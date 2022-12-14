Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Investment AB Latour (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LATO B   SE0010100958

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)

(LATO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:24 2022-12-14 am EST
206.80 SEK   -1.10%
02:54aLatour to Buy UK-based Air Handling Units Manufacturer Dalair
MT
02:46aInvestment Latour : Latour acquires Dalair
PU
12/07Fitch Affirms Investment AB Latour at 'A'; Outlook Stable
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investment Latour : Latour acquires Dalair

12/14/2022 | 02:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Latour acquires Dalair
2022-12-14 08:30

Investment AB Latour has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Swegon Group AB, signed an agreement to acquire Dalair Ltd. Closing is expected to take place in January, 2023. The company was founded in 1981, has 150 employees, with the head office in Wednesbury and two additional sales offices in London and Manchester, UK. Net sales in 2021 amounted to GBP 17 m.

Dalair is a family-owned manufacturer of bespoke air handling units (AHU) based in Wednesbury just outside Birmingham. The company is one of the AHU market leaders in the UK, with a highly regarded brand and offers air handling units in various segments covering commercial buildings, offices, retail, health care and pharmaceutical industries.

"I am glad to welcome Dalair to the Swegon family. Dalair has over the last four decades become a renowned brand in the market that is well-known for their strong customer relationships and high-quality products. With the growing demand of bespoke AHU's we now take an important step together with Dalair to complement and broaden Swegon's offering in the UK and reach a wider customer base", says Andreas Örje Wellstam, CEO at Swegon Group.

"With Swegon we see a continued successful journey for Dalair. We share the same focus on quality and aim to be a trusted and competent partner for our customers, which makes Swegon a perfect fit for us. We look forward to becoming a part of Swegon, which will enable us to strengthen our position in the UK even further", says Glyn Moseley, founder of Dalair.

As an effect of the acquisition the net debt of the Latour Group is expected to increase with about SEK 0.4 billion.

Göteborg, 14 December, 2022

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
Johan Hjertonsson, CEO

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Örje Wellstam, CEO Swegon +46 31 89 58 00
Rebecca Palm Ballesta, Corporate Development Swegon +46 31 89 58 00

Swegon Group is a market leading supplier in the field of indoor environment, offering solutions for ventilation, heating, cooling and climate optimisation, as well as connected services and expert technical support. Swegon has subsidiaries in and distributors all over the world and 19 production plants in Europe, North America and India. The company employs close to 3,000 people and a turnover of SEK 6 billion.

Investment AB Latour is a mixed investment company consisting primarily of a wholly-owned industrial operations and an investment portfolio of listing holdings in which Latour is the principal owner or one of the principal owners. The investment portfolio consists of ten substantial holdings with a market value of about SEK 68 billion. The wholly-owned industrial operations has an annual turnover of SEK 22 billion.

Downloads

Attachments

Disclaimer

Investment AB Latour published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 07:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
02:54aLatour to Buy UK-based Air Handling Units Manufacturer Dalair
MT
02:46aInvestment Latour : Latour acquires Dalair
PU
12/07Fitch Affirms Investment AB Latour at 'A'; Outlook Stable
AQ
12/07Fitch Maintains Latour's Ratings on Strong Income Stream, Diversification Uplift
MT
11/22Swedish Investment Group Latour Nominates New Chair
MT
11/22Joakim Rosengren is proposed as new Chairman of the Board of Latour
AQ
11/11Latour Buys Italy-based Modular Air Handling Unit Manufacturer Samp
MT
11/11Latour acquires Samp
AQ
11/08Transcript : Investment AB Latour, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
11/08Interim report January - September 2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 134 B 13 121 M 13 121 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 8 319
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Investment AB Latour (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 209,10 SEK
Average target price 220,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 5,21%
Managers and Directors
Johan Carl Ulf Hjertonsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katarina Rautenberg Group Finance Director
Nils Olof Olle Nordström Chairman
Ida Berntsson Manager-Sustainability & Compliance
Johan Menckel Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)-43.29%13 121
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.73%688 350
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.3.09%144 522
SIEMENS AG-11.67%113 790
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-11.92%90 560
3M COMPANY-28.34%70 359