  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Investis Holding SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IREN   CH0325094297

INVESTIS HOLDING SA

(IREN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:37 2023-03-22 pm EDT
97.00 CHF    0.00%
02:04aInvestis Group achieved excellent 2022 results
EQ
02:03aInvestis : Factsheet FY 2022
PU
01/31Investis nominates Corine Blesi as new member of the Board of Directors
EQ
Investis : Presentation of the annual results 2022

03/23/2023 | 02:13am EDT
23 March 2023

Disclaimer

This communication contains specific forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements with respect to objectives, which are based on current beliefs, expectations and projections about future events and assumptions of the management of Investis Holding SA ("Investis"), including, but not limited to statements including terms like "potential", "believes", "assumes", "expects", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or formulations of a similar kind. In this communication, such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial condition, results of operations and business, performance or achievements and certain of our strategic plans and objectives. Such forward-looking statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations that Investis believes to be reasonable at this time, but may prove to be erroneous. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results, the financial condition, the development or performance of Investis and/or its subsidiaries may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors which are beyond Investis' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behaviour of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors detailed in Investis' past and future filings and reports, including press releases, reports and other information posted on Investis' websites or in other form. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only of the date of this communication.

Investis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. It should be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Rounding effects may occur. The representation of this financial information is based on hypothetical business events and facts and does not reflect Investis' actual asset, financial and income situation. The asset, financial and income situation of Investis in future financial statements and reports may substantially differ from the information provided herein. The reason for this is a string of factors, such as, for example, business developments, changes in the market, and in the legal, regulatory and/or economic framework, as well as amended accounting regulations. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser and not treat the content of this communication as an advice relating to legal, taxation or investment matters.

This communication does not constitute an offer or an invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. This communication is neither an offering circular within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor a listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange AG nor a prospectus under any other applicable laws.

FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS - IR PRESENTATION - 23 MARCH 2023

2

Agenda

Highlights of FY 2022

Market trends

Financial overview FY 2022

Outlook

Q & A

Annexes

FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS - IR PRESENTATION - 23 MARCH 2023

3

Highlights FY 2022

Excellent profitability and continued cash flow generation - very low LTV at 21% Unchanged dividend of CHF 2.50 proposed

Group

Properties

Real Estate Services

  • Substantial increase in NAV per share to CHF 95.07 (+7.1%)

excluding deferred taxes with regard to properties

  • Revaluation effect and gain on sale of properties of CHF 131m
  • Strong EBIT of CHF 180.4m
  • Net profit excluding revaluation effects at CHF 94m (CHF 41m)
  • Revaluation gains of CHF 67.2m (exceptionally high in 2021: CHF 184.1m)
  • Very successful sale of 11 investment properties with gains of CHF 63.4mio
  • Like for-like rental growth of +1.0%; +1.8% for residential properties
  • Vacancy rate further reduced to 1.3%
  • Top line growth +8.5% through acquisitions and organically
  • Acquisition of Home Service and Aatest
  • Further improved EBIT margin to an excellent 10.6%

FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS - IR PRESENTATION - 23 MARCH 2023

4

Agenda

Highlights of FY 2022

Market trends

Financial overview FY 2022

Outlook

Q & A

Annexes

FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS - IR PRESENTATION - 23 MARCH 2023

5

Disclaimer

Investis Holding SA published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 06:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
