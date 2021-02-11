Investment Friends : Zmiana terminu publikacji jednostkowego raportu półrocznego za rok obrotowy 2020-2021. (Schedule for submitting periodic reports in the financial year 2020/2021.)

Raport bieżący nr 1/2021
Zarząd Spółki Investment Friends SE z siedzibą w Tallinnie w nawiązaniu do treści raportu bieżącego nr 25/2020 z dnia 03.112020 roku, informuje iż dokonuje zmiany terminu publikacji jednostkowego raportu półrocznego za rok obrotowy 2020-2021, którego publikacja przewidziana była na dzień 22.02.2021r. _poniedziałek_. Nowy termin publikacji jednostkowego raportu półrocznego za rok obrotowy 2020-2021 to 12.02.2021 roku _piątek_.
The Management Board of Investment Friends SE with its registered office in Tallinn, with reference to the content of the current report no. 25/2020 of 03/11/2020 informs that it changes the date of publication of the half-yearly financial report for the financial year 2020-2021, the publication of which was scheduled for 22.02.2021 _Monday_. The new date for the publication of the half-yearly financial report for the financial year 2020-2021 is 12.02.2021 _Friday_.
Agnieszka Gujgo, Prezes Zarządu
