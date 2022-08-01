Investec Property Fund : Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 01 August 2022

Election of KL Shuenyane as member of Audit and Risk Committee

Ordinary Resolution Number 9 -

Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc as external auditors

Ordinary Resolution Number 10 -

Directors' and Company Secretary Authority to take action in respect of the resolutions approved by shareholders

Ordinary Resolution Number 11 -

Specific Authority to Directors to allot and issue shares in relation to a Dividend Re-Investment Plan

Ordinary Resolution Number 12 -

Directors' authority to allot and issue authorised but unissued shares

Special Resolution Number 1 -

Directors' authority to allot and issue shares for cash in respect of 5% of the shares in issue

Special Resolution Number 2 -

Directors' general authority to acquire shares

Special Resolution Number 3 -

Non-Executive Directors' remuneration

Special Resolution Number 4 -

Financial assistance to subsidiaries and other related and inter-related entities

* in relation to the total issued share capital