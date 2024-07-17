We create value for people and society by building strong and sustainable businesses

Our goal remains to generate attractive total shareholder returns by growing our net asset value, paying a steadily rising dividend and delivering on our ESG targets. To succeed, we focus relentlessly on performance, portfolio and people.

Christian Cederholm

President & CEO of Investor

Highlights during the second quarter

  • Adjusted net asset value (NAV) amounted to SEK 969.4bn (SEK 317 per share) on June 30, 2024, an increase of SEK 69.0bn, or 8 percent, with dividend added back, during the quarter. Total shareholder return amounted to 9 percent, compared to 2 percent for the SIXRX return index.
  • Listed Companies generated a total return of 11 percent. We invested SEK 2.8bn in Ericsson.
  • Based on estimated market values, the total return for Patricia Industries, excluding cash, amounted to 2 percent (2 percent including cash), driven by earnings growth.
  • Within Patricia Industries, sales growth for the major subsidiaries amounted to 9 percent, of which 7 percent organically in constant currency. Reported EBITA grew 7 percent and adjusted EBITA grew 10 percent.
  • Mölnlycke reported organic sales growth of 8 percent in constant currency, with the largest business area Wound Care also growing 8 percent. The profit margin was unchanged.
  • Sarnova and BraunAbility completed strategic add-on acquisitions for a total enterprise value of SEK 5.6bn. All acquisitions were financed by each respective company. Mölnlycke and Permobil distributed EUR 200m and SEK 600m respectively to Patricia Industries.
  • The value change of Investments in EQT was -4 percent. Net cash flow to Investor amounted to SEK -5m.
  • Leverage was 1.4 percent as of June 30, 2024 (1.7 percent as of December 31, 2023). Gross cash amounted to SEK

Financial information*

6/30 2024

3/31 2024

12/31 2023

Adjusted NAV, SEK m*

969,376

915,109

818,386

Adjusted NAV, SEK per share*

317

299

267

Reported NAV, SEK m*1)

836,267

786,703

716,768

Reported NAV, SEK per share*1)

273

257

234

Market capitalization (both share classes), excluding repurchased shares, SEK m

885,675

819,914

712,694

Share price (B-share), SEK

290.20

268.65

233.50

Q2 2024

H1 2024

Adjusted NAV, sequential change, incl. dividend added back, SEK m*

68,970

165,693

Adjusted NAV, sequential change, incl. dividend added back, %*

8

20

Reported NAV, sequential change, incl. dividend added back, SEK m*1)

64,267

134,202

Reported NAV, sequential change, incl. dividend added back, %*1)

8

19

Market capitalization, sequential change, incl. dividend added back, SEK m*

76,788

184,009

Market capitalization, sequential change, incl. dividend added back, %*

9

26

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

H1 2024

H1 2023

Consolidated net sales, SEK m

16,112

14,831

31,076

28,841

Consolidated profit/loss, SEK m

65,147

45,309

132,103

78,121

Basic earnings per share, SEK

21.29

14.80

43.17

25.53

  • Financial measures that are not defined or specified in the applicable financial reporting framework. For more information, see page 18 and 31-32. Change in market capitalization with dividend added back reflects the change in total market capitalization (both share classes) with the dividend paid out added back. Change in net asset value with dividend added back includes the full dividend approved by the AGM.
    1) In the reported net asset value, the wholly-owned subsidiaries and partner-owned investments within Patricia Industries are reported according to the acquisition and equity method

t.

Overview annual average performance

YTD

1 year

5 years

10 years

20 years

Adjusted NAV incl. dividend added back, %

20.2

27.3

20.1

Investor B, total return, %

25.9

37.0

23.5

19.4

17.8

SIXRX return index, %

10.6

18.4

12.7

11.4

11.6

CEO statement

Dear fellow shareholders,

During the second quarter 2024, our adjusted net asset value reached SEK 969bn, an increase of 8 percent, including dividend added back. Our total shareholder return was 9 percent, compared to 2 percent for the SIXRX return index.

The geopolitical situation is challenging. In addition to military conflicts, rising protectionism is negatively affecting global trade. Moreover, global demand remains mixed. While the overall US economy continues to show relative strength, weakness in Germany is holding Europe back and the expected Chinese recovery is taking time. Consumers are still under pressure, and recent inflationary data has been volatile. Market expectations of lower interest rates are intact, but the pace and magnitude of central bank rate cuts is hard to predict. In this environment, agility remains key. While we cannot direct the wind, we can adjust the sails, pushing and supporting our companies to work relentlessly on performance here and now, and simultaneously investing to future-proof their businesses.

Listed Companies

Listed Companiespercent, outperforming the SIXRX by 9 percentage points. The outperformance was broad-based, partly driven by strong first quarter reports.

Ericsson is the world leader in mobile network technology and has a strong market position. Its core mobile networks business is profitable, and we believe that the company is well positioned to drive new growth. We invested SEK 2.8bn in Ericsson during the quarter, at a valuation we find attractive.

Patricia Industries

The total return during the quarter was 2 percent, driven primarily by earnings growth.

Sales growth for the major subsidiaries was 9 percent, of which 7 percent organically in constant currency. Adjusted EBITA grew 10 percent.

Mölnlycke reported organic growth of 8 percent in constant currency, driven by all business areas. Wound Care also grew by 8 percent organically in constant currency. Underlying profitability was essentially flat. Mölnlycke distributed EUR 200m to Patricia Industries.

Laborie, Permobil and Advanced Instruments all reported strong growth and profitability. Growth was supported by

TM.

Atlas Antibodiessales remain at low levels, largely due to weak demand from biotech customers. The company is doing a good job protecting profits. Over time, the key value driver is to return to growth.

Organic profitable growth always remains the top priority for our companies. That said, accelerating growth and innovation through add-on acquisitions to bring new products, technologies, customers and competence aboard, remains an integral part of our strategy. The work with such acquisitions is continuous in nature. However, the rate of closing is inherently volatile.

During the quarter, Sarnova and BraunAbility completed strategic add-on acquisitions for a total enterprise value of SEK 5.6bn. The acquisitions were financed by each company respectively.

Investments in EQT

The reported value change of Investments in EQT was -4 percent, driven by the negative total return in EQT AB. Investment activity remained high. Net cash flow to Investor was close to zero.

We stay on course

Our goal remains to generate attractive total shareholder returns by growing our net asset value, paying a steadily rising dividend and delivering on our ESG targets. To succeed, we focus relentlessly on performance, portfolio and people. As owners, we support our companies to capture profitable growth, including opportunities related to AI, innovation and the green transition. We also work with our own portfolio composition over time.

Attracting, developing and retaining top talent in our companies and at Investor is crucial. Over the last year, the boards of our portfolio companies were further strengthened.

We have a portfolio of strong, well-run companies, and a great team at Investor. It will require hard work, and the road will not always be straight, but I am confident that we are in a good position to continue building best-in-class companies and grow our net asset value. Thank you for your trust in our work.

Christian Cederholm

President & CEO

Net asset value overview

Adjusted values

Reported values

Number of

Ownership

Share of total

Value,

Value,

Value,

Value,

shares

capital/votes (%)

assets (%)

SEK m

SEK m

SEK m

SEK m

6/30 2024

6/30 2024

6/30 2024

6/30 2024

12/31 2023

6/30 2024

12/31 2023

Listed Companies

Atlas Copco

835,653,755

17.0/22.3

17

164,958

143,400

164,958

143,400

ABB

265,385,142

14.3/14.3

16

155,968

118,035

155,968

118,035

AstraZeneca

51,587,810

3.3/3.3

9

85,687

69,695

85,687

69,695

SEB

456,198,927

21.7/21.8

7

71,364

63,321

71,364

63,321

Epiroc

207,635,622

17.1/22.7

4

43,665

41,552

43,665

41,552

Saab1)

163,890,488

30.2/39.7

4

41,300

24,862

41,300

24,862

Nasdaq

58,182,426

10.1/10.1

4

37,198

33,968

37,198

33,968

Sobi

122,964,760

34.7/34.7

4

34,769

32,729

34,769

32,729

Wärtsilä

104,711,363

17.7/17.7

2

21,233

15,206

21,233

15,206

Ericsson

311,492,541

9.3/24.5

2

20,522

16,859

20,522

16,859

Husqvarna

96,825,353

16.8/33.8

1

8,210

8,025

8,210

8,025

Electrolux

50,786,412

17.9/30.4

0

4,458

5,480

4,458

5,480

Electrolux Professional

58,941,654

20.5/32.5

0

4,112

3,213

4,112

3,213

Total Listed Companies

71

693,444

576,345

693,444

576,345

Patricia Industries

Total exposure (%)

Subsidiaries

Mölnlycke2)

99.6

9

89,985

77,690

19,782

19,839

Laborie

98.5

3

25,049

20,569

11,278

10,995

Sarnova

95.7

2

19,110

15,335

6,845

6,998

Permobil2)

98.3

2

18,528

14,548

4,928

5,211

Advanced Instruments

98.4

1

13,321

9,839

8,788

8,284

Piab2)

97.5

1

12,004

10,543

6,024

6,238

BraunAbility

93.6

1

11,546

8,551

2,078

1,521

Vectura

99.7

0

4,049

6,823

5,184

7,130

Atlas Antibodies

93.3

0

1,465

1,931

2,261

2,299

Total subsidiaries

20

195,058

165,828

67,166

68,514

Tre Skandinavien

40.0/40.0

1

7,809

6,796

2,593

2,493

Financial Investments

0

2,093

1,651

2,093

1,651

Total Patricia Industries excl. cash

21

204,960

174,275

71,851

72,657

Total Patricia Industries incl. cash

218,779

183,574

85,670

81,956

Investments in EQT

EQT AB

174,288,016

14.0/14.0

6

54,430

49,480

54,430

49,480

Fund investments

4

34,531

32,608

34,531

32,608

Total Investments in EQT

9

88,961

82,088

88,961

82,088

Other Assets and Liabilities3)

0

-3,843

-385

-3,843

-385

Total Assets excl. cash Patricia Industries

100

983,522

832,323

850,413

730,706

Gross debt*

-39,656

-38,789

-39,656

-38,789

Gross cash*

25,510

24,851

25,510

24,851

Of which Patricia Industries

13,819

9,299

13,819

9,299

Net debt

-14,147

-13,938

-14,147

-13,938

Net Asset Value

969,376

818,386

836,267

716,768

Net Asset Value per share

317

267

273

234

  1. In May 2024, Saab made a 4:1 share split.
  2. Including receivables related to Management Participation Program foundations. For Mölnlycke, the receivable corresponds to less than 1 percentage point of the total exposure (1), for Permobil to approximately 2 percentage points (2) and for Piab to approximately 3 percentage points (3).
  3. As per 6/30 2024, including liability for dividend to shareholders of SEK 3,675m to be paid in November 2024.

Overview

For balance sheet items, figures in parentheses refer to year-end 2023 figures. For income statement and cash flow items, they refer to the same period last year.

Net asset value

During the first half of 2024, adjusted net asset value increased from SEK 818.4bn to SEK 969.4bn. The change in adjusted net asset value, with dividend added back, was 20 percent during the period (17), of which 8 percent during the second quarter (9).

Reported net asset value increased from SEK 716.8bn to SEK 836.3bn. The change in reported net asset value, with dividend added back, was 19 percent during the period (14), of which 8 percent during the second quarter (8).

Total adjusted assets by business area

SEK m

1 200 000

1 000 000

800 000

600 000

  1. 000
  1. 000

0 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 20 20 20 21 21 21 21 22 22 22 22 23 23 23 23 24 24

Listed Companies

Patricia Industries ex cash

Investments in EQT

Net debt and cash flow

Net debt totaled SEK 14,147m on June 30, 2024 (13,938), corresponding to leverage of 1.4 percent (1.7).

Our target leverage range is 0-10 percent (net debt/total adjusted assets) over a business cycle. While leverage can fluctuate above and below the target level, it should not exceed 20 percent for a longer period of time.

Gross cash amounted to SEK 25,510m (24,851) and gross debt to SEK 39,656m as of June 30, 2024 (38,789). The

years on June 30, 2024 (10.8).

Leverage development

Percent 20

15

10

5

0

-5

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

20

20

20

21

21

21

21

22

22

22

22

23

23

23

23

24

24

Leverage target range

Leverage

SEK m

H1 2024

H1 2023

Opening net debt

-13,938

-10,263

Listed Companies

Dividends

11,663

9,165

Divestments

0

914

Other capital distributions

18

46

Investments, net of proceeds

-2,832

-1

Management cost

-89

-79

Total

8,760

10,045

Patricia Industries

Proceeds

5,528

465

Investments

-1,021

-742

Management cost

-180

-157

Other1)

192

142

Total

4,520

-292

Investments in EQT

Proceeds (divestitures, fee surplus and

1,593

2,438

carry)

Drawdowns (investments and management

-2,597

-2,304

fees)

Management cost

-6

-5

Total

-1,010

128

Investor groupwide

Dividend to shareholders

-11,028

-10,109

Management cost

-104

-74

Other2)

-1,347

-2,654

Closing net debt

-14,147

-13,218

  1. Incl. currency related effects and net interest paid.
  2. Incl. currency related effects, revaluation of debt and net interest paid.

Management cost

management cost amounted to SEK 378m during the first half of 2024 (316).

As of June 30, 2024, rolling 12-month management cost amounted to 0.08 percent of the adjusted net asset value (0.08).

The Investor share

The price of the Investor A-share and B-share was SEK

287.70 and SEK 290.20 respectively on June 30, 2024, compared to SEK 231.50 and SEK 233.50 on December 31, 2023.

The total shareholder return (Class B-share) amounted to 26 percent during the first half of 2024 (16), of which 9 percent during the second quarter (6).

The SIXRX return index was 11 percent during the first half of 2024 (11), of which 2 percent during the second quarter

(2).

shares, was SEK 885,675m as of June 30, 2024 (712,694).

Average annual total return

Percent 40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

YTD

1 year

5 years

10 years

20 years

Investor B

SIXRX

Listed Companies

Listed Companies include ABB, AstraZeneca, Atlas Copco, Electrolux, Electrolux Professional, Epiroc, Ericsson, Husqvarna, Nasdaq, Saab, SEB, Sobi and Wärtsilä. These are multinational companies with strong market positions and proven track records.

Highlights during the quarter

  • The total return amounted to 11 percent compared to 2 percent for the SIXRX return index.
  • Shares in Ericsson were purchased for SEK 2.8bn.

Performance

Total return (excluding management costs) amounted to 22 percent during the first half of 2024 (17), of which 11 percent during the second quarter (9).

The SIXRX return index was 11 percent during the first half of 2024 (11), of which 2 percent during the second quarter

(2).

Total return, Listed Companies

Percent

50

40

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

-30

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Listed Companies

SIXRX

Contribution to net asset value (adjusted and reported) amounted to SEK 125,859m during the first half of 2024 (81,209), of which SEK 67,979m during the second quarter (45,649).

Contribution to net asset value

SEK m

Q2 2024

H1 2024

H1 2023

Changes in value

65,685

114,285

72,123

Dividends

2,339

11,663

9,165

Management cost

-45

-89

-79

Total

67,979

125,859

81,209

Contribution to net asset value and total return

Q2 2024

H1 2024

Total

Total

Value,

Contribution,

return

Contribution,

return

SEK m

SEK m

(%)1)

SEK m

(%)1)

Atlas Copco

164,958

16,328

10.9

22,727

15.9

ABB

155,968

24,598

18.7

40,633

33.3

AstraZeneca

85,687

10,756

14.4

17,058

24.9

SEB

71,364

5,343

8.1

13,283

21.6

Epiroc

43,665

2,464

5.9

2,500

6.0

Saab

41,300

2,573

6.4

16,569

66.3

Nasdaq

37,198

-1,770

-4.5

3,493

10.3

Sobi

34,769

1,893

5.8

2,041

6.2

Wärtsilä

21,233

4,169

24.4

6,214

41.2

Ericsson

20,522

2,593

17.1

1,209

7.5

Husqvarna

8,210

-575

-6.4

298

3.7

Electrolux

4,458

-397

-8.2

-1,022

-18.6

Electrolux

4,112

49

1.2

946

29.5

Professional

Total

693,444

68,023

10.9

125,948

21.8

Dividends received

Dividends received totaled SEK 11,663m during the first half of 2024 (9,165), of which SEK 2,339m during the second quarter (4,953).

Dividends received, Listed Companies

SEK m

  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000

0

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Investments and divestments

During the second quarter 2024, 44,746,806 B-shares in Ericsson were purchased for a total consideration of SEK 2.8bn.

Husqvarna chairperson exercised all options, sold by Investor in 2019, and bought 226,804 B-shares in Husqvarna for a consideration of SEK 16m from Investor. New 5-year options, with a strike price of 110 percent of the share price, were sold to the chairperson in Ericsson for a total consideration of SEK 2m.

During the first quarter 2024 there were no investments or divestments.

Listed Companies, value distribution, June 30, 2024

Electrolux

Electrolux 1%

Husqvarna 1%

Ericsson 3%

Professional 1%

Atlas Copco

Wärtsilä 3%

Sobi 5%

24%

Nasdaq 5%

Saab 6%

SEK 693bn

Epiroc 6%

ABB 22%

SEB 10%

AstraZeneca

12%

  1. Calculated as the sum of share price changes with reinvested dividends, including add-on investments and/or divestments.

Patricia Industries

Patricia Industries develops wholly-owned companies in the Nordics and in North America. Holdings include Advanced Instruments, Atlas Antibodies, BraunAbility, Laborie, Mölnlycke, Permobil, Piab, Sarnova, Vectura, Tre Skandinavien and Financial Investments.

Highlights during the quarter

  • Total return amounted to 2 percent, driven by earnings growth.
  • Sarnova and BraunAbility completed strategic add-on acquisitions for a combined enterprise value of SEK 5.6bn.
  • Mölnlycke distributed EUR 200m and Permobil SEK 600m to Patricia Industries.

Operating performance

During the first half of 2024, sales growth for the major subsidiaries was 8 percent (22). Organic growth was 7 percent in constant currency (12). EBITA amounted to SEK 6,182m (5,707), an increase of 8 percent (37). Adjusting for items affecting comparability, EBITA grew by 10 percent (34).

During the second quarter 2024, sales growth amounted to 9 percent (22). Organic growth was 7 percent in constant currency (13). EBITA amounted to SEK 3,197m (2,982), an increase of 7 percent (40). Adjusting for items affecting comparability, EBITA grew by 10 percent (34).

As of June 30, 2024, on a rolling 12-month basis, the

Skandinavien) combined sales and EBITDA amounted to SEK 64.9bn (59.6) and SEK 15.8bn (14.0) respectively. During the second quarter 2024, sales and EBITDA amounted to SEK 16.9bn (15.6), and SEK 4.1bn (3.8) respectively.

Patricia Industries, adjusted values, June 30, 2024

Financial

Vectura 2%

Investments

Tre Skandinavien 4%

1%

Atlas

BraunAbility 6%

Antibodies 1%

Piab 6%

Advanced

Mölnlycke

Instruments

SEK 205bn

44%

6%

Permobil 9%

Sarnova 9%

Laborie 12%

Reported EBITDA (subsidiaries & 40% of Tre Skandinavien)

SEK m

4 500

16 000

4 000

14 000

3 500

12 000

3 000

10 000

2 500

8 000

2 000

6 000

1 500

1 000

4 000

500

2 000

0

Q4 17

Q3 22

0

Q1 15

Q2 15

Q3 15

Q4 15

Q1 16

Q2 16

Q3 16

Q4 16

Q1 17

Q2 17

Q3 17

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Q4 21

Q1 22

Q2 22

Q4 22

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Q2 24

Quarterly

LTM (RHS)

Major subsidiaries, performance

Q2 2024

Org. growth,

constant

Operating cash

SEK m

Sales

currency

EBITDA

EBITDA (%)

EBITA1)

EBITA (%)

flow

Mölnlycke

5,905

8

1,684

28.5

1,495

25.3

1,319

Laborie

1,153

21

333

28.9

313

27.2

232

Sarnova

2,773

0

383

13.8

329

11.9

283

Permobil

1,639

12

377

23.0

323

19.7

259

Advanced Instruments

441

11

201

45.7

192

43.6

197

Piab

813

2

200

24.6

162

19.9

139

BraunAbility

3,221

5

421

13.1

364

11.3

398

Vectura

55

141

25

46.0

3

4.7

-445

Atlas Antibodies

71

-35

24

33.4

15

21.7

15

Total

16,071

3,649

22.7

3,197

19.9

2,398

Reported growth y/y, %

9

7

7

Organic growth, y/y, %

7

H1 2024

Org. growth,

constant

Operating cash

SEK m

Sales

currency

EBITDA

EBITDA (%)

EBITA1)

EBITA (%)

flow

Mölnlycke

11,528

6

3,338

29.0

2,915

25.3

2,306

Laborie

2,210

21

632

28.6

595

26.9

360

Sarnova

5,467

3

789

14.4

682

12.5

484

Permobil

3,122

11

701

22.4

596

19.1

407

Advanced Instruments

816

9

353

43.2

336

41.1

353

Piab

1,600

0

410

25.6

338

21.1

231

BraunAbility

5,984

6

784

13.1

677

11.3

327

Vectura

120

113

57

47.6

4

3.1

-978

Atlas Antibodies

149

-32

55

36.8

39

26.0

45

Total

30,997

7,119

23.0

6,182

19.9

3,534

Reported growth y/y, %

8

8

8

Organic growth, y/y, %

7

1) EBITA is defined as operating profit before acquisition-related amortizations.

Value development

Contribution to adjusted net asset value amounted to SEK 35,006m during the first half of 2024 (34,538), of which SEK 4,618m during the second quarter (16,671).

Contribution to adjusted net asset value

SEK m

Q2 2024

H1 2024

H1 2023

Changes in value

4,693

35,193

34,704

Management cost

-91

-180

-157

Other

16

-8

-9

Total

4,618

35,006

34,538

Based on estimated market values, the total return for Patricia Industries, excluding cash, amounted to 20 percent (19 percent including cash) during the first half of 2024, of which 2 percent (2 percent including cash) during the second quarter. The return during the second quarter was positively impacted by earnings growth.

For more information on valuation, see page 35.

Investments and divestments

During the first half of 2024, investments amounted to SEK 1,021m, of which SEK 258m during the second quarter. The add-on acquisitions in Sarnova and BraunAbility were funded by each company respectively.

Divestments amounted to SEK 73m during the first half of 2024, of which SEK 43m during the second quarter.

Distributions received

During the first half of 2024, distributions to Patricia Industries amounted to SEK 5,455m, of which SEK 2,942m during the second quarter mainly related to distribution from Mölnlycke and Permobil.

Distribution to Patricia Industries

SEK m

  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000

0

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Patricia Industries, net cash

SEK m

Q2 2024

H1 2024

H1 2023

Beginning of period

11,031

9,299

11,823

Net cash flow

2,726

4,508

-277

Internal transfer to Investor

-

-

-

Other1)

61

12

-16

End of period

13,819

13,819

11,530

1) Includes currency-related effects, net interest and management cost.

Patricia Industries

valuation overview

Estimated market

Change Q2

values, SEK m,

2024 vs. Q1

6/30, 2024

2024 SEK m

Major drivers

Comments

Subsidiaries

Mölnlycke

89,985

-3,318

Multiples and currency impacted

Applied EV/adjusted LTM EBITDA 17.0x

negatively, mitigated by higher earnings.

SEK 2.2bn distribution to Patricia

Industries

Laborie

25,049

1,337

Earnings impacted positively, mitigated

Applied EV/adjusted LTM EBITDA 19.2x

by currency impact.

Sarnova

19,110

-237

Multiples and currency impacted

Applied EV/adjusted LTM EBITDA 15.8x

negatively

Permobil

18,528

993

Earnings impacted positively. SEK 0.6bn

Applied EV/adjusted LTM EBITDA 14.9x

distribution to Patricia Industries

Advanced Instruments

13,321

639

Earnings and cash flow impacted

Applied EV/adjusted LTM EBITDA 21.7x.

positively, currency impacted negatively

Piab

12,004

1,101

Multiples impacted positively

Applied EV/adjusted LTM EBITDA 17.7x

BraunAbility

11,546

1,748

Earnings and multiples impacted

Applied EV/adjusted LTM EBITDA 11.6x

positively, currency impacted negatively

Vectura

4,049

-539

Estimated market value of the property

portfolio less debt and cost

Atlas Antibodies

1,465

-385

Earnings impacted negatively

Applied EV/adjusted LTM EBITDA 18.2x

Partner-owned

investments

Tre Skandinavien

7,809

415

Multiples and earnings impacted

Applied EV/reported LTM EBITDA 6.4x

positively

Financial Investments

2,093

212

Multiple or third-party valuation, share price

Total

204,960

Total incl. cash

218,779

A world-leading medtech company that specializes in sustainable solutions for wound care and surgical procedures. Read more at www.molnlycke.com

Activities during the quarter

Group

  • Organic sales growth amounted to 8 percent in constant currency, driven by all business areas and all major regions.
  • The EBITA margin was largely unchanged. Underlying profitability was supported by sales growth and product mix, partly offset by increased logistics costs.
  • Expanding its presence in the Middle East, Mölnlycke increased its ownership in a joint venture with Tamer Group, a leading healthcare distributor in Saudi Arabia. This setup enables Mölnlycke to offer localized manufacturing in the region, starting with Trays by the end of 2024.
  • Mölnlycke successfully issued a 10-year EUR 500m bond and simultaneously repurchased approximately 45 percent of its outstanding EUR 500m bond maturing in 2025.
  • Mölnlycke distributed EUR 200m to Patricia Industries.
  • After the quarter, Mölnlycke invested USD 15m for around 8 percent ownership in Nasdaq-listed MediWound, an Israel- based provider of next-generation enzymatic therapeutics, focused on non-surgical wound debridement. The companies have also entered into a collaboration agreement, granting Mölnlycke specific rights such as having a representative attend the meetings on MediWound's R&D Committee.

Wound Care

  • Organic sales growth amounted to 8 percent in constant currency, with growth across all regions.

Operating Room Solutions

  • Organic sales growth amounted to 7 percent in constant currency, driven by volume growth, mix and price. The Trays category remained the main driver.

Gloves

  • Organic sales growth amounted to 7 percent in constant currency, on the back of an improved supply situation, and a comparison period negatively impacted by distributors reducing inventory.

Key figures, Mölnlycke

Income statement items,

2024

2023

Last 12

EUR m

Q2

H1

Q2

H1

months

Sales

514

1,012

475

955

1,981

EBITDA

146

293

135

271

567

EBITA

130

256

119

239

497

Sales growth, %

8

6

4

8

Organic growth,

8

6

6

9

constant currency, %

EBITDA, %

28.5

29.0

28.4

28.4

28.6

EBITA, %

25.3

25.3

25.0

25.0

25.1

Cash flow items, EUR m

Q2

H1

Q2

H1

EBITDA

146

293

135

271

Lease payments

-5

-11

-6

-12

Change in working capital

-14

-59

-7

-71

Capital expenditures

-12

-20

-10

-22

Operating cash flow

115

202

112

166

Acquisitions/divestments

-

-

-

0

Shareholder

-200

-200

-

-

contribution/distribution

Other1)

-49

-103

-20

-36

Increase(-)/decrease(+) in net

-134

-100

92

129

debt

Key ratios

Working capital/sales, %

19

Capital expenditures/sales, %

2

Balance sheet items, EUR m

6/30 2024

12/31 2023

Net debt

1,610

1,510

6/30 2024

6/30 2023

Number of employees

8,725

8,705

  1. Includes effects of exchange rate changes, interest, tax and change in lease liabilities.

The previously announced closing and relocation of a

Mölnlycke, distribution of sales and organic sales growth

manufacturing unit in Malaysia was successfully completed.

Mölnlycke was awarded a 4-year Biogel contract in Skåne,

Organic growth, constant

Sweden, where sustainability in product life cycle

Share of sales, (%)

currency, (%)

management and materials was a key differentiator.

Last 12 months

Q2 2024

Antiseptics

Wound Care

59

8

Organic sales growth amounted to 24 percent in constant

Operating Room

26

7

Solutions

currency, supported by a stable supply situation.

Gloves

12

7

Antiseptics

3

24

Mölnlycke, sales and margin development

EUR m

Total

100

8

600

35

500

30

Mölnlycke, distribution of sales by geography

Share of sales, (%)

25

400

2023

20

Europe, Middle East, Africa

58

Americas

33

300

Asia Pacific

10

15

200

10

Total

100

100

5

0

0

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

20

20

20

21

21

21

21

22

22

22

22

23

23

23

23

24

24

Sales

EBITDA, %

EBITA, %

A provider of diagnostic and therapeutic products within Gastroenterology, Urology & Urogynecology, and Obstetrics, Gynecology & Neonatal.

Read more at www.laborie.com

A US provider of specialty healthcare and safety products, services and software for the US emergency medical services (EMS), acute care and cardiac response markets. Read more at www.sarnova.com

Activities during the quarter

  • Organic sales growth amounted to 21 percent in constant currency. All product areas grew, with the OptilumeTM urethral strictures product contributing significantly.
  • The EBITA margin continued to be impacted by significant investments in the launch of OptilumeTM for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and increased research and development activity.

Key figures, Laborie

Income statement items,

2024

2023

Last 12

USD m

Q2

H1

Q2

H1

months

Sales

108

210

89

173

395

EBITDA

31

60

29

54

111

EBITA

29

56

28

51

103

Sales growth, %

21

21

2

4

Organic growth,

21

21

2

5

constant currency, %

EBITDA, %

28.9

28.6

32.8

31.1

28.2

EBITA, %

27.2

26.9

31.1

29.3

26.0

Cash flow items, USD m

Q2

H1

Q2

H1

EBITDA

31

60

29

54

Lease payments

-1

-2

-1

-1

Change in working capital

-3

-15

-14

-13

Capital expenditures

-3

-6

-6

-9

Operating cash flow

12

34

22

34

Acquisitions/divestments

-

-3

-1

-3

Shareholder

-

-

-

-

contribution/distribution

Other1)

-16

-21

-6

-16

Increase(-)/decrease(+) in net

5

10

5

15

debt

Key ratios

Working capital/sales, %

16

Capital expenditures/sales, %

5

Balance sheet items, USD m

6/30 2024

12/31 2023

Net debt

426

435

6/30 2024

6/30 2023

Number of employees

1,070

905

  1. Includes effects of exchange rate changes, interest, tax and change in lease liabilities.

Activities during the quarter

  • Organic sales were flat in constant currency, with growth impacted by a notably strong prior-year quarter and market- driven headwinds for Cardiac Response, partly offset by strong growth in Emergency Preparedness.
  • Adjusting for acquisition-related expenses in the quarter, the underlying EBITA margin declined by 1 percentage point, driven by continued investments in the commercial organization, digital platform, and warehouse optimization.
  • Sarnova acquired One Beat Medical, a distributor of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), accessories and CPR training services across the U.S. The purchase price of approximately USD 160m was funded with cash on hand and incremental debt. For the 12-month period ending June 30, 2024, One Beat Medical sales were approximately USD 77m.
  • Sarnova acquired incremental equity interest from its co- investor in the Digitech emergency medical services (EMS) revenue cycle management (RCM) business, increasing its ownership from approximately 60 to approximately 90 percent. The business will be further integrated into and operate as a business unit within Sarnova. The purchase price was approximately USD 150m, funded with cash on hand and incremental debt.
  • Sarnova acquired QuadMed, a U.S. distributor of EMS
    Preparedness business unit. The purchase price was up to USD 12m, depending on certain revenue milestones, funded with cash on hand.

Key figures, Sarnova

Income statement items,

2024

2023

Last 12

USD m

Q2

H1

Q2

H1

months

Sales

260

519

247

492

1,017

EBITDA

36

75

40

74

159

EBITA

31

65

35

64

138

Sales growth, %

5

6

17

14

Organic growth,

0

3

17

14

constant currency, %

EBITDA, %

13.8

14.4

16.2

15.0

15.6

EBITA, %

11.9

12.5

14.2

13.0

13.5

Cash flow items, USD m

Q2

H1

Q2

H1

EBITDA

36

75

40

74

Lease payments

-1

-2

-1

-2

Change in working capital

-3

-20

1

14

Capital expenditures

-5

-8

-4

-7

Operating cash flow

27

46

36

78

Acquisitions/divestments

-305

-311

-

-

Shareholder

-

-

-

-

contribution/distribution

Other1)

-17

-18

-20

-32

Increase(-)/decrease(+) in net

-296

-283

16

46

debt

Key ratios

Working capital/sales, %

15

Capital expenditures/sales, %

1

Balance sheet items, USD m

6/30 2024

12/31 2023

Net debt

757

474

6/30 2024

6/30 2023

Number of employees

1,465

1,405

1) Includes effects of exchange rate changes, interest, tax and change in lease liabilities.

