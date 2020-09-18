Investor : Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting

Investor AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021 has

been appointed based on the ownership structure as of August 31, 2020.

The Nomination Committee consists of:

Michael Treschow, Wallenberg Foundations

Anders Oscarsson, AMF and AMF Funds

Lars Isacsson, SEB Foundation

Ramsay Brufer, Alecta

Jacob Wallenberg, Chair of the Board of Investor AB

Shareholders having appointed members to the Nomination Committee represent

approximately 65 percent of the voting rights for all shares of Investor AB.

The Annual General Meeting of Investor AB will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can

do so by e-mail to nomination.committee@investorab.com, or by ordinary mail

under the address Investor AB, Nomination Committee, SE-103 32 Stockholm,

Sweden. Proposals have to be received no later than January 31, 2021, to be

considered by the Nomination Committee.