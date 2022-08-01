Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Investec Property Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPF   ZAE000180915

INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(IPF)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
10.90 ZAR   -0.91%
INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND : Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 01 August 2022
PU
03:44aINVESTEC PROPERTY FUND : Interest Payment Notification - IPF24
PU
03:00aTRANSCRIPT : Investec Property Fund Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Investec Property Fund : Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 01 August 2022

08/01/2022

08/01/2022 | 07:35am EDT
INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Reg. No: 2008/011366/06)

Approved as a REIT by the JSE Share Code: IPF

Bond Code: INV

ISIN: ZAE000180915

("Investec Property Fund" or "the Fund")

Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 01 August 2022

Shareholders are advised that at the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Investec Property Fund Limited held by electronic participation on 01 August 2022, all the resolutions set out in the notice and proposed at the meeting were passed, without modification, by the requisite majority of shareholders.

The resolutions were voted on as follows:

% of issued

Number

share capital

Total number of shares present/represented including proxies at

79.00%

636 116 785

the meeting

Votes in

Votes

Favour

Against

Abstentions*

Ordinary Resolution Number 1 -

Election of CWN Molope as a Director

632 527 098

1 312 979

2 276 708

99.79%

0.21%

0.28%

Ordinary Resolution Number 2 -

Election of J Sprenger as a Director

633 680 761

157 585

2 278 439

99.98%

0.02%

0.28%

Ordinary Resolution Number 3 -

Re-election of SR Leon as a Director

631 632 222

2 206 124

2 278 439

99.65%

0.35%

0.28%

Ordinary Resolution Number 4 -

Re-election of CM Mashaba as a Director

599 624 482

34 215 595

2 276 708

94.60%

5.40%

0.28%

Ordinary Resolution Number 5 -

Re-election of NP Riley as a Director

600 232 115

33 606 231

2 278 439

94.70%

5.30%

0.28%

Ordinary Resolution Number 6 -

Election of CNW Molope as member of Audit and Risk

633 609 579

230 498

2 276 708

Committee

99.96%

0.04%

0.28%

Ordinary Resolution Number 7 -

Election of CM Mashaba as member of Audit and Risk

590 630 887

43 209 190

2 276 708

Committee

93.18%

6.82%

0.28%

Ordinary Resolution Number 8 -

Election of KL Shuenyane as member of Audit and Risk Committee

Ordinary Resolution Number 9 -

Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc as external auditors

Ordinary Resolution Number 10 -

Directors' and Company Secretary Authority to take action in respect of the resolutions approved by shareholders

Ordinary Resolution Number 11 -

Specific Authority to Directors to allot and issue shares in relation to a Dividend Re-Investment Plan

Ordinary Resolution Number 12 -

Directors' authority to allot and issue authorised but unissued shares

Special Resolution Number 1 -

Directors' authority to allot and issue shares for cash in respect of 5% of the shares in issue

Special Resolution Number 2 -

Directors' general authority to acquire shares

Special Resolution Number 3 -

Non-Executive Directors' remuneration

Special Resolution Number 4 -

Financial assistance to subsidiaries and other related and inter-related entities

* in relation to the total issued share capital

600 332 996

33 507 081

2 276 708

94.71%

5.29%

0.28%

628 838 794

5 001 283

2 276 708

99.21%

0.79%

0.28%

633 838 346

0

2 278 439

100%

0.00%

0.28%

597 734 409

36 102 168

2 280 208

94.30%

5.70%

0.28%

542 000 488

91 836 089

2 280 208

85.51%

14.49%

0.28%

590 070 025

43 766 552

2 280 208

93.09%

6.91%

0.28%

571 316 645

62 518 201

2 281 939

90.14%

9.86%

0.28%

524 647 078

109 187 768

2 281 939

82.77%

17.23%

0.28%

633 195 630

640 947

2 280 208

99.90%

0.10%

0.28%

The special resolutions, to the extent required, will be submitted for filing with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

Investec Property Fund Limited

Johannesburg

01 August 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Investec Property Fund Limited published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 11:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
