022 in terms of its Domestic Medium Term Note Programme dated 4 June 2019.
Debt security code
IPFC39
Nominal Issued
R263,000,000.00
Issue Price
100%
Coupon
6.292%
Coupon Rate Indicator
Fixed
Trade Type
Price
Final Maturity Date
|
19
November 2022
Books Close Date
The Register will be closed from (and including) 12 November
2022 to (but excluding) 19 November 2022
Interest Payment Date(s)
19
November 2022
Last Day to Register
By 17:00 on 11 November 2022
Issue Date
19
August 2022
Date Convention
Following
Interest Commencement Date
19
August 2022
First Interest Payment Date
19
November 2022
ISIN No.
ZAG000188780
Additional Information
Senior Unsecured
Total Notes in Issue Under Programme
R4,190,000,000 Notes in issue (excluding IPFC39 Notes)
The Pricing Supplement contains financial covenants applicable in respect of the IPFC39 Notes. Investors should study the Applicable Pricing Supplement for full details of the terms and conditions applicable to these Notes.
18 August 2022
Johannesburg
Debt Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Disclaimer
Investec Property Fund Limited published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 10:23:03 UTC.