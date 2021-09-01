Investis : Corporate news Half-Year results 2021

Corporate News Zurich, 1 September 2021 - 07.00 am CET | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Another set of remarkable half-year results Revenue rose organically and through acquisitions in first half of 2021

Operating profit before revaluation effect up 6.1%

Revaluation gains of another CHF 131 million

EBIT reaches CHF 155 million

Like-for-like rental income up 1.6%

Like-for-like rental income up 1.6%

Substantial increase in NAV per share excluding deferred taxes to CHF 82.50 (+19%) "I am proud to announce our Group's strong operating performance for the first half of 2021. The Properties segment and almost all subsidiaries in the Real Estate Services segment increased their operating profit. This result underscores the resilience of our business model, as well as the commitment of our employees and the dynamism of the Group. Furthermore, the renewed significant revaluation gains highlight the quality of our focused portfolio", says Stéphane Bonvin, CEO of Investis Group. Strong Group results The Group increased revenue by 14% to CHF 102 million (prior year: CHF 89 million). In the segment Properties, revenue was maintained despite the sale of three commercial properties in the second half of fiscal year 2020. Rohr AG and SEA lab - two recently acquired companies - were included in the consolidated results of the Real Estate Services segment for the first time from 1 April. This segment's revenue also increased organically. Group EBITDA before revaluations and disposals was CHF 25 million (CHF 24 million). Persistently higher cash flows from properties and a decrease in the average real-term discount rate to 2.94% (3.15% as at 31.12.2020) for the whole portfolio led to further increases in value of CHF 131 million. Operating profit (EBIT) went up as a result to an impressive CHF 155 million (CHF 62 million). Both segments record excellent operating performance The Properties segment achieved revenue of CHF 29 million (+0.5%). Like-for-like rental income performed very well again, rising by 1.6%. The vacancy rate was reduced to 2.7% (3.0% as at 31.12.2020). Annualised full occupancy property rent as per 30.06.2021 stood at CHF 63.0 million (CHF 58.6 million as at 31.12.2020). The Segment achieved a notable EBIT of CHF 151 million (CHF 59 million). This includes the previously mentioned revaluation effect of CHF 131 million. Within the Real Estate Services segment, there was a slight decrease in revenue from Property Management of 1.6%. Complementary services were once again hurt by the effects of the COVID-19 crisis. However, rents under management were increased very successfully again and now stand at CHF 1.49 billion (CHF 1.42 billion as at 31.12.2020). Facility Services posted revenue of CHF 45 million (CHF 32 million). In addition to the initial consolidation of Rohr and SEA lab, all other subsidiaries managed to

increase their revenue contribution. Nearly all subsidiaries also improved their operating margins. The overall EBIT margin for Real Estate Services came in at a very good 8.8% (8.7%). Financial result Financial expenses amounted to CHF 2.1 million, which is slightly up on the year-back figure. The weighted average interest expense in the first half of 2021 remained low at 0.4% (0.5%). Financial income came to CHF 2.7 million (CHF 0.2 million). This much higher figure includes the effect of selling the minority stake in Flatfox AG (CHF 2.6 million). Income taxes Income taxes amounted to CHF 22.8 million with a tax rate of 14.7%. Net profit Net profit was an excellent CHF 132 million (CHF 51 million) and CHF 10.39 per share (CHF 4.02). Net profit excluding revaluation effect came to CHF 19.6 million. Very solid capital structure - gross LTV of 39% Total assets came to CHF 1.7 billion as at 30 June 2021, with a very comfortable equity ratio of 51.5% (31.12.2020: 52.8 %). The CHF 140 million bond that matured in February 2021 was successfully partially refinanced with a new bond of CHF 115 million, at attractive conditions. The property portfolio was valued at CHF 1,668 million. On the balance sheet date, it comprised 170 buildings with 3,059 residential units. In relation to the value of the property portfolio, the loan-to-value figure (LTV) remained conservative at 39% (interest-bearing financial liabilities of CHF 650 million). Deferred tax liabilities increased to CHF 158.5 million (CHF 137.8 million). Net asset value (NAV) per share excluding deferred taxes with regard to properties went up again to CHF 82.50 (31.12.2020: CHF 74.80). Market environment and outlook for 2021 93% of the Investis portfolio consists of residential properties with mid-priced apartments in central locations in the Lake Geneva region. Its concentration in this region is the Investis Group's USP. The Swiss housing sector remains a stable anchor for the real estate market, while the much-discussed flight from cities has not affected the Group's core market. In fact, the high demand for precisely this kind of homes in Canton of Geneva has continued to grow, which is reflected in price trends. Between May 2020 and May 2021, rents for all non-new homes offered on the free market rose by 0.8% (OCSTAT Office Cantonal de la statistique de Genève). This increase is similar to previous years (+0.6% in 2019 and +0.8% in 2020). Among smaller apartments - the core market for Investis - the rise was larger, ranging from +1.0% for two- and three-room apartments to +1.5% for studios. Furthermore, the population of Canton of Geneva continues to grow (+0.5% or 2,690 people in the last twelve months according to OCSTAT). With planning permission being given for some properties in the city of Geneva, some new homes will come on to the market in the next few years; but not many will be on the free market (i.e., without city/cantonal rent control) as this remains highly over-regulated. 2

Immigration remains an important driver of demand and of vacancy rates. Immigration into Switzerland, as well as into Cantons Geneva and Vaud, remains positive. The real estate market in both cantons will continue to benefit from this more than most. Within the Properties Segment, Investis plans to further expand its property portfolio through targeted acquisitions, with a focus on the Lake Geneva region. The operating environment for the Real Estate Services segment is getting back to normal. The already advanced level of digitalisation is being pushed even further. The segment continues to focus on providing high quality services. Subject to unforeseen circumstances, including a renewed outbreak of COVID-19, and given the revaluation gains and continued solid performance of both the Properties and Real Estate Services seg- ments, Investis expects net profit for 2021 as a whole to be significantly higher than in the previous year. Reporting The 2021 Half-YearReport is available at https://reports.investisgroup.com/21/hyr and on our website https://www.investisgroup.com/en/investors/reporting. There will be a conference call on the half-year results for the media and analysts (in English) today at 10 a.m. Following the presentation of the results, Stéphane Bonvin (CEO) and René Häsler (CFO) will be available to answer questions. The dial-in numbers are as follows: +41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Europe) +44 (0)207 107 06 13 (UK) +1 (1)631 570 56 13 (USA) Please dial in 5 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The accompanying presentation will be available on our website as of 7 a.m. Interested parties are also invited to follow the media and analysts conference call via live webcast on our website https://www.investisgroup.com/en/investors/reporting. Agenda 24 March 2022 Publication of 2021 annual results 3 Mai 2022 2022 Annual General Meeting 31 August 2022 Publication of 2022 half-year results Investor Relations/Media Laurence Bienz, Head Investor & Media Relations Tel.: +41 58 201 72 42, E-Mail:laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com 3

About Investis Group Founded in 1994, Investis group is a leading real-estate company in the Lake Geneva region and a national real estate services provider active in the two segments of Properties and Real Estate Services. The portfolio of Investis consists almost exclusively of residential properties with apartments in the mid-price segment in the Lake Geneva region and was valued at CHF 1,668 million as at 30 June 2021. Investis Real Estate Services is active throughout Switzerland with well-known brands. For further information: www.investisgroup.com 4

INVESTIS GROUP HALF-YEAR REPORT 2021 SELECTED KEY FIGURES Investis financial key figures 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 30.06.2020 Revenue CHF 1,000 101,686 178,689 89,217 EBITDA before revaluations/disposals 1) CHF 1,000 25,058 45,523 23,628 EBIT CHF 1,000 154,643 136,216 61,858 Net profit CHF 1,000 132,427 113,596 51,202 Net profit excluding revaluation effect 1) CHF 1,000 19,630 45,083 20,037 Funds from operations (FFO) 1) CHF 1,000 7,121 37,423 20,073 Total assets CHF 1,000 1,747,479 1,555,986 1,551,430 Interest-bearing financial liabilities CHF 1,000 650,000 560,000 620,000 Gross LTV 1) 39% 38% 42% Deferred tax liabilities CHF 1,000 158,516 137,752 131,148 Shareholdersʼ equity CHF 1,000 899,827 821,952 759,343 Equity ratio 51.5% 52.8% 48.9% Number of employees Headcount (as at period end) 2,343 1,321 1,365 FTE (full-time equivalent, average over the period) 1,345 1,034 1,038 Data per share 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 30.06.2020 Share data Share capital CHF 1,280,000 1,280,000 1,280,000 Number of registered shares issued 12,800,000 12,800,000 12,800,000 Nominal value per share CHF 0.10 0.10 0.10 NAV per share 1) CHF 70.23 64.13 59.24 NAV per share excluding deferred CHF 82.50 74.80 69.41 taxes with regard to properties 1) Earnings per share (basic/diluted) CHF 10.39 8.91 4.02 Share price Share price - high CHF 109.00 91.60 91.00 Share price - low CHF 86.00 70.20 70.20 Share price at end of period CHF 102.50 91.40 86.20 Average number of shares traded per day 3,798 2,488 2,768 Market capitalisation at end of period CHF million 1,312 1,170 1,103

