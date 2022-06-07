Press release

Zurich, 18 March 2021

Investis acquires SEA lab - a specialist in the detection of asbestos

Revenues of CHF 2 million in 2020

Technological leader in asbestos analysis

Expansion of the market position in safety and environmental analysis

Investis Holding SA is further expanding its Real Estate Services segment and acquiring SEA lab - Safety and Environmental Analysis SA as of 18 March 2021. The company, headquartered in Biel and with a branch office in Zurich, was founded in 2019 and employs 13 people. The company generated annual sales of CHF 2 million in 2020. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

With laboratories in Biel and Zurich, SEA lab offers the following services:

Accredited analysis of asbestos in building materials and air samples;

Analysis of asbestos in drinking water and surface water;

Analysis of asbestos-contaminated soil, road surfaces, etc.;

asbestos-contaminated soil, road surfaces, etc.; Other analyses of pollutants of all kinds in building materials.

Due to increased testing requirements, Investis expects strong growth in the area of safety and environmental analytics in Switzerland. The market size is currently estimated at CHF 15 million per year.

SEA lab will continue to operate as an independent company under its existing name at its current lo- cations. All employees will be taken over. "This company is an ideal complement to our successful subsidiary ProLabo in the field of building materials analysis with a focus on asbestos. Through this acquisition, Investis will become the Swiss market leader in the field of detection and analysis of as- bestos. The integration into the Investis Group will also create interesting opportunities for further development and synergies," declares Walter Eberle, Head of Real Estate Services at Investis.

With this acquisition, Investis continues its growth strategy in the Real Estate Services segment and further expands its market position.

