  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Investec Property Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPF   ZAE000180915

INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(IPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
10.75 ZAR   +0.37%
06:24aINVESTEC PROPERTY FUND : New Financial Instrument Listing - IPFC39
PU
08/12INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND : Notice Of Request For Written Consent Of Noteholders - IPF19
PU
08/11INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND : Change in Directorate
PU
Investec Property Fund : New Financial Instrument Listing - IPFC39

08/18/2022 | 06:24am EDT
Investec Property Fund Limited Approved as a REIT by the JSE (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number 2008/011366/06) ("Investec Property Fund" or "the Fund")

New Financial Instrument Listing - IPFC39

The JSE Limited has granted a listing to Investec Property Fund Limited on Interest Rate Market with effect from 19 August 2022 in terms of its Domestic Medium Term Note Programme dated 4 June 2019.

Debt security code

IPFC39

Nominal Issued

R263,000,000.00

Issue Price

100%

Coupon

6.292%

Coupon Rate Indicator

Fixed

Trade Type

Price

Final Maturity Date

19

November 2022

Books Close Date

The Register will be closed from (and including) 12 November

2022 to (but excluding) 19 November 2022

Interest Payment Date(s)

19

November 2022

Last Day to Register

By 17:00 on 11 November 2022

Issue Date

19

August 2022

Date Convention

Following

Interest Commencement Date

19

August 2022

First Interest Payment Date

19

November 2022

ISIN No.

ZAG000188780

Additional Information

Senior Unsecured

Total Notes in Issue Under Programme

R4,190,000,000 Notes in issue (excluding IPFC39 Notes)

The Pricing Supplement contains financial covenants applicable in respect of the IPFC39 Notes. Investors should study the Applicable Pricing Supplement for full details of the terms and conditions applicable to these Notes.

18 August 2022

Johannesburg

Debt Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Investec Property Fund Limited published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
