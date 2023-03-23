Advanced search
Investis : Factsheet FY 2022
PU
Investis nominates Corine Blesi as new member of the Board of Directors
EQ
Investis : Factsheet FY 2022

03/23/2023
GROUP OVERVIEW

  • Founded 1994
  • Leading residential property company in Lake Geneva region
  • Nationwide Real Estate Service company
  • Conservative LTV strategy

KEY METRICS (in CHFm)

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Revenue

227.5

216.0

178.7

187.5

197.5

EBIT

180.4

235.1

136.2

127.2

74.6

Net profit

151.8

200.7

113.6

172.8

54.4

Net profit excl. revaluation effect

93.8

41.3

45.1

69.5

35.6

PROPERTIES

  • Portfolio value CHF 1,508m - 149 buildings 2,445 residential units
  • Buy and hold strategy
  • Focus on the mid-market segment in Lake Geneva region
  • Like-for-likerental growth: +1.0%; in residential 1.8%
  • Gross rental income of CHF 53.9m
  • Low vacancy rate at 1.3%
  • EBIT Properties 2022: CHF 167.3m Portfolio breakdown by:

:

WHAT MAKES INVESTIS UNIQUE?

  • Largest listed residential property owner in the undersupplied Lake Geneva region
    • Sustaining demand, high return, low vacancies
    • Continuous rent potential of around 10%
    • Low exposure to commercial properties i.e. lower cyclicality
    • High barriers of entry for new market players

ISIN # CH03250942974 SIX Swiss Exchange

Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 30 June 2016

Share register: ShareCommService, Glattbrugg

31.12.

31.12.

31.12.

31.12.

31.12.

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Gross LTV

21%

37%

38%

46%

41%

Equity ratio

67%

53%

53%

47%

41%

NAV per share (CHF)

83.96

75.89

64.49

58.12

46.24

REAL ESTATE SERVICES

  • Rents under management CHF 1.58 bln.
  • High rate of recurring business
  • Focus on profitable growth
  • EBIT Real Estate Services 2022: CHF 18.4m
  • EBIT margin: 10.6%
  • Revenue breakdown:

Facility Services

Property Management

  • Leading position in the Real Estate Services business across Switzerland
  • Diversified business model with focus on recurring, contract based revenues
  • Very solid capital structure and prudent financing policy
  • Experienced and proven management

Executive Board

Stéphane Bonvin

CEO Investis Group

Founded Investis in 1994

> 35 years of experience in Real Estate

René Häsler

CFO Investis Group

> 25 years of experience in Finance

Aude-Sophie Vartzbed

Head Properties

  • 10 years of experience as a Portfolio Manager

Michael Stucki

Head Real Estate Services

  • 15 years of experience in Real Estate Services

Contact

Laurence Bienz

Head Investor & Media Relations laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com +41 58 201 7242

1

FACTSHEET FY 2022 -March 2023

Disclaimer

Investis Holding SA published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 06:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
