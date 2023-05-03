Advanced search
    IREN   CH0325094297

INVESTIS HOLDING SA

(IREN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:34 2023-05-03 am EDT
101.00 CHF    0.00%
12:56pAnnual General Meeting of Investis Group approves all proposals
EQ
Investis Holding SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Investis Holding SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Annual General Meeting of Investis Group approves all proposals

05/03/2023 | 12:56pm EDT
INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of Investis Group approves all proposals

03-May-2023 / 18:53 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Annual General Meeting of Investis Holding SA took place today at the SIX Convention Center in Zurich. A total of 11,680,893 shares or 91.26% of the share capital were represented. All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved. Among other things, the following was resolved:

  • Dividend payment of CHF 2.50 gross per share for the financial year 2022. The payment will be made on 9 May 2023 (value date), with an ex-date on 5 May 2023; 
  • Approval of the Compensation report and approval of the maximum total amounts of compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board;
  • Re-elections of Albert Baehny, Stéphane Bonvin, Christian Gellerstad and Thomas Vettiger and election of Corine Blesi;
  • Re-election of Thomas Vettiger as Chairman of the Board of Directors;
  • Re-election of KPMG, Zurich, as auditors for the financial year 2023 and Law office Keller Ltd., Zurich, as independent proxy, in each case for a one-year term of office until the next Annual General Meeting;
  • Approval of several amendments to the Articles of Association within the scope of the revision of company law as of 1 January 2023; flexibilisation as well as modernisation of the Articles of Association.

The Board of Directors is constituted as follows: Thomas Vettiger (Chairman), Albert Baehny (Vice Chairman), Corine Blesi, Christian Gellerstad and Stéphane Bonvin.
The Compensation Committee consists of: Albert Baehny (Chairman) and Corine Blesi.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: INVESTIS Holding SA
Neumühlequai 6
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 201 7242
E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
ISIN: CH0325094297
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1623853

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1623853  03-May-2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 153 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2023 148 M 167 M 167 M
Net Debt 2023 548 M 618 M 618 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 1 286 M 1 439 M 1 450 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,0x
EV / Sales 2024 7,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 708
Free-Float 21,6%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bonvin Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Häsler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Vettiger Independent Chairman
Albert M. Baehny Vice Chairman
Christian Gellerstad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTIS HOLDING SA-0.49%1 415
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-16.81%24 449
VONOVIA SE-14.92%17 135
VINHOMES3.13%9 190
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.28%8 927
VINGROUP-3.16%8 242
