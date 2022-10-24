Advanced search
    LATO B   SE0010100958

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)

(LATO B)
2022-10-24
182.23 SEK   +1.38%
Investment Latour : Latour invests in SenseNode AB

10/24/2022 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Latour invests in SenseNode AB
2022-10-24 08:30

Investment AB Latour (publ) has, through its subsidiary Latour Future Solutions AB, signed an agreement to invest in SenseNode AB ("SenseNode").

SenseNode has developed a complete IoT-solution with associated SaaS-platform for energy efficiency in all types of industries. The company offers energy monitoring, energy mapping, power optimization and energy efficiency, with associated automatic reports and alarm functions. The business was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lund with 8 employees.

"SenseNode's solutions are within one of our investment areas - sustainable energy systems, where the absolute greenest electricity is that which is never used", says Pelle Mattisson, CEO of Latour Future Solutions AB.

"Our innovative system has made us a strong partner for energy efficiency in Swedish industry - we contribute both with a complete solution and expert knowledge in the field", says Erik Andersson, CEO of SenseNode AB.

"With Latour as a long-term partner, we get the opportunity to grow faster and reach out to new market segments within the industry. It feels very inspiring to contribute together to a more efficient energy use in society", continues Mats Svensson, Chairman of SenseNode AB.

The investment will be made via a directed share issue in SenseNode AB, where Latour Future Solutions AB enters as a 10.9 per cent minority owner of the company.

Gothenburg, 24 October 2022

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
Johan Hjertonsson, CEO

For further information, please contact:
Pelle Mattisson, CEO, Latour Future Solutions AB, +46 705 80 06 57
Fredrika Ekman, Investment Director, Investment AB Latour, +46 72 584 93 43

Latour Future Solutions is an investment area within Latour that targets sustainability-focused growth companies. The goal is for the investments to create a sustainable society based on all dimensions; environmental, social and economic.

Investment AB Latour is a mixed investment company consisting primarily of a wholly-owned industrial operations and an investment portfolio of listing holdings in which Latour is the principal owner or one of the principal owners. The investment portfolio consists of ten substantial holdings with a market value of about SEK 58 billion. The wholly-owned industrial operations has an annual turnover of about SEK 20 billion.

Downloads

Disclaimer

Investment AB Latour published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 06:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
