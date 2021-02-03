Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Investment AB Latour (publ)    LATO B   SE0010100958

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)

(LATO B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investment Latour : Latour appointed as Financial Profile of the Year 2020 in Western Sweden

02/03/2021 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Latour appointed as Financial Profile of the Year 2020 in Western Sweden
2021-02-03 17:00

The award Financial Profile of the Year is annually distributed by FinansKompetensCentrum in Western Sweden to a person that has made a special effort within the Financial area and put Göteborg on the financial map in Sweden. This year the award is for the first time not appointed to a person but to the company Investment AB Latour.

The jury motivates the award by saying that Latour, with foresight and industrial competence, has created long-term and sustainable values for both shareholders and society. The jury also points out that Latour's new initiative Latour Future Solutions was important for the award.

For Latour, the award is a very welcome confirmation of the consistent work with continuous improvements that our more than 6,000 employees in the wholly-owned operations and all employees in our listed holdings do every day.

Göteborg, 3 February, 2021

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
Johan Hjertonsson, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Johan Hjertonsson, CEO Investment AB Latour, +46 702 29 77 93
Anders Mörck, CFO Investment AB Latour, +46 706 46 52 11

Investment AB Latour is a mixed investment company consisting primarily of a wholly-owned industrial operations and an investment portfolio of listed holdings in which Latour is the principal owner or one of the principal owners. The investment portfolio consists of nine substantial holdings with a market value of about SEK 69 billion. The wholly-owned industrial operations has an annual turnover of SEK 15 billion.

Downloads

Disclaimer

Investment AB Latour published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 16:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
11:04aINVESTMENT LATOUR : Latour appointed as Financial Profile of the Year 2020 in We..
PU
01/13INVESTMENT LATOUR : Johan Menckel strengthens Latour's management
AQ
01/08INVESTMENT LATOUR : Latour acquires VM Kompensator A/S
PU
2020INVESTMENT LATOUR : announces change of the total number of votes
PU
2020INVESTMENT LATOUR : Latour acquires ELSYS
PU
2020INVESTMENT LATOUR : Latour obtains credit rating from Fitch Ratings
PU
2020INVESTMENT LATOUR : Latour's wholly-owned subsidiary, Latour Industries, has tod..
PU
2020INVESTMENT LATOUR : Latour acquires Fristads AB, Kansas A/S, Kansas GmbH and Lei..
PU
2020European shares rise on oil gains, stimulus hopes
RE
2020INVESTMENT LATOUR : Förvaltnings ab wasatornet divests shares in investment ab l..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 390 M 402 M 402 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 8 601 M 1 020 M 1 020 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,84%
Capitalization 124 B 14 717 M 14 701 M
EV / Sales 2020 34,0x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 6 209
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Investment AB Latour (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 156,50 SEK
Last Close Price 193,80 SEK
Spread / Highest target -12,3%
Spread / Average Target -19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johan Carl Ulf Hjertonsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nils Olof Olle Nordström Chairman
Bo Anders Mörck CFO, Director & Head-Investor Relation
Carl Fredrik Wilhelm Douglas Independent Director
Anders Christer Böös Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)-2.95%14 717
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.91%140 421
SIEMENS AG13.67%128 382
3M COMPANY0.13%101 118
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY4.07%98 461
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-2.77%62 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ