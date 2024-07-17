Investor AB is a Sweden-based industrial holding company. Its operations are divided into three business segments: Listed Core Investments, EQT and Patricia Industries. The Listed Core Investments segment consists of listed holdings, which embrace ABB, AstraZeneca, Atlas Copco, Electrolux, Ericsson, Husqvarna, Nasdaq, Saab, SEB, Sobi and Wartsila. The EQT segment consists of the holdings in EQT private equity company. The Patricia Industries includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, 3 Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio, as well as all other financial investments, except EQT and the Companyâs trading portfolio. The wholly-owned subsidiaries include Aleris, BraunAbility, Laborie, Molnlycke, Permobil, The Grand Group and Vectura.

Sector Investment Holding Companies