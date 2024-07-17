We create value for people and society by building strong and sustainable businesses
Our goal remains to generate attractive total shareholder returns by growing our net asset value, paying a steadily rising dividend and delivering on our ESG targets. To succeed, we focus relentlessly on performance, portfolio and people.
Christian Cederholm
President & CEO of Investor
Highlights during the second quarter
- Adjusted net asset value (NAV) amounted to SEK 969.4bn (SEK 317 per share) on June 30, 2024, an increase of SEK 69.0bn, or 8 percent, with dividend added back, during the quarter. Total shareholder return amounted to 9 percent, compared to 2 percent for the SIXRX return index.
- Listed Companies generated a total return of 11 percent. We invested SEK 2.8bn in Ericsson.
- Based on estimated market values, the total return for Patricia Industries, excluding cash, amounted to 2 percent (2 percent including cash), driven by earnings growth.
- Within Patricia Industries, sales growth for the major subsidiaries amounted to 9 percent, of which 7 percent organically in constant currency. Reported EBITA grew 7 percent and adjusted EBITA grew 10 percent.
- Mölnlycke reported organic sales growth of 8 percent in constant currency, with the largest business area Wound Care also growing 8 percent. The profit margin was unchanged.
- Sarnova and BraunAbility completed strategic add-on acquisitions for a total enterprise value of SEK 5.6bn. All acquisitions were financed by each respective company. Mölnlycke and Permobil distributed EUR 200m and SEK 600m respectively to Patricia Industries.
- The value change of Investments in EQT was -4 percent. Net cash flow to Investor amounted to SEK -5m.
- Leverage was 1.4 percent as of June 30, 2024 (1.7 percent as of December 31, 2023). Gross cash amounted to SEK
Financial information*
6/30 2024
3/31 2024
12/31 2023
Adjusted NAV, SEK m*
969,376
915,109
818,386
Adjusted NAV, SEK per share*
317
299
267
Reported NAV, SEK m*1)
836,267
786,703
716,768
Reported NAV, SEK per share*1)
273
257
234
Market capitalization (both share classes), excluding repurchased shares, SEK m
885,675
819,914
712,694
Share price (B-share), SEK
290.20
268.65
233.50
Q2 2024
H1 2024
Adjusted NAV, sequential change, incl. dividend added back, SEK m*
68,970
165,693
Adjusted NAV, sequential change, incl. dividend added back, %*
8
20
Reported NAV, sequential change, incl. dividend added back, SEK m*1)
64,267
134,202
Reported NAV, sequential change, incl. dividend added back, %*1)
8
19
Market capitalization, sequential change, incl. dividend added back, SEK m*
76,788
184,009
Market capitalization, sequential change, incl. dividend added back, %*
9
26
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
H1 2024
H1 2023
Consolidated net sales, SEK m
16,112
14,831
31,076
28,841
Consolidated profit/loss, SEK m
65,147
45,309
132,103
78,121
Basic earnings per share, SEK
21.29
14.80
43.17
25.53
- Financial measures that are not defined or specified in the applicable financial reporting framework. For more information, see page 18 and 31-32. Change in market capitalization with dividend added back reflects the change in total market capitalization (both share classes) with the dividend paid out added back. Change in net asset value with dividend added back includes the full dividend approved by the AGM.
1) In the reported net asset value, the wholly-owned subsidiaries and partner-owned investments within Patricia Industries are reported according to the acquisition and equity method
t.
Overview annual average performance
YTD
1 year
5 years
10 years
20 years
Adjusted NAV incl. dividend added back, %
20.2
27.3
20.1
Investor B, total return, %
25.9
37.0
23.5
19.4
17.8
SIXRX return index, %
10.6
18.4
12.7
11.4
11.6
CEO statement
Dear fellow shareholders,
During the second quarter 2024, our adjusted net asset value reached SEK 969bn, an increase of 8 percent, including dividend added back. Our total shareholder return was 9 percent, compared to 2 percent for the SIXRX return index.
The geopolitical situation is challenging. In addition to military conflicts, rising protectionism is negatively affecting global trade. Moreover, global demand remains mixed. While the overall US economy continues to show relative strength, weakness in Germany is holding Europe back and the expected Chinese recovery is taking time. Consumers are still under pressure, and recent inflationary data has been volatile. Market expectations of lower interest rates are intact, but the pace and magnitude of central bank rate cuts is hard to predict. In this environment, agility remains key. While we cannot direct the wind, we can adjust the sails, pushing and supporting our companies to work relentlessly on performance here and now, and simultaneously investing to future-proof their businesses.
Listed Companies
Listed Companiespercent, outperforming the SIXRX by 9 percentage points. The outperformance was broad-based, partly driven by strong first quarter reports.
Ericsson is the world leader in mobile network technology and has a strong market position. Its core mobile networks business is profitable, and we believe that the company is well positioned to drive new growth. We invested SEK 2.8bn in Ericsson during the quarter, at a valuation we find attractive.
Patricia Industries
The total return during the quarter was 2 percent, driven primarily by earnings growth.
Sales growth for the major subsidiaries was 9 percent, of which 7 percent organically in constant currency. Adjusted EBITA grew 10 percent.
Mölnlycke reported organic growth of 8 percent in constant currency, driven by all business areas. Wound Care also grew by 8 percent organically in constant currency. Underlying profitability was essentially flat. Mölnlycke distributed EUR 200m to Patricia Industries.
Laborie, Permobil and Advanced Instruments all reported strong growth and profitability. Growth was supported by
TM.
Atlas Antibodiessales remain at low levels, largely due to weak demand from biotech customers. The company is doing a good job protecting profits. Over time, the key value driver is to return to growth.
Organic profitable growth always remains the top priority for our companies. That said, accelerating growth and innovation through add-on acquisitions to bring new products, technologies, customers and competence aboard, remains an integral part of our strategy. The work with such acquisitions is continuous in nature. However, the rate of closing is inherently volatile.
During the quarter, Sarnova and BraunAbility completed strategic add-on acquisitions for a total enterprise value of SEK 5.6bn. The acquisitions were financed by each company respectively.
Investments in EQT
The reported value change of Investments in EQT was -4 percent, driven by the negative total return in EQT AB. Investment activity remained high. Net cash flow to Investor was close to zero.
We stay on course
Our goal remains to generate attractive total shareholder returns by growing our net asset value, paying a steadily rising dividend and delivering on our ESG targets. To succeed, we focus relentlessly on performance, portfolio and people. As owners, we support our companies to capture profitable growth, including opportunities related to AI, innovation and the green transition. We also work with our own portfolio composition over time.
Attracting, developing and retaining top talent in our companies and at Investor is crucial. Over the last year, the boards of our portfolio companies were further strengthened.
We have a portfolio of strong, well-run companies, and a great team at Investor. It will require hard work, and the road will not always be straight, but I am confident that we are in a good position to continue building best-in-class companies and grow our net asset value. Thank you for your trust in our work.
Christian Cederholm
President & CEO
Net asset value overview
Adjusted values
Reported values
Number of
Ownership
Share of total
Value,
Value,
Value,
Value,
shares
capital/votes (%)
assets (%)
SEK m
SEK m
SEK m
SEK m
6/30 2024
6/30 2024
6/30 2024
6/30 2024
12/31 2023
6/30 2024
12/31 2023
Listed Companies
Atlas Copco
835,653,755
17.0/22.3
17
164,958
143,400
164,958
143,400
ABB
265,385,142
14.3/14.3
16
155,968
118,035
155,968
118,035
AstraZeneca
51,587,810
3.3/3.3
9
85,687
69,695
85,687
69,695
SEB
456,198,927
21.7/21.8
7
71,364
63,321
71,364
63,321
Epiroc
207,635,622
17.1/22.7
4
43,665
41,552
43,665
41,552
Saab1)
163,890,488
30.2/39.7
4
41,300
24,862
41,300
24,862
Nasdaq
58,182,426
10.1/10.1
4
37,198
33,968
37,198
33,968
Sobi
122,964,760
34.7/34.7
4
34,769
32,729
34,769
32,729
Wärtsilä
104,711,363
17.7/17.7
2
21,233
15,206
21,233
15,206
Ericsson
311,492,541
9.3/24.5
2
20,522
16,859
20,522
16,859
Husqvarna
96,825,353
16.8/33.8
1
8,210
8,025
8,210
8,025
Electrolux
50,786,412
17.9/30.4
0
4,458
5,480
4,458
5,480
Electrolux Professional
58,941,654
20.5/32.5
0
4,112
3,213
4,112
3,213
Total Listed Companies
71
693,444
576,345
693,444
576,345
Patricia Industries
Total exposure (%)
Subsidiaries
Mölnlycke2)
99.6
9
89,985
77,690
19,782
19,839
Laborie
98.5
3
25,049
20,569
11,278
10,995
Sarnova
95.7
2
19,110
15,335
6,845
6,998
Permobil2)
98.3
2
18,528
14,548
4,928
5,211
Advanced Instruments
98.4
1
13,321
9,839
8,788
8,284
Piab2)
97.5
1
12,004
10,543
6,024
6,238
BraunAbility
93.6
1
11,546
8,551
2,078
1,521
Vectura
99.7
0
4,049
6,823
5,184
7,130
Atlas Antibodies
93.3
0
1,465
1,931
2,261
2,299
Total subsidiaries
20
195,058
165,828
67,166
68,514
Tre Skandinavien
40.0/40.0
1
7,809
6,796
2,593
2,493
Financial Investments
0
2,093
1,651
2,093
1,651
Total Patricia Industries excl. cash
21
204,960
174,275
71,851
72,657
Total Patricia Industries incl. cash
218,779
183,574
85,670
81,956
Investments in EQT
EQT AB
174,288,016
14.0/14.0
6
54,430
49,480
54,430
49,480
Fund investments
4
34,531
32,608
34,531
32,608
Total Investments in EQT
9
88,961
82,088
88,961
82,088
Other Assets and Liabilities3)
0
-3,843
-385
-3,843
-385
Total Assets excl. cash Patricia Industries
100
983,522
832,323
850,413
730,706
Gross debt*
-39,656
-38,789
-39,656
-38,789
Gross cash*
25,510
24,851
25,510
24,851
Of which Patricia Industries
13,819
9,299
13,819
9,299
Net debt
-14,147
-13,938
-14,147
-13,938
Net Asset Value
969,376
818,386
836,267
716,768
Net Asset Value per share
317
267
273
234
- In May 2024, Saab made a 4:1 share split.
- Including receivables related to Management Participation Program foundations. For Mölnlycke, the receivable corresponds to less than 1 percentage point of the total exposure (1), for Permobil to approximately 2 percentage points (2) and for Piab to approximately 3 percentage points (3).
- As per 6/30 2024, including liability for dividend to shareholders of SEK 3,675m to be paid in November 2024.
Overview
For balance sheet items, figures in parentheses refer to year-end 2023 figures. For income statement and cash flow items, they refer to the same period last year.
Net asset value
During the first half of 2024, adjusted net asset value increased from SEK 818.4bn to SEK 969.4bn. The change in adjusted net asset value, with dividend added back, was 20 percent during the period (17), of which 8 percent during the second quarter (9).
Reported net asset value increased from SEK 716.8bn to SEK 836.3bn. The change in reported net asset value, with dividend added back, was 19 percent during the period (14), of which 8 percent during the second quarter (8).
Total adjusted assets by business area
SEK m
1 200 000
1 000 000
800 000
600 000
- 000
- 000
0 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 20 20 20 21 21 21 21 22 22 22 22 23 23 23 23 24 24
Listed Companies
Patricia Industries ex cash
Investments in EQT
Net debt and cash flow
Net debt totaled SEK 14,147m on June 30, 2024 (13,938), corresponding to leverage of 1.4 percent (1.7).
Our target leverage range is 0-10 percent (net debt/total adjusted assets) over a business cycle. While leverage can fluctuate above and below the target level, it should not exceed 20 percent for a longer period of time.
Gross cash amounted to SEK 25,510m (24,851) and gross debt to SEK 39,656m as of June 30, 2024 (38,789). The
years on June 30, 2024 (10.8).
Leverage development
Percent 20
15
10
5
0
-5
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
20
20
20
21
21
21
21
22
22
22
22
23
23
23
23
24
24
Leverage target range
Leverage
SEK m
H1 2024
H1 2023
Opening net debt
-13,938
-10,263
Listed Companies
Dividends
11,663
9,165
Divestments
0
914
Other capital distributions
18
46
Investments, net of proceeds
-2,832
-1
Management cost
-89
-79
Total
8,760
10,045
Patricia Industries
Proceeds
5,528
465
Investments
-1,021
-742
Management cost
-180
-157
Other1)
192
142
Total
4,520
-292
Investments in EQT
Proceeds (divestitures, fee surplus and
1,593
2,438
carry)
Drawdowns (investments and management
-2,597
-2,304
fees)
Management cost
-6
-5
Total
-1,010
128
Investor groupwide
Dividend to shareholders
-11,028
-10,109
Management cost
-104
-74
Other2)
-1,347
-2,654
Closing net debt
-14,147
-13,218
- Incl. currency related effects and net interest paid.
- Incl. currency related effects, revaluation of debt and net interest paid.
Management cost
management cost amounted to SEK 378m during the first half of 2024 (316).
As of June 30, 2024, rolling 12-month management cost amounted to 0.08 percent of the adjusted net asset value (0.08).
The Investor share
The price of the Investor A-share and B-share was SEK
287.70 and SEK 290.20 respectively on June 30, 2024, compared to SEK 231.50 and SEK 233.50 on December 31, 2023.
The total shareholder return (Class B-share) amounted to 26 percent during the first half of 2024 (16), of which 9 percent during the second quarter (6).
The SIXRX return index was 11 percent during the first half of 2024 (11), of which 2 percent during the second quarter
(2).
shares, was SEK 885,675m as of June 30, 2024 (712,694).
Average annual total return
Percent 40
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
YTD
1 year
5 years
10 years
20 years
Investor B
SIXRX
Listed Companies
Listed Companies include ABB, AstraZeneca, Atlas Copco, Electrolux, Electrolux Professional, Epiroc, Ericsson, Husqvarna, Nasdaq, Saab, SEB, Sobi and Wärtsilä. These are multinational companies with strong market positions and proven track records.
Highlights during the quarter
- The total return amounted to 11 percent compared to 2 percent for the SIXRX return index.
- Shares in Ericsson were purchased for SEK 2.8bn.
Performance
Total return (excluding management costs) amounted to 22 percent during the first half of 2024 (17), of which 11 percent during the second quarter (9).
The SIXRX return index was 11 percent during the first half of 2024 (11), of which 2 percent during the second quarter
(2).
Total return, Listed Companies
Percent
50
40
30
20
10
0
-10
-20
-30
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Listed Companies
SIXRX
Contribution to net asset value (adjusted and reported) amounted to SEK 125,859m during the first half of 2024 (81,209), of which SEK 67,979m during the second quarter (45,649).
Contribution to net asset value
SEK m
Q2 2024
H1 2024
H1 2023
Changes in value
65,685
114,285
72,123
Dividends
2,339
11,663
9,165
Management cost
-45
-89
-79
Total
67,979
125,859
81,209
Contribution to net asset value and total return
Q2 2024
H1 2024
Total
Total
Value,
Contribution,
return
Contribution,
return
SEK m
SEK m
(%)1)
SEK m
(%)1)
Atlas Copco
164,958
16,328
10.9
22,727
15.9
ABB
155,968
24,598
18.7
40,633
33.3
AstraZeneca
85,687
10,756
14.4
17,058
24.9
SEB
71,364
5,343
8.1
13,283
21.6
Epiroc
43,665
2,464
5.9
2,500
6.0
Saab
41,300
2,573
6.4
16,569
66.3
Nasdaq
37,198
-1,770
-4.5
3,493
10.3
Sobi
34,769
1,893
5.8
2,041
6.2
Wärtsilä
21,233
4,169
24.4
6,214
41.2
Ericsson
20,522
2,593
17.1
1,209
7.5
Husqvarna
8,210
-575
-6.4
298
3.7
Electrolux
4,458
-397
-8.2
-1,022
-18.6
Electrolux
4,112
49
1.2
946
29.5
Professional
Total
693,444
68,023
10.9
125,948
21.8
Dividends received
Dividends received totaled SEK 11,663m during the first half of 2024 (9,165), of which SEK 2,339m during the second quarter (4,953).
Dividends received, Listed Companies
SEK m
- 000
- 000
- 000
- 000
- 000
- 000
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Investments and divestments
During the second quarter 2024, 44,746,806 B-shares in Ericsson were purchased for a total consideration of SEK 2.8bn.
Husqvarna chairperson exercised all options, sold by Investor in 2019, and bought 226,804 B-shares in Husqvarna for a consideration of SEK 16m from Investor. New 5-year options, with a strike price of 110 percent of the share price, were sold to the chairperson in Ericsson for a total consideration of SEK 2m.
During the first quarter 2024 there were no investments or divestments.
Listed Companies, value distribution, June 30, 2024
Electrolux
Electrolux 1%
Husqvarna 1%
Ericsson 3%
Professional 1%
Atlas Copco
Wärtsilä 3%
Sobi 5%
24%
Nasdaq 5%
Saab 6%
SEK 693bn
Epiroc 6%
ABB 22%
SEB 10%
AstraZeneca
12%
- Calculated as the sum of share price changes with reinvested dividends, including add-on investments and/or divestments.
Patricia Industries
Patricia Industries develops wholly-owned companies in the Nordics and in North America. Holdings include Advanced Instruments, Atlas Antibodies, BraunAbility, Laborie, Mölnlycke, Permobil, Piab, Sarnova, Vectura, Tre Skandinavien and Financial Investments.
Highlights during the quarter
- Total return amounted to 2 percent, driven by earnings growth.
- Sarnova and BraunAbility completed strategic add-on acquisitions for a combined enterprise value of SEK 5.6bn.
- Mölnlycke distributed EUR 200m and Permobil SEK 600m to Patricia Industries.
Operating performance
During the first half of 2024, sales growth for the major subsidiaries was 8 percent (22). Organic growth was 7 percent in constant currency (12). EBITA amounted to SEK 6,182m (5,707), an increase of 8 percent (37). Adjusting for items affecting comparability, EBITA grew by 10 percent (34).
During the second quarter 2024, sales growth amounted to 9 percent (22). Organic growth was 7 percent in constant currency (13). EBITA amounted to SEK 3,197m (2,982), an increase of 7 percent (40). Adjusting for items affecting comparability, EBITA grew by 10 percent (34).
As of June 30, 2024, on a rolling 12-month basis, the
Skandinavien) combined sales and EBITDA amounted to SEK 64.9bn (59.6) and SEK 15.8bn (14.0) respectively. During the second quarter 2024, sales and EBITDA amounted to SEK 16.9bn (15.6), and SEK 4.1bn (3.8) respectively.
Patricia Industries, adjusted values, June 30, 2024
Financial
Vectura 2%
Investments
Tre Skandinavien 4%
1%
Atlas
BraunAbility 6%
Antibodies 1%
Piab 6%
Advanced
Mölnlycke
Instruments
SEK 205bn
44%
6%
Permobil 9%
Sarnova 9%
Laborie 12%
Reported EBITDA (subsidiaries & 40% of Tre Skandinavien)
SEK m
4 500
16 000
4 000
14 000
3 500
12 000
3 000
10 000
2 500
8 000
2 000
6 000
1 500
1 000
4 000
500
2 000
0
Q4 17
Q3 22
0
Q1 15
Q2 15
Q3 15
Q4 15
Q1 16
Q2 16
Q3 16
Q4 16
Q1 17
Q2 17
Q3 17
Q1 18
Q2 18
Q3 18
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Q1 21
Q2 21
Q3 21
Q4 21
Q1 22
Q2 22
Q4 22
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
Quarterly
LTM (RHS)
Major subsidiaries, performance
Q2 2024
Org. growth,
constant
Operating cash
SEK m
Sales
currency
EBITDA
EBITDA (%)
EBITA1)
EBITA (%)
flow
Mölnlycke
5,905
8
1,684
28.5
1,495
25.3
1,319
Laborie
1,153
21
333
28.9
313
27.2
232
Sarnova
2,773
0
383
13.8
329
11.9
283
Permobil
1,639
12
377
23.0
323
19.7
259
Advanced Instruments
441
11
201
45.7
192
43.6
197
Piab
813
2
200
24.6
162
19.9
139
BraunAbility
3,221
5
421
13.1
364
11.3
398
Vectura
55
141
25
46.0
3
4.7
-445
Atlas Antibodies
71
-35
24
33.4
15
21.7
15
Total
16,071
3,649
22.7
3,197
19.9
2,398
Reported growth y/y, %
9
7
7
Organic growth, y/y, %
7
H1 2024
Org. growth,
constant
Operating cash
SEK m
Sales
currency
EBITDA
EBITDA (%)
EBITA1)
EBITA (%)
flow
Mölnlycke
11,528
6
3,338
29.0
2,915
25.3
2,306
Laborie
2,210
21
632
28.6
595
26.9
360
Sarnova
5,467
3
789
14.4
682
12.5
484
Permobil
3,122
11
701
22.4
596
19.1
407
Advanced Instruments
816
9
353
43.2
336
41.1
353
Piab
1,600
0
410
25.6
338
21.1
231
BraunAbility
5,984
6
784
13.1
677
11.3
327
Vectura
120
113
57
47.6
4
3.1
-978
Atlas Antibodies
149
-32
55
36.8
39
26.0
45
Total
30,997
7,119
23.0
6,182
19.9
3,534
Reported growth y/y, %
8
8
8
Organic growth, y/y, %
7
1) EBITA is defined as operating profit before acquisition-related amortizations.
Value development
Contribution to adjusted net asset value amounted to SEK 35,006m during the first half of 2024 (34,538), of which SEK 4,618m during the second quarter (16,671).
Contribution to adjusted net asset value
SEK m
Q2 2024
H1 2024
H1 2023
Changes in value
4,693
35,193
34,704
Management cost
-91
-180
-157
Other
16
-8
-9
Total
4,618
35,006
34,538
Based on estimated market values, the total return for Patricia Industries, excluding cash, amounted to 20 percent (19 percent including cash) during the first half of 2024, of which 2 percent (2 percent including cash) during the second quarter. The return during the second quarter was positively impacted by earnings growth.
For more information on valuation, see page 35.
Investments and divestments
During the first half of 2024, investments amounted to SEK 1,021m, of which SEK 258m during the second quarter. The add-on acquisitions in Sarnova and BraunAbility were funded by each company respectively.
Divestments amounted to SEK 73m during the first half of 2024, of which SEK 43m during the second quarter.
Distributions received
During the first half of 2024, distributions to Patricia Industries amounted to SEK 5,455m, of which SEK 2,942m during the second quarter mainly related to distribution from Mölnlycke and Permobil.
Distribution to Patricia Industries
SEK m
- 000
- 000
- 000
- 000
- 000
- 000
- 000
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Patricia Industries, net cash
SEK m
Q2 2024
H1 2024
H1 2023
Beginning of period
11,031
9,299
11,823
Net cash flow
2,726
4,508
-277
Internal transfer to Investor
-
-
-
Other1)
61
12
-16
End of period
13,819
13,819
11,530
1) Includes currency-related effects, net interest and management cost.
Patricia Industries
valuation overview
Estimated market
Change Q2
values, SEK m,
2024 vs. Q1
6/30, 2024
2024 SEK m
Major drivers
Comments
Subsidiaries
Mölnlycke
89,985
-3,318
Multiples and currency impacted
Applied EV/adjusted LTM EBITDA 17.0x
negatively, mitigated by higher earnings.
SEK 2.2bn distribution to Patricia
Industries
Laborie
25,049
1,337
Earnings impacted positively, mitigated
Applied EV/adjusted LTM EBITDA 19.2x
by currency impact.
Sarnova
19,110
-237
Multiples and currency impacted
Applied EV/adjusted LTM EBITDA 15.8x
negatively
Permobil
18,528
993
Earnings impacted positively. SEK 0.6bn
Applied EV/adjusted LTM EBITDA 14.9x
distribution to Patricia Industries
Advanced Instruments
13,321
639
Earnings and cash flow impacted
Applied EV/adjusted LTM EBITDA 21.7x.
positively, currency impacted negatively
Piab
12,004
1,101
Multiples impacted positively
Applied EV/adjusted LTM EBITDA 17.7x
BraunAbility
11,546
1,748
Earnings and multiples impacted
Applied EV/adjusted LTM EBITDA 11.6x
positively, currency impacted negatively
Vectura
4,049
-539
Estimated market value of the property
portfolio less debt and cost
Atlas Antibodies
1,465
-385
Earnings impacted negatively
Applied EV/adjusted LTM EBITDA 18.2x
Partner-owned
investments
Tre Skandinavien
7,809
415
Multiples and earnings impacted
Applied EV/reported LTM EBITDA 6.4x
positively
Financial Investments
2,093
212
Multiple or third-party valuation, share price
Total
204,960
Total incl. cash
218,779
A world-leading medtech company that specializes in sustainable solutions for wound care and surgical procedures. Read more at www.molnlycke.com
Activities during the quarter
Group
- Organic sales growth amounted to 8 percent in constant currency, driven by all business areas and all major regions.
- The EBITA margin was largely unchanged. Underlying profitability was supported by sales growth and product mix, partly offset by increased logistics costs.
- Expanding its presence in the Middle East, Mölnlycke increased its ownership in a joint venture with Tamer Group, a leading healthcare distributor in Saudi Arabia. This setup enables Mölnlycke to offer localized manufacturing in the region, starting with Trays by the end of 2024.
- Mölnlycke successfully issued a 10-year EUR 500m bond and simultaneously repurchased approximately 45 percent of its outstanding EUR 500m bond maturing in 2025.
- Mölnlycke distributed EUR 200m to Patricia Industries.
- After the quarter, Mölnlycke invested USD 15m for around 8 percent ownership in Nasdaq-listed MediWound, an Israel- based provider of next-generation enzymatic therapeutics, focused on non-surgical wound debridement. The companies have also entered into a collaboration agreement, granting Mölnlycke specific rights such as having a representative attend the meetings on MediWound's R&D Committee.
Wound Care
- Organic sales growth amounted to 8 percent in constant currency, with growth across all regions.
Operating Room Solutions
- Organic sales growth amounted to 7 percent in constant currency, driven by volume growth, mix and price. The Trays category remained the main driver.
Gloves
- Organic sales growth amounted to 7 percent in constant currency, on the back of an improved supply situation, and a comparison period negatively impacted by distributors reducing inventory.
Key figures, Mölnlycke
Income statement items,
2024
2023
Last 12
EUR m
Q2
H1
Q2
H1
months
Sales
514
1,012
475
955
1,981
EBITDA
146
293
135
271
567
EBITA
130
256
119
239
497
Sales growth, %
8
6
4
8
Organic growth,
8
6
6
9
constant currency, %
EBITDA, %
28.5
29.0
28.4
28.4
28.6
EBITA, %
25.3
25.3
25.0
25.0
25.1
Cash flow items, EUR m
Q2
H1
Q2
H1
EBITDA
146
293
135
271
Lease payments
-5
-11
-6
-12
Change in working capital
-14
-59
-7
-71
Capital expenditures
-12
-20
-10
-22
Operating cash flow
115
202
112
166
Acquisitions/divestments
-
-
-
0
Shareholder
-200
-200
-
-
contribution/distribution
Other1)
-49
-103
-20
-36
Increase(-)/decrease(+) in net
-134
-100
92
129
debt
Key ratios
Working capital/sales, %
19
Capital expenditures/sales, %
2
Balance sheet items, EUR m
6/30 2024
12/31 2023
Net debt
1,610
1,510
6/30 2024
6/30 2023
Number of employees
8,725
8,705
- Includes effects of exchange rate changes, interest, tax and change in lease liabilities.
•
The previously announced closing and relocation of a
Mölnlycke, distribution of sales and organic sales growth
manufacturing unit in Malaysia was successfully completed.
•
Mölnlycke was awarded a 4-year Biogel contract in Skåne,
Organic growth, constant
Sweden, where sustainability in product life cycle
Share of sales, (%)
currency, (%)
management and materials was a key differentiator.
Last 12 months
Q2 2024
Antiseptics
Wound Care
59
8
•
Organic sales growth amounted to 24 percent in constant
Operating Room
26
7
Solutions
currency, supported by a stable supply situation.
Gloves
12
7
Antiseptics
3
24
Mölnlycke, sales and margin development
EUR m
Total
100
8
600
35
500
30
Mölnlycke, distribution of sales by geography
Share of sales, (%)
25
400
2023
20
Europe, Middle East, Africa
58
Americas
33
300
Asia Pacific
10
15
200
10
Total
100
100
5
0
0
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
20
20
20
21
21
21
21
22
22
22
22
23
23
23
23
24
24
Sales
EBITDA, %
EBITA, %
A provider of diagnostic and therapeutic products within Gastroenterology, Urology & Urogynecology, and Obstetrics, Gynecology & Neonatal.
Read more at www.laborie.com
A US provider of specialty healthcare and safety products, services and software for the US emergency medical services (EMS), acute care and cardiac response markets. Read more at www.sarnova.com
Activities during the quarter
- Organic sales growth amounted to 21 percent in constant currency. All product areas grew, with the OptilumeTM urethral strictures product contributing significantly.
- The EBITA margin continued to be impacted by significant investments in the launch of OptilumeTM for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and increased research and development activity.
Key figures, Laborie
Income statement items,
2024
2023
Last 12
USD m
Q2
H1
Q2
H1
months
Sales
108
210
89
173
395
EBITDA
31
60
29
54
111
EBITA
29
56
28
51
103
Sales growth, %
21
21
2
4
Organic growth,
21
21
2
5
constant currency, %
EBITDA, %
28.9
28.6
32.8
31.1
28.2
EBITA, %
27.2
26.9
31.1
29.3
26.0
Cash flow items, USD m
Q2
H1
Q2
H1
EBITDA
31
60
29
54
Lease payments
-1
-2
-1
-1
Change in working capital
-3
-15
-14
-13
Capital expenditures
-3
-6
-6
-9
Operating cash flow
12
34
22
34
Acquisitions/divestments
-
-3
-1
-3
Shareholder
-
-
-
-
contribution/distribution
Other1)
-16
-21
-6
-16
Increase(-)/decrease(+) in net
5
10
5
15
debt
Key ratios
Working capital/sales, %
16
Capital expenditures/sales, %
5
Balance sheet items, USD m
6/30 2024
12/31 2023
Net debt
426
435
6/30 2024
6/30 2023
Number of employees
1,070
905
- Includes effects of exchange rate changes, interest, tax and change in lease liabilities.
Activities during the quarter
- Organic sales were flat in constant currency, with growth impacted by a notably strong prior-year quarter and market- driven headwinds for Cardiac Response, partly offset by strong growth in Emergency Preparedness.
- Adjusting for acquisition-related expenses in the quarter, the underlying EBITA margin declined by 1 percentage point, driven by continued investments in the commercial organization, digital platform, and warehouse optimization.
- Sarnova acquired One Beat Medical, a distributor of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), accessories and CPR training services across the U.S. The purchase price of approximately USD 160m was funded with cash on hand and incremental debt. For the 12-month period ending June 30, 2024, One Beat Medical sales were approximately USD 77m.
- Sarnova acquired incremental equity interest from its co- investor in the Digitech emergency medical services (EMS) revenue cycle management (RCM) business, increasing its ownership from approximately 60 to approximately 90 percent. The business will be further integrated into and operate as a business unit within Sarnova. The purchase price was approximately USD 150m, funded with cash on hand and incremental debt.
-
Sarnova acquired QuadMed, a U.S. distributor of EMS
Preparedness business unit. The purchase price was up to USD 12m, depending on certain revenue milestones, funded with cash on hand.
Key figures, Sarnova
Income statement items,
2024
2023
Last 12
USD m
Q2
H1
Q2
H1
months
Sales
260
519
247
492
1,017
EBITDA
36
75
40
74
159
EBITA
31
65
35
64
138
Sales growth, %
5
6
17
14
Organic growth,
0
3
17
14
constant currency, %
EBITDA, %
13.8
14.4
16.2
15.0
15.6
EBITA, %
11.9
12.5
14.2
13.0
13.5
Cash flow items, USD m
Q2
H1
Q2
H1
EBITDA
36
75
40
74
Lease payments
-1
-2
-1
-2
Change in working capital
-3
-20
1
14
Capital expenditures
-5
-8
-4
-7
Operating cash flow
27
46
36
78
Acquisitions/divestments
-305
-311
-
-
Shareholder
-
-
-
-
contribution/distribution
Other1)
-17
-18
-20
-32
Increase(-)/decrease(+) in net
-296
-283
16
46
debt
Key ratios
Working capital/sales, %
15
Capital expenditures/sales, %
1
Balance sheet items, USD m
6/30 2024
12/31 2023
Net debt
757
474
6/30 2024
6/30 2023
Number of employees
1,465
1,405
1) Includes effects of exchange rate changes, interest, tax and change in lease liabilities.
