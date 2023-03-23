Investis : Factsheet FY 2022
GROUP OVERVIEW
Founded 1994
Leading residential property company in Lake Geneva region
Nationwide Real Estate Service company
Conservative LTV strategy
KEY METRICS
(in CHFm)
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Revenue
227.5
216.0
178.7
187.5
197.5
EBIT
180.4
235.1
136.2
127.2
74.6
Net profit
151.8
200.7
113.6
172.8
54.4
Net profit excl. revaluation effect
93.8
41.3
45.1
69.5
35.6
PROPERTIES
Portfolio value CHF 1,508m - 149 buildings 2,445 residential units
Buy and hold strategy
Focus on the mid-market segment in Lake Geneva region
Like-for-likerental growth: +1.0%; in residential 1.8%
Gross rental income of CHF 53.9m
Low vacancy rate at 1.3%
EBIT Properties 2022: CHF 167.3m Portfolio breakdown by:
:
WHAT MAKES INVESTIS UNIQUE?
Largest listed residential property owner in the undersupplied Lake Geneva region
Sustaining demand, high return, low vacancies
Continuous rent potential of around 10%
Low exposure to commercial properties i.e. lower cyclicality
High barriers of entry for new market players
ISIN # CH03250942974 SIX Swiss Exchange
Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 30 June 2016
Share register: ShareCommService, Glattbrugg
31.12.
31.12.
31.12.
31.12.
31.12.
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Gross LTV
21%
37%
38%
46%
41%
Equity ratio
67%
53%
53%
47%
41%
NAV per share
(CHF)
83.96
75.89
64.49
58.12
46.24
REAL ESTATE SERVICES
Rents under management CHF 1.58 bln.
High rate of recurring business
Focus on profitable growth
EBIT Real Estate Services 2022: CHF 18.4m
EBIT margin: 10.6%
Revenue breakdown:
Facility Services
Property Management
Leading position in the Real Estate Services business across Switzerland
Diversified business model with focus on recurring, contract based revenues
Very solid capital structure and prudent financing policy
Experienced and proven management
Executive Board
Stéphane Bonvin
CEO Investis Group
Founded Investis in 1994
> 35 years of experience in Real Estate
René Häsler
CFO Investis Group
> 25 years of experience in Finance
Aude-Sophie Vartzbed
Head Properties
10 years of experience as a Portfolio Manager
Michael Stucki
Head Real Estate Services
15 years of experience in Real Estate Services
Contact
Laurence Bienz
Head Investor & Media Relations laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com +41 58 201 7242
1
FACTSHEET FY 2022 -March 2023
Sales 2022
224 M
242 M
242 M
Net income 2022
156 M
169 M
169 M
Net Debt 2022
315 M
341 M
341 M
P/E ratio 2022
7,52x
Yield 2022
2,58%
Capitalization
1 236 M
1 338 M
1 338 M
EV / Sales 2022
6,92x
EV / Sales 2023
6,93x
Nbr of Employees
1 594
Free-Float
21,6%
Chart INVESTIS HOLDING SA
Technical analysis trends INVESTIS HOLDING SA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
97,00 CHF
Average target price
107,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target
10,3%
