    IREN   CH0325094297

INVESTIS HOLDING SA

(IREN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/17 11:30:27 am EDT
106.00 CHF   +0.47%
11:49aDisposal of two property portfolios ? significant reduction of the LTV
EQ
05/03ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022 : Shareholders approve all proposals
EQ
05/03Investis Holding SA Approves Dividend
CI
Disposal of two property portfolios ? significant reduction of the LTV

05/17/2022 | 11:49am EDT
INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Disposal
Disposal of two property portfolios ? significant reduction of the LTV

17-May-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Gross rental income of CHF 8.7 million sold for a gross amount of CHF 319 million 
  • Seven residential properties in Geneva
  • Three residential properties in Vaud

As part of the ongoing portfolio optimisation, Investis has signed contracts to sell ten residential properties for a gross price of CHF 319 million. The gross rental income of these properties currently amounts to CHF 8.7 million. Seven properties are located in the canton of Geneva, three in the canton of Vaud. 

The completion of the sales will take place in several stages due to various buyers and existing statutory pre-emption rights.

With this sale, Investis Group can significantly reduce its financial liabilities and thus lower its LTV accordingly. The Group's financial liabilities amounted to CHF 649 million as of 31.12.2021; the LTV was 37%. The pre-tax profit of these transactions is expected to be around CHF 57 million and will thus have a correspondingly positive impact on the 2022 annual results.

"The proceeds from the current sale create further flexibility to take advantage of opportunities in the market. The attractiveness of the residential real estate market in the Lake Geneva region is unbroken and remains our investment focus," emphasises Stéphane Bonvin.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: INVESTIS Holding SA
Neumühlequai 6
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 201 7242
E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
ISIN: CH0325094297
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1354907

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1354907  17-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1354907&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
03/31INVESTIS : Invitation to the AGM 2022
PU
03/24Investis Holding SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/24Investis' FY21 Profit Jumps Amid Higher Rental Income
MT
03/24Investis Buys Asbestos Analysis Provider Aatest
MT
03/24INVESTIS : Factsheet FY 2021
PU
03/24INVESTIS : Presentation of the annual results 2021
PU
03/24Excellent profitability and continuous cashflow generation
EQ
Financials
Sales 2021 379 M 377 M 377 M
Net income 2021 174 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2021 557 M 554 M 554 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 1 343 M 1 338 M 1 338 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,02x
EV / Sales 2022 7,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 343
Free-Float 21,5%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bonvin Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Häsler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Vettiger Chairman
Albert M. Baehny Vice Chairman
Christian Gellerstad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTIS HOLDING SA0.96%1 338
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-4.45%31 417
VONOVIA SE-30.95%27 058
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-19.76%12 382
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-19.03%12 346
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-29.69%10 737