    IREN   CH0325094297

INVESTIS HOLDING SA

(IREN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/31 11:31:57 am
99.8 CHF   --.--%
01:31aINVESTIS : H1 Net Profit Surges in Revaluations Gains
MT
01:12aINVESTIS : Half-Year report 2021 PDF
PU
01:12aINVESTIS : Corporate news Half-Year results 2021
PU
Investis : Presentation of the Half-Year results 2021

09/01/2021 | 01:12am EDT
HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2021

1 September 2021

Disclaimer

This communication contains specific forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements with respect to objectives, which are based on current beliefs, expectations and projections about future events and assumptions of the management of Investis Holding SA ("Investis"), including, but not limited to statements including terms like "potential", "believes", "assumes", "expects", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or formulations of a similar kind. In this communication, such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial condition, results of operations and business, performance or achievements and certain of our strategic plans and objectives. Such forward-looking statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations that Investis believes to be reasonable at this time, but may prove to be erroneous. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results, the financial condition, the development or performance of Investis and/or its subsidiaries may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors which are beyond Investis' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behaviour of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors detailed in Investis' past and future filings and reports, including press releases, reports and other information posted on Investis' websites or in other form. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only of the date of this communication.

Investis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. It should be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Rounding effects may occur. The representation of this financial information is based on hypothetical business events and facts and does not reflect Investis' actual asset, financial and income situation. The asset, financial and income situation of Investis in future financial statements and reports may substantially differ from the information provided herein. The reason for this is a string of factors, such as, for example, business developments, changes in the market, and in the legal, regulatory and/or economic framework, as well as amended accounting regulations. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser and not treat the content of this communication as an advice relating to legal, taxation or investment matters.

This communication does not constitute an offer or an invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. This communication is neither an offering circular within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor a listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange AG nor a prospectus under any other applicable laws.

HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2021 - IR PRESENTATION - 1 SEPTEMBER 2021

2

Agenda

Highlights of HY 2021

Market trends

Financial overview HY 2021

Outlook

Q & A

Annexes

HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2021 - IR PRESENTATION - 1 SEPTEMBER 2021

3

Highlights HY 2021

Another set of excellent results

Group

Properties

Real Estate Services

  • Revenue up 14% to CHF 102m
  • Operating profit before revaluation effect up 6.1%
  • Operating profit of impressive CHF 155m (CHF 62m)
  • Substantial increase in NAV per share to CHF 82.50 (CHF 69.41)

excluding deferred taxes with regard to properties

  • Revaluation gains of another CHF 131m underlines portfolio quality
  • Further like for-like rent increase of +1.6%
  • Vacancy rate reduced to 2.7%
  • Top line growth through acquisitions and organically
  • Initial consolidation of Rohr AG and SEA lab
  • EBIT margin further increased to 8.8%
  • Almost all subsidiaries improved their operating margins

HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2021 - IR PRESENTATION - 1 SEPTEMBER 2021

4

Agenda

Highlights of HY 2021

Market trends

Financial overview HY 2021

Outlook

Q & A

Annexes

HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2021 - IR PRESENTATION - 1 SEPTEMBER 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Investis Holding SA published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 05:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on INVESTIS HOLDING SA
Financials
Sales 2021 372 M 405 M 405 M
Net income 2021 166 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2021 565 M 615 M 615 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 1 270 M 1 386 M 1 384 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,93x
EV / Sales 2022 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 038
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart INVESTIS HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Investis Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTIS HOLDING SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 99,80 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bonvin Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Häsler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Vettiger Chairman
Albert M. Baehny Vice Chairman
Christian Gellerstad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTIS HOLDING SA9.19%1 386
VONOVIA SE-4.35%38 812
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-31.01%34 935
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.30%21 331
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY18.88%15 618
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-2.16%14 992