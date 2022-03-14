Log in
    IPF   ZAE000180915

INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(IPF)
Investec Property Fund : Payment Notification - IPF21

03/14/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Investec Property Fund Limited

Approved as a REIT by the JSE

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number 2008/011366/06)

("Investec Property Fund" or "the Fund")

JSE Code:IPF21

ISIN Code:ZAG000142837

Payment Notification - IPF21

Noteholders are advised that Investec Property Fund Limited confirm the payments that are to be made in respect of the Interest Period starting 17- Dec-2021 and ending 16-Mar-2022. The Payment Date shall be on 17-Mar-2022.

JSE Code:

IPF21

ISIN Code:

ZAG000142837

Nominal Amount

R100,000,000.00

Interest Payment:

R1,401,287.67

Total Amount Due:

R101,401,287.67

Dated: 14-Mar-2022

Sponsor - Investec Bank Limited ("Investec")

Disclaimer

Investec Property Fund Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
