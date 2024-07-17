CEO statement

Dear fellow shareholders,

During the second quarter 2024, our adjusted net asset value reached SEK 969bn, an increase of 8 percent, including dividend added back. Our total shareholder return was 9 percent, compared to 2 percent for the SIXRX return index.

The geopolitical situation is challenging. In addition to military conflicts, rising protectionism is negatively affecting global trade. Moreover, global demand remains mixed. While the overall US economy continues to show relative strength, weakness in Germany is holding Europe back and the expected Chinese recovery is taking time. Consumers are still under pressure, and recent inflationary data has been volatile. Market expectations of lower interest rates are intact, but the pace and magnitude of central bank rate cuts is hard to predict. In this environment, agility remains key. While we cannot direct the wind, we can adjust the sails, pushing and supporting our companies to work relentlessly on performance here and now, and simultaneously investing to future-proof their businesses.

Listed Companies

Listed Companiespercent, outperforming the SIXRX by 9 percentage points. The outperformance was broad-based, partly driven by strong first quarter reports.

Ericsson is the world leader in mobile network technology and has a strong market position. Its core mobile networks business is profitable, and we believe that the company is well positioned to drive new growth. We invested SEK 2.8bn in Ericsson during the quarter, at a valuation we find attractive.

Patricia Industries

The total return during the quarter was 2 percent, driven primarily by earnings growth.

Sales growth for the major subsidiaries was 9 percent, of which 7 percent organically in constant currency. Adjusted EBITA grew 10 percent.

Mölnlycke reported organic growth of 8 percent in constant currency, driven by all business areas. Wound Care also grew by 8 percent organically in constant currency. Underlying profitability was essentially flat. Mölnlycke distributed EUR 200m to Patricia Industries.

Laborie, Permobil and Advanced Instruments all reported strong growth and profitability. Growth was supported by

Atlas Antibodiessales remain at low levels, largely due to weak demand from biotech customers. The company is doing a good job protecting profits. Over time, the key value driver is to return to growth.