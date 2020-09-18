Investor : Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting

Investor AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021 has
been appointed based on the ownership structure as of August 31, 2020.
The Nomination Committee consists of:
Michael Treschow, Wallenberg Foundations
Anders Oscarsson, AMF and AMF Funds
Lars Isacsson, SEB Foundation
Ramsay Brufer, Alecta
Jacob Wallenberg, Chair of the Board of Investor AB
Shareholders having appointed members to the Nomination Committee represent
approximately 65 percent of the voting rights for all shares of Investor AB.
The Annual General Meeting of Investor AB will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can
do so by e-mail to nomination.committee@investorab.com, or by ordinary mail
under the address Investor AB, Nomination Committee, SE-103 32 Stockholm,
Sweden. Proposals have to be received no later than January 31, 2021, to be
considered by the Nomination Committee.
Disclaimer
Investor AB published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 06:24:02 UTC