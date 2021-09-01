Investis : Half-Year report 2021 PDF
INVESTIS GROUP
HALF-YEAR REPORT 2021
reports.investisgroup.com/21/hyr
Page 02
INVESTIS GROUP
HALF-YEAR REPORT 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Selected key figures
04
Property portfolio
Information on investment categories
27
Report to shareholders
06
Investment properties
28
Development properties
34
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated income statement
10
Alternative Performance Measures
36
Consolidated balance sheet
11
Consolidated statement of cash flows
12
Contacts
39
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
13
Financial calendar and share data
40
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
14
Legal information
41
Disclaimer
42
reports.investisgroup.com/21/hyr
Page 03
INVESTIS GROUP
SELECTED KEY FIGURES
HALF-YEAR REPORT 2021
SELECTED KEY FIGURES
Investis financial key figures
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
30.06.2020
Revenue
CHF 1,000
101,686
178,689
89,217
EBITDA before revaluations/disposals
1)
CHF 1,000
25,058
45,523
23,628
EBIT
CHF 1,000
154,643
136,216
61,858
Net profit
CHF 1,000
132,427
113,596
51,202
Net profit excluding revaluation effect
1)
CHF 1,000
19,630
45,083
20,037
Funds from operations (FFO)
1)
CHF 1,000
7,121
37,423
20,073
Total assets
CHF 1,000
1,747,479
1,555,986
1,551,430
Interest-bearing financial liabilities
CHF 1,000
650,000
560,000
620,000
Gross LTV
1)
39%
38%
42%
Deferred tax liabilities
CHF 1,000
158,516
137,752
131,148
Shareholdersʼ equity
CHF 1,000
899,827
821,952
759,343
Equity ratio
51.5%
52.8%
48.9%
Number of employees
Headcount (as at period end)
2,343
1,321
1,365
FTE (full-time equivalent, average over the period)
1,345
1,034
1,038
Data per share
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
30.06.2020
Share data
Share capital
CHF
1,280,000
1,280,000
1,280,000
Number of registered shares issued
12,800,000
12,800,000
12,800,000
Nominal value per share
CHF
0.10
0.10
0.10
NAV per share
1)
CHF
70.23
64.13
59.24
NAV per share excluding deferred
CHF
82.50
74.80
69.41
taxes with regard to properties
1)
Earnings per share (basic/diluted)
CHF
10.39
8.91
4.02
Share price
Share price - high
CHF
109.00
91.60
91.00
Share price - low
CHF
86.00
70.20
70.20
Share price at end of period
CHF
102.50
91.40
86.20
Average number of shares traded per day
3,798
2,488
2,768
Market capitalisation at end of period
CHF million
1,312
1,170
1,103
Page 04
reports.investisgroup.com/21/hyr
INVESTIS GROUP
HALF-YEAR REPORT 2021
SELECTED KEY FIGURES
Properties key figures
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
30.06.2020
Residential investment properties
CHF 1,000
1,531,306
1,365,595
1,295,410
Commercial investment properties
CHF 1,000
116,785
75,153
123,262
Investment properties under construction
CHF 1,000
263
27,706
19,563
Properties held for sale
CHF 1,000
19,608
21,501
37,412
Total property portfolio
CHF 1,000
1,667,962
1,489,955
1,475,647
Total buildings
170
167
170
Total residential units
3,059
3,006
3,020
Average discount rate
2.94%
3.15%
3.29%
Revenue
CHF 1,000
29,173
57,869
29,041
Like-for-like rental growth
1)
1.6%
1.6%
0.9%
EBITDA before revaluations/disposals
1)
CHF 1,000
19,337
37,226
19,603
EBIT
CHF 1,000
150,715
130,593
59,113
Annualised full occupancy property rent
CHF million
63.0
58.6
60.3
Annualised property rent
CHF million
61.3
56.8
58.6
Vacancy rate
2.7%
3.0%
2.8%
Real Estate Services key figures
30.06.2021
31.12.2020
30.06.2020
Rents under management
CHF billion
1.49
1.42
1.43
Revenue
CHF 1,000
74,401
124,605
62,063
of which property management
40%
48%
48%
of which facility services
60%
52%
49%
of which other
0%
0%
2%
EBIT
CHF 1,000
6,532
10,763
5,412
EBIT margin
8.8%
8.6%
8.7%
The section "Alternative Performance Measures" includes definitions of performance measures that are not defined under Swiss
GAAP FER.
reports.investisgroup.com/21/hyr
Page 05
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Investis Holding SA published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 05:11:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about INVESTIS HOLDING SA
Analyst Recommendations on INVESTIS HOLDING SA
Sales 2021
372 M
405 M
405 M
Net income 2021
166 M
181 M
181 M
Net Debt 2021
565 M
615 M
615 M
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
2,51%
Capitalization
1 270 M
1 386 M
1 384 M
EV / Sales 2021
4,93x
EV / Sales 2022
7,24x
Nbr of Employees
1 038
Free-Float
21,6%
Chart INVESTIS HOLDING SA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends INVESTIS HOLDING SA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
99,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-