Investis : Factsheet FY 2022

Financials CHF USD Sales 2022 224 M 242 M 242 M Net income 2022 156 M 169 M 169 M Net Debt 2022 315 M 341 M 341 M P/E ratio 2022 7,52x Yield 2022 2,58% Capitalization 1 236 M 1 338 M 1 338 M EV / Sales 2022 6,92x EV / Sales 2023 6,93x Nbr of Employees 1 594 Free-Float 21,6% Chart INVESTIS HOLDING SA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INVESTIS HOLDING SA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 2 Last Close Price 97,00 CHF Average target price 107,00 CHF Spread / Average Target 10,3% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Stéphane Bonvin Chief Executive Officer & Director René Häsler Chief Financial Officer Thomas Vettiger Independent Chairman Albert M. Baehny Vice Chairman Christian Gellerstad Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) INVESTIS HOLDING SA -4.43% 1 338 CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. -12.64% 25 647 VONOVIA SE -19.57% 15 904 VINHOMES -0.73% 8 386 VINGROUP -1.86% 8 310 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE -8.30% 8 007