  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Investis Holding SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IREN   CH0325094297

INVESTIS HOLDING SA

(IREN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  06/07 05:06:43 am EDT
107.00 CHF   +0.94%
Investis : acquires SEA lab – a specialist in the detection of asbestos

06/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
Press release

Zurich, 18 March 2021

Investis acquires SEA lab - a specialist in the detection of asbestos

  • Revenues of CHF 2 million in 2020
  • Technological leader in asbestos analysis
  • Expansion of the market position in safety and environmental analysis

Investis Holding SA is further expanding its Real Estate Services segment and acquiring SEA lab - Safety and Environmental Analysis SA as of 18 March 2021. The company, headquartered in Biel and with a branch office in Zurich, was founded in 2019 and employs 13 people. The company generated annual sales of CHF 2 million in 2020. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

With laboratories in Biel and Zurich, SEA lab offers the following services:

  • Accredited analysis of asbestos in building materials and air samples;
  • Analysis of asbestos in drinking water and surface water;
  • Analysis of asbestos-contaminated soil, road surfaces, etc.;
  • Other analyses of pollutants of all kinds in building materials.

Due to increased testing requirements, Investis expects strong growth in the area of safety and environmental analytics in Switzerland. The market size is currently estimated at CHF 15 million per year.

SEA lab will continue to operate as an independent company under its existing name at its current lo- cations. All employees will be taken over. "This company is an ideal complement to our successful subsidiary ProLabo in the field of building materials analysis with a focus on asbestos. Through this acquisition, Investis will become the Swiss market leader in the field of detection and analysis of as- bestos. The integration into the Investis Group will also create interesting opportunities for further development and synergies," declares Walter Eberle, Head of Real Estate Services at Investis.

With this acquisition, Investis continues its growth strategy in the Real Estate Services segment and further expands its market position.

1

Contact

Laurence Bienz, Head Media and Investor Relations

Tel.: +41 58 201 72 42, E-mail:laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com

About Investis Group

Founded in 1994, Investis group is a leading real-estate company in the Lake Geneva region and a national real estate services provider active in the two segments of Properties and Real Estate Services. The portfolio of Investis consists almost exclusively of residential properties with apartments in the mid-price segment in the Lake Geneva region and was valued at CHF 1,476 million as at 30 June 2020. Investis Real Estate Services is active throughout Switzerland with well-known brands.

For further information: www.investisgroup.com

2

Disclaimer

Investis Holding SA published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 10:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
