Investment Latour : Latour appointed as Financial Profile of the Year 2020 in Western Sweden

2021-02-03 17:00

The award Financial Profile of the Year is annually distributed by FinansKompetensCentrum in Western Sweden to a person that has made a special effort within the Financial area and put Göteborg on the financial map in Sweden. This year the award is for the first time not appointed to a person but to the company Investment AB Latour.

The jury motivates the award by saying that Latour, with foresight and industrial competence, has created long-term and sustainable values for both shareholders and society. The jury also points out that Latour's new initiative Latour Future Solutions was important for the award.

For Latour, the award is a very welcome confirmation of the consistent work with continuous improvements that our more than 6,000 employees in the wholly-owned operations and all employees in our listed holdings do every day.

Göteborg, 3 February, 2021

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)

Johan Hjertonsson, President and CEO

Investment AB Latour is a mixed investment company consisting primarily of a wholly-owned industrial operations and an investment portfolio of listed holdings in which Latour is the principal owner or one of the principal owners. The investment portfolio consists of nine substantial holdings with a market value of about SEK 69 billion. The wholly-owned industrial operations has an annual turnover of SEK 15 billion.