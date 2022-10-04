Investis : place un emprunt obligataire à revenu fixe de CHF 100 millions

This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.
Communiqué de presse
Zürich, le 14 octobre 2016
Investis Holding SA place un emprunt obligataire à revenu fixe de CHF 100 millions
Investis Holding SA a placé aujourd'hui sur le marché un emprunt obligataire à taux fixe de CHF 100 millions, assorti d'un coupon de 0.55 % et d'une échéance de cinq ans. Les fonds ainsi levés vont servir au remboursement partiel de prêts hypothécaires. Cet emprunt obligataire permet à Investis Holding SA d'optimiser sa structure de financement et de profiter des conditions actuellement intéressantes sur le marché des capitaux.
Dans le cadre de cette transaction, Zürcher Kantonalbank et la Bank Vontobel AG ont respectivement assumé les fonctions de Joint Lead Manager/Joint Bookrunner. L'admission au négoce à la SIX Swiss Exchange a été demandée et la libération de l'emprunt obligataire est prévue pour le 15 novembre 2016.
Contact Investis
Contact médias
Christine Hug, Head Corporate Communications
Téléphone: +41 58 201 72 41, e-mail: christine.hug@investisgroup.com
Investor Relations
Laurence Bienz, Head Investor Relations
Téléphone: +41 58 201 72 42, e-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
À propos du groupe Investis
Fondé en 1994, le groupe Investis est une société leader dans l'investissement immobilier résidentiel sur l'arc lémanique et un prestataire national de services immobiliers actif dans les deux segments complémentaires Properties et Real Estate Services. Composé presque exclusivement d'immeubles d'habitation situés dans la région lémanique, le portefeuille de Properties d'Investis a été évalué à CHF 875 Mio. au 30 juin 2016. Investis Real Estate Services est actif dans toute la Suisse au travers d'un réseau de 12 sites dotés d'une forte approche multimarque. Le groupe Investis recense 1'127 collabo- rateurs. Pour plus d'informations : www.investisgroup.com
