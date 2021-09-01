Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Investis Holding SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IREN   CH0325094297

INVESTIS HOLDING SA

(IREN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/31 11:31:57 am
99.8 CHF   --.--%
01:31aINVESTIS : H1 Net Profit Surges in Revaluations Gains
MT
01:12aINVESTIS : Half-Year report 2021 PDF
PU
01:12aINVESTIS : Corporate news Half-Year results 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investis : Half-Year report 2021 PDF

09/01/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REAL ESTATE GROUP

HALF-YEAR REPORT 2021

INVESTIS GROUP HALF-YEARREPORT 2021

reports.investisgroup.com/21/hyr

Page 02

INVESTIS GROUP

HALF-YEAR REPORT 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Selected key figures

04

Property portfolio

Information on investment categories

27

Report to shareholders

06

Investment properties

28

Development properties

34

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated income statement

10

Alternative Performance Measures

36

Consolidated balance sheet

11

Consolidated statement of cash flows

12

Contacts

39

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

13

Financial calendar and share data

40

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

14

Legal information

41

Disclaimer

42

reports.investisgroup.com/21/hyr

Page 03

INVESTIS GROUP

SELECTED KEY FIGURES

HALF-YEAR REPORT 2021

SELECTED KEY FIGURES

Investis financial key figures

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

30.06.2020

Revenue

CHF 1,000

101,686

178,689

89,217

EBITDA before revaluations/disposals 1)

CHF 1,000

25,058

45,523

23,628

EBIT

CHF 1,000

154,643

136,216

61,858

Net profit

CHF 1,000

132,427

113,596

51,202

Net profit excluding revaluation effect 1)

CHF 1,000

19,630

45,083

20,037

Funds from operations (FFO) 1)

CHF 1,000

7,121

37,423

20,073

Total assets

CHF 1,000

1,747,479

1,555,986

1,551,430

Interest-bearing financial liabilities

CHF 1,000

650,000

560,000

620,000

Gross LTV 1)

39%

38%

42%

Deferred tax liabilities

CHF 1,000

158,516

137,752

131,148

Shareholdersʼ equity

CHF 1,000

899,827

821,952

759,343

Equity ratio

51.5%

52.8%

48.9%

Number of employees

Headcount (as at period end)

2,343

1,321

1,365

FTE (full-time equivalent, average over the period)

1,345

1,034

1,038

Data per share

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

30.06.2020

Share data

Share capital

CHF

1,280,000

1,280,000

1,280,000

Number of registered shares issued

12,800,000

12,800,000

12,800,000

Nominal value per share

CHF

0.10

0.10

0.10

NAV per share 1)

CHF

70.23

64.13

59.24

NAV per share excluding deferred

CHF

82.50

74.80

69.41

taxes with regard to properties 1)

Earnings per share (basic/diluted)

CHF

10.39

8.91

4.02

Share price

Share price - high

CHF

109.00

91.60

91.00

Share price - low

CHF

86.00

70.20

70.20

Share price at end of period

CHF

102.50

91.40

86.20

Average number of shares traded per day

3,798

2,488

2,768

Market capitalisation at end of period

CHF million

1,312

1,170

1,103

Page 04

reports.investisgroup.com/21/hyr

INVESTIS GROUP

HALF-YEAR REPORT 2021

SELECTED KEY FIGURES

Properties key figures

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

30.06.2020

Residential investment properties

CHF 1,000

1,531,306

1,365,595

1,295,410

Commercial investment properties

CHF 1,000

116,785

75,153

123,262

Investment properties under construction

CHF 1,000

263

27,706

19,563

Properties held for sale

CHF 1,000

19,608

21,501

37,412

Total property portfolio

CHF 1,000

1,667,962

1,489,955

1,475,647

Total buildings

170

167

170

Total residential units

3,059

3,006

3,020

Average discount rate

2.94%

3.15%

3.29%

Revenue

CHF 1,000

29,173

57,869

29,041

Like-for-like rental growth 1)

1.6%

1.6%

0.9%

EBITDA before revaluations/disposals 1)

CHF 1,000

19,337

37,226

19,603

EBIT

CHF 1,000

150,715

130,593

59,113

Annualised full occupancy property rent

CHF million

63.0

58.6

60.3

Annualised property rent

CHF million

61.3

56.8

58.6

Vacancy rate

2.7%

3.0%

2.8%

Real Estate Services key figures

30.06.2021

31.12.2020

30.06.2020

Rents under management

CHF billion

1.49

1.42

1.43

Revenue

CHF 1,000

74,401

124,605

62,063

of which property management

40%

48%

48%

of which facility services

60%

52%

49%

of which other

0%

0%

2%

EBIT

CHF 1,000

6,532

10,763

5,412

EBIT margin

8.8%

8.6%

8.7%

  1. The section "Alternative Performance Measures" includes definitions of performance measures that are not defined under Swiss
    GAAP FER.

reports.investisgroup.com/21/hyr

Page 05

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Investis Holding SA published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 05:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INVESTIS HOLDING SA
01:31aINVESTIS : H1 Net Profit Surges in Revaluations Gains
MT
01:12aINVESTIS : Half-Year report 2021 PDF
PU
01:12aINVESTIS : Corporate news Half-Year results 2021
PU
01:12aINVESTIS : Presentation of the Half-Year results 2021
PU
01:12aINVESTIS : Another set of remarkable half-year results
PU
01:02aUn résultat semestriel une fois de -2-
DJ
01:02aUn résultat semestriel une fois de plus remarquable
DJ
01:02aEQS-ADHOC : Another set of remarkable half-year results
DJ
07/02INVESTIS : Bank Vontobel Lifts Price Target on Investis, Maintains Buy Recommend..
MT
06/21INVESTIS : Forecasts H1 Profit Jump on Higher Revaluation Gains
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INVESTIS HOLDING SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 372 M 405 M 405 M
Net income 2021 166 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2021 565 M 615 M 615 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 1 270 M 1 386 M 1 384 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,93x
EV / Sales 2022 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 038
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart INVESTIS HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Investis Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTIS HOLDING SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 99,80 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bonvin Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Häsler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Vettiger Chairman
Albert M. Baehny Vice Chairman
Christian Gellerstad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTIS HOLDING SA9.19%1 386
VONOVIA SE-4.35%38 812
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-31.01%34 935
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.30%21 331
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY18.88%15 618
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-2.16%14 992