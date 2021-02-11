Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Investment Friends SE    IFR   EE3100143033

INVESTMENT FRIENDS SE

(IFR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investment Friends : Zmiana terminu publikacji jednostkowego raportu półrocznego za rok obrotowy 2020-2021. (Schedule for submitting periodic reports in the financial year 2020/2021.)

02/11/2021 | 03:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Raport bieżący nr 1/2021

Zarząd Spółki Investment Friends SE z siedzibą w Tallinnie w nawiązaniu do treści raportu bieżącego nr 25/2020 z dnia 03.112020 roku, informuje iż dokonuje zmiany terminu publikacji jednostkowego raportu półrocznego za rok obrotowy 2020-2021, którego publikacja przewidziana była na dzień 22.02.2021r. _poniedziałek_. Nowy termin publikacji jednostkowego raportu półrocznego za rok obrotowy 2020-2021 to 12.02.2021 roku _piątek_.

The Management Board of Investment Friends SE with its registered office in Tallinn, with reference to the content of the current report no. 25/2020 of 03/11/2020 informs that it changes the date of publication of the half-yearly financial report for the financial year 2020-2021, the publication of which was scheduled for 22.02.2021 _Monday_. The new date for the publication of the half-yearly financial report for the financial year 2020-2021 is 12.02.2021 _Friday_.

Podstawa prawna
Inne uregulowania

Osoba reprezentująca Spółkę:
Agnieszka Gujgo, Prezes Zarządu

Disclaimer

Investment Friends SE published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 08:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INVESTMENT FRIENDS SE
02/10INVESTMENT FRIENDS : Zmiana terminu publikacji jednostkowego raportu półroc..
PU
2020INVESTMENT FRIENDS : Rejestracja zmian Statutu Spółki. (Registration of cha..
PU
2019INVESTMENT FRIENDS : Spłata części kapitału pożyczki pr..
PU
2019INVESTMENT FRIENDS : Informacja o zwołaniu Nadzwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadze..
PU
2019INVESTMENT FRIENDS : Informacja o zwołaniu Nadzwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadze..
PU
2019INVESTMENT FRIENDS : Informacja o zwołaniu Nadzwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadze..
PU
2019INVESTMENT FRIENDS : Informacja na temat istotnej umowy. (Information regarding ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,14 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
Net income 2020 0,13 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
Net cash 2020 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1,27 M 1,53 M 1,54 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart INVESTMENT FRIENDS SE
Duration : Period :
Investment Friends SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Agnieszka Gujgo Chairman-Management Board
Damian Patrowicz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wojciech Wieslaw Hetkowski Member-Supervisory Board
Malgorzata Patrowicz Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Anna Dorota Kajkowska Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTMENT FRIENDS SE35.19%2
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED6.42%39 428
NATIXIS42.78%15 219
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.8.13%12 304
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.24.64%7 084
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP8.94%6 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ