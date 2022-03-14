Investec Property Fund : Payment Notification - IPF21

Investec Property Fund Limited

Approved as a REIT by the JSE

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number 2008/011366/06)

("Investec Property Fund" or "the Fund")

JSE Code:IPF21

ISIN Code:ZAG000142837

Payment Notification - IPF21

Noteholders are advised that Investec Property Fund Limited confirm the payments that are to be made in respect of the Interest Period starting 17- Dec-2021 and ending 16-Mar-2022. The Payment Date shall be on 17-Mar-2022.

JSE Code: IPF21 ISIN Code: ZAG000142837 Nominal Amount R100,000,000.00 Interest Payment: R1,401,287.67 Total Amount Due: R101,401,287.67

Dated: 14-Mar-2022

Sponsor - Investec Bank Limited ("Investec")