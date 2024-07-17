Stock INVE A INVESTOR AB
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Investor AB

Equities

INVE A

SE0015811955

Investment Holding Companies

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:17:18 2024-07-17 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
294.2 SEK -0.42% Intraday chart for Investor AB +2.90% +27.04%
05:04pm INVESTOR : A decent Q2 performance Alphavalue
12:43pm Investor AB Posts Higher H1 Attributable Profit, Net Sales MT
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Investor AB

INVESTOR : A decent Q2 performance Alphavalue
Investor AB Posts Higher H1 Attributable Profit, Net Sales MT
Transcript : Investor AB, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 17, 2024
Investor AB Shareholder Returns Rise After Listed Company Holdings Pay Off DJ
Investor AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 CI
Investor AB(OM:INVE A) dropped from OMX Nordic 40 Index CI
Investor AB's Finance Chief to Step Down MT
Investor AB Announces Resignation of Helena Saxon as Chief Financial Officer CI
Investor AB Appoints Thomas Kidane and Yuriy Prilutskiy as Members of the Executive Leadership Team CI
Investor AB Approves Board Changes CI
Investor AB Approves Dividend, Payable on May 15, 2024 and November 14, 2024 CI
Transcript : Investor AB - Shareholder/Analyst Call
INVESTOR : Investor's remarkable start to the year Alphavalue
Global markets live: DocMorris, Microsoft, Oracle, Micron, Netflix... Our Logo
Investor AB Posts Q1 Attributable Profit Surge; Net Sales Up MT
Transcript : Investor AB, Q1 2024 Interim Management Statement Call, Apr 18, 2024
Investor AB Posts 1Q Total Shareholder Return of 15% DJ
Investor AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Broadly Higher as Focus Shifts to Earnings DJ
INVESTOR : Adjustment following the 2023 results Alphavalue
H&M: businesswoman Helena Saxon to join board of directors CF
Investor AB Announces Johan Forssell Declines Re-Election and Composition of Nomination Committee CI
Moody's Confirms Investor AB's Ratings Over Solid Governance, Great Track Record MT
INVESTOR : Investor's appeal remained unabated in 2023 Alphavalue
Global markets live: BASF, Meta, KKR, Macy's, Apple, IRobot... Our Logo

Chart Investor AB

Chart Investor AB
More charts

Company Profile

Investor AB is a Sweden-based industrial holding company. Its operations are divided into three business segments: Listed Core Investments, EQT and Patricia Industries. The Listed Core Investments segment consists of listed holdings, which embrace ABB, AstraZeneca, Atlas Copco, Electrolux, Ericsson, Husqvarna, Nasdaq, Saab, SEB, Sobi and Wartsila. The EQT segment consists of the holdings in EQT private equity company. The Patricia Industries includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, 3 Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio, as well as all other financial investments, except EQT and the Companyâs trading portfolio. The wholly-owned subsidiaries include Aleris, BraunAbility, Laborie, Molnlycke, Permobil, The Grand Group and Vectura.
Sector
Investment Holding Companies
Calendar
02:15am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Investor AB

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
295.4 SEK
Average target price
298.8 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+1.17%
Consensus

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Holding Companies

1st Jan change Capi.
INVESTOR AB Stock Investor AB
+26.83% 85.34B
INVESTMENT AB LATOUR Stock Investment AB Latour
+14.64% 18.22B
KOÇ HOLDING Stock Koç Holding
+60.44% 17.63B
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN Stock AB Industrivärden
+7.63% 14.28B
BAJAJ HOLDINGS & INVESTMENT LIMITED Stock Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited
+27.68% 13.05B
L E LUNDBERGFÖRETAGEN AB Stock L E Lundbergföretagen AB
-1.86% 12.51B
HAL TRUST Stock HAL Trust
+0.18% 11.13B
MERITZ FINANCIAL GROUP INC. Stock Meritz Financial Group Inc.
+37.90% 10.83B
SK SQUARE CO., LTD. Stock SK Square Co., Ltd.
+100.57% 10.15B
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA Stock Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
-4.59% 9.49B
Other Holding Companies
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. INVE A Stock
  4. News Investor AB
  5. Investor: A decent Q2 performance