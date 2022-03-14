Investec Property Fund : Payment Notification - IPF21

Investec Property Fund Limited
Approved as a REIT by the JSE
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number 2008/011366/06)
("Investec Property Fund" or "the Fund")
JSE Code:IPF21
ISIN Code:ZAG000142837
Payment Notification - IPF21
Noteholders are advised that Investec Property Fund Limited confirm the payments that are to be made in respect of the Interest Period starting 17- Dec-2021 and ending 16-Mar-2022. The Payment Date shall be on 17-Mar-2022.
|
JSE Code:
|
IPF21
|
ISIN Code:
|
ZAG000142837
|
Nominal Amount
|
R100,000,000.00
|
Interest Payment:
|
R1,401,287.67
|
Total Amount Due:
|
R101,401,287.67
Dated: 14-Mar-2022
Sponsor - Investec Bank Limited ("Investec")
Disclaimer
Investec Property Fund Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:13:02 UTC.