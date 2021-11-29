Investigator Resources : Paris PFS Delivers Outstanding Results

Cautionary Statements

The Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") discussed herein has been undertaken to explore the technical and economic feasibility of developing an open pit mine and adjacent processing facility to economically and sustainably exploit the Paris Silver Mineral Deposit located in the Eyre Peninsula Region of South Australia.

The Paris Silver Project ("Paris" or "Project") is 100% owned by Investigator Resources Limited.

The Production Target and financial forecasts presented in the PFS are shown on a 100% Project basis. The Production Target underpinning Whole Ore Option (Base Case) financial forecasts included in the PFS comprises 83% Indicated Resources and 17% Inferred Resources. The Production Target included in the PFS relating to the Project payback period of 2.3 years comprises 97% Indicated Resources and 3% Inferred Resources. The Mineral Resource Estimate underpinning the Base Case Production Target has been prepared by a Competent Person in accordance with the requirements in the JORC Code 2012.

The Production Target underpinning Beneficiation Option financial forecasts included in the PFS comprises 83% Indicated Resources and 17% Inferred Resources. The Production Target included in the PFS relating to the Project payback period of 2.6 years comprises 97% Indicated Resources and 3% Inferred Resources. The Mineral Resource Estimate underpinning the Beneficiation Option Production Target has been prepared by a Competent Person in accordance with the requirements in the JORC Code 2012.

There is a lower level of geological and grade continuity confidence associated with Inferred Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the conversion of Inferred Resource estimates to Indicated Resource estimates or return the same grade and tonnage distribution.

The stated Production Targets are based on the Company's current expectations of future results or events and should not be solely relied upon by investors when making investing decisions. Further evaluation work and appropriate studies are required to establish sufficient confidence that this target will be met.

The economic outcomes associated with the PFS are based on certain assumptions made for commodity prices, concentrate treatment and recovery charges, exchange rates and other economic variables, which are not within the Company's control and subject to change from time to time. Changes in such assumptions may have a material impact on economic outcomes.

To achieve the range of outcomes indicated in the PFS, additional funding will likely be required. Investors should note that there is no certainty that Investigator will be able to raise that amount of funding when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Investigator's existing shares. It is also possible that Investigator could pursue other 'value realisation' strategies such as a sale or partial sale of the Company's share of the Project.

This announcement contains forward‐looking statements. Investigator has concluded it has a reasonable basis for providing the forward‐looking statements included in this announcement and believes it has a reasonable basis to expect it will be able to fund the development of the project. However, several factors could cause actual results, or future expectations to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the PFS