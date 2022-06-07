Log in
Investis : acquires Rohr AG and continues to grow its Real Estate Services segment

06/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
Press release

Zurich, 12 March 2021

Investis acquires Rohr AG and continues to grow its Real Estate Services segment

  • Revenue of CHF 41 million in 2020
  • Business will continue to be operated under the well-known brand Rohr AG
  • Expansion of national market position in facility services business

Investis Holding SA is expanding its Real Estate Services segment and acquiring Rohr AG on 12 March 2021. The facility services company, founded in 1930 with its head office in Hausen, Canton Aargau, employs around 1,000 people and generates annual revenues of CHF 41 million. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

With this acquisition, Investis is steadily implementing its growth strategy in the Real Estate Services segment and continuing to grow its market position. Rohr AG is a well-known company that will bring additional experience and expertise in facilities services to the Investis Group. Rohr AG offers solutions including specialist and facade cleaning, maintenance cleaning, integrated building management as well as the construction and operation of clean rooms. The clean room competence centre of Rohr AG is valued by watch making industry, microelectronics, pharmaceutical and medical technology companies throughout Switzerland.

Rohr AG will continue to operate as an independent company under its existing name at the present location, and all its employees are being taken on by Investis. Its local roots and profile will thus be maintained. «This company perfectly complements our existing subsidiaries in the Facility Services business. The acquisition will help us develop our services further and strengthen our profile in the national market. Integration will also lead to interesting growth opportunities, and we will be able to make good use of synergies» says Walter Eberle, Head of Real Estate Services at Investis.

Contact

Laurence Bienz, Head Media and Investor Relations

Tel.: +41 58 201 72 42, E-mail:laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com

About Investis Group

Founded in 1994, Investis group is a leading real-estate company in the Lake Geneva region and a national real estate services provider active in the two segments of Properties and Real Estate Services. The portfolio of Investis consists almost exclusively of residential properties with apartments in the mid-price segment in the Lake Geneva region and was valued at CHF 1,476 million as at 30 June 2020. Investis Real Estate Services is active throughout Switzerland with well-known brands.

For further information: www.investisgroup.com

1

Disclaimer

Investis Holding SA published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 10:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
