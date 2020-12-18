Log in
INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)

(LATO B)
Investment Latour : Latour acquires ELSYS

12/18/2020 | 08:39am EST
Latour acquires ELSYS
2020-12-18 14:30

Investment AB Latour (publ) has, through its subsidiary Bemsiq AB, signed an agreement to acquire 70 per cent of the shares of Elektroniksystem i Umeå AB ('Elsys'). The founders remain as part-owners with 30 per cent of the shares.

Elsys is an internationally leading manufacturer and seller of LoRaWAN® sensors for applications for smart buildings and cities. The company was founded in 2005 and has 7 employees with head office and manufacturing in Umeå, Sweden. Net sales in 2019 was SEK 29 million and is expected to amount to SEK 45 million in 2020.

'We have followed Elsys for a long time and have been impressed by the position the company has built up in the international market for LoRaWAN® sensors. With a broad portfolio of high quality sensors, they are a very good complement to our existing portfolio and the acquisition is a natural step in our strategy to establish ourselves as a globally leading manufacturer of sensors, room controllers and connectivity solutions for smart buildings. I look forward to continue developing the company together with the founders', says Mikael J Albrektsson, CEO Bemsiq.

'Bemsiq offers a unique platform for Elsys to become a part of one of the leading sensor manufacturers for smart buildings in Europe. We are very happy to continue our international growth journey together with Bemsiq', says Peter Björk, CEO Elsys.

The acquisition will be completed in January 2021.

Göteborg, December 18, 2020

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
Johan Hjertonsson, CEO

For further information, please contact:
Mikael J Albrektsson, CEO Bemsiq AB, +46 733 23 36 06
Ida Saalman, Business Development Investment AB Latour, +46 727 22 88 69

Investment AB Latour is a mixed investment company consisting primarily of a wholly-owned industrial operations and an investment portfolio of listed holdings in which Latour is the principal owner or one of the principal owners. The investment portfolio consists of nine substantial holdings with a market value of about SEK 68 billion. The wholly-owned industrial operations has an annual turnover of SEK 15 billion.

