Investment AB Latour (publ)

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)

(LATO B)
Investment Latour : Latour acquires SLT Schanze Lufttechnik

11/02/2020 | 07:40am EST
Latour acquires SLT Schanze Lufttechnik
2020-11-02 13:30

Investment AB Latour has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Swegon Group AB, acquired SLT Schanze Lufttechnik (SLT), a supplier of diffusers in Germany with the engineering capability to provide complex and customized solutions for its customers. The company was founded in 1985 and has 70 employees with head office and manufacturing located in Lingen, Germany. Net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 10 m.

The acquisition strengthens Swegon's portfolio within Room Unit products and increases Swegon's position as one of the leading companies for indoor environment solutions.

'We are very happy to welcome SLT into the Swegon Group. SLT has an ability to think outside the box and provides top quality customized solutions with a focus on high indoor environmental quality. This acquisition gives Swegon a renowned and highly competent room units supplier in the largest ventilation market in Europe', says Andreas Örje Wellstam, CEO at Swegon Group.

'SLT started out as a distributor of diffusers in Germany 35 years ago. At that time, we sold Swegon products. Since then, we have grown and developed our own product portfolio and manufacturing. Becoming a part of Swegon is like going back to our roots and I am confident that our customers will experience a very attractive combined offering', says Joachim Schanze, founder of SLT.

Göteborg, 2 November, 2020

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
Johan Hjertonsson, CEO

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Örje Wellstam, CEO Swegon, +46 31 89 58 00
Matthew Goodrick, Corporate Development Swegon, +46 31 89 58 00

Swegon Group is a market leader in energy efficient ventilation and indoor climate products and systems. Swegon has subsidiaries in 16 markets, distributors all over the world and 16 production plants in Europe, North America and India. The company employs more than 2,600 people with an annual turnover exceeding SEK 6 billion.

Investment AB Latour is a mixed investment company consisting primarily of a wholly-owned industrial operations and an investment portfolio of listing holdings in which Latour is the principal owner or one of the principal owners. The investment portfolio consists of nine substantial holdings with a market value of about SEK 68 billion. The wholly-owned industrial operations has an annual turnover of SEK 15 billion.

Disclaimer

Investment AB Latour published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 12:39:06 UTC

