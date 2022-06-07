Log in
Investis : successfully issues another fixed-rate bond, this time with a volume of CHF 115 million

06/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in these countries or in any other jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to do so.

Press release

Zurich, 19 January 2021

Investis Holding SA successfully issues another fixed-rate bond, this time with a volume of CHF 115 million

Investis successfully placed another fixed-rate bond issue on the market today. With a volume of CHF 115 million and a coupon of 0.25%, the issue has a tenor of four years. The proceeds will be used to partially refinance the CHF 140 million bond expiring on 15 February 2021.

Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as lead manager and bookrunner for this transaction. An application for listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be submitted, and the payment date of the bond is scheduled for 15 February 2021.

Contact

Laurence Bienz, Head Media and Investor Relations

Tel.: +41 58 201 72 42, E-mail:laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com

About Investis Group

Founded in 1994, Investis group is a leading real-estate company in the Lake Geneva region and a national real estate services provider active in the two segments of Properties and Real Estate Services. The portfolio of Investis consists almost exclusively of residential properties with apartments in the mid-price segment in the Lake Geneva region and was valued at CHF 1,476 million as at 30 June 2020. Investis Real Estate Services is active throughout Switzerland with well-known brands.

For further information: www.investisgroup.com

Disclaimer

This publication neither constitutes a prospectus nor a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. and 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of Investis Holding SA (the securities referred to herein, the "Securities"). The Securities have already been sold and listed.

1

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "EU Prospectus Regulation") or the EU Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the UK European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation") of the Securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or in the UK. Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA or in the UK will be made pursuant to exemptions under the EU Prospectus Regulation and the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the offering in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.

2

Disclaimer

Investis Holding SA published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 10:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
