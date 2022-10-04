Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Investis Holding SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IREN   CH0325094297

INVESTIS HOLDING SA

(IREN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05:54 2022-10-04 am EDT
96.80 CHF   +0.21%
06:02aInvestis : successfully issued a CHF 100 million fixed-rate bond
PU
06:02aInvestis : place un emprunt obligataire à revenu fixe de CHF 100 millions
PU
09/22Credit Suisse Lowers Price Target on Investis, Maintains Neutral Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investis : place un emprunt obligataire à revenu fixe de CHF 100 millions

10/04/2022 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.

Communiqué de presse

Zürich, le 14 octobre 2016

Investis Holding SA place un emprunt obligataire à revenu fixe de CHF 100 millions

Investis Holding SA a placé aujourd'hui sur le marché un emprunt obligataire à taux fixe de CHF 100 millions, assorti d'un coupon de 0.55 % et d'une échéance de cinq ans. Les fonds ainsi levés vont servir au remboursement partiel de prêts hypothécaires. Cet emprunt obligataire permet à Investis Holding SA d'optimiser sa structure de financement et de profiter des conditions actuellement intéressantes sur le marché des capitaux.

Dans le cadre de cette transaction, Zürcher Kantonalbank et la Bank Vontobel AG ont respectivement assumé les fonctions de Joint Lead Manager/Joint Bookrunner. L'admission au négoce à la SIX Swiss Exchange a été demandée et la libération de l'emprunt obligataire est prévue pour le 15 novembre 2016.

Contact Investis

Contact médias

Christine Hug, Head Corporate Communications

Téléphone: +41 58 201 72 41, e-mail: christine.hug@investisgroup.com

Investor Relations

Laurence Bienz, Head Investor Relations

Téléphone: +41 58 201 72 42, e-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com

À propos du groupe Investis

Fondé en 1994, le groupe Investis est une société leader dans l'investissement immobilier résidentiel sur l'arc lémanique et un prestataire national de services immobiliers actif dans les deux segments complémentaires Properties et Real Estate Services. Composé presque exclusivement d'immeubles d'habitation situés dans la région lémanique, le portefeuille de Properties d'Investis a été évalué à CHF 875 Mio. au 30 juin 2016. Investis Real Estate Services est actif dans toute la Suisse au travers d'un réseau de 12 sites dotés d'une forte approche multimarque. Le groupe Investis recense 1'127 collabo- rateurs. Pour plus d'informations : www.investisgroup.com

1

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations nor a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of Investis Holding SA. The securities have already been sold and listed.

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union (the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the offering in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.

2

Disclaimer

Investis Holding SA published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 10:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INVESTIS HOLDING SA
06:02aInvestis : successfully issued a CHF 100 million fixed-rate bond
PU
06:02aInvestis : place un emprunt obligataire à revenu fixe de CHF 100 millions
PU
09/22Credit Suisse Lowers Price Target on Investis, Maintains Neutral Recommendation
MT
08/31Investis : Factsheet HY2022
PU
08/31Switzerland's Investis Expects FY22 Earnings to Double Despite Lower H1 Profit
MT
08/31Investis : Key figures HY2022
PU
08/31Investis : Presentation of the Half-Year results 2022
PU
08/31Investis posts strong results for 1st half of 2022
EQ
08/30Investis Holding SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/26Investis Buy Swiss Real Estate Services Provider
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INVESTIS HOLDING SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 379 M 382 M 382 M
Net income 2021 174 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2021 557 M 561 M 561 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 1 230 M 1 240 M 1 240 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
EV / Sales 2022 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 594
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart INVESTIS HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Investis Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTIS HOLDING SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 96,60 CHF
Average target price 107,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bonvin Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Häsler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Vettiger Chairman
Albert M. Baehny Vice Chairman
Christian Gellerstad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTIS HOLDING SA-7.56%1 240
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-9.77%27 842
VONOVIA SE-53.13%17 796
VINHOMES-38.54%9 188
VINGROUP-41.64%8 621
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-46.32%7 751