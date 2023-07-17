  1. Markets
Security INVE A

INVESTOR AB (PUBL)

Equities INVE A SE0015811955

Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 11:29:41 2023-07-17 am EDT Intraday chart for Investor AB (publ) 5-day change 1st Jan Change
204.10 SEK -1.50% -0.73% +5.29%
01:00pm INVESTOR AB (PUBL) : Q2 2023 Earnings Call FA
06:56pm INVESTOR : Q2-23: Highest NAV ever in a persistently uncertain macroeconomic environment Alphavalue

INVESTOR : Q2-23: Highest NAV ever in a persistently uncertain macroeconomic environment

Today at 12:56 pm

Latest news about Investor AB (publ)

INVESTOR AB (PUBL) : Q2 2023 Earnings Call FA
Investor AB 2Q Total Shareholder Return of 6% DJ
Investor AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) : Q2 2023 Earnings Release FA
Investor AB Swings to H1 Attributable Profit; Net Sales Up MT
EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Could Track Asian Markets Lower After Weak China Data DJ
Midea Abandons Plan to Acquire Electrolux MT
Swedish Home Appliance Group Electrolux Ends Merger Talks with Chinese Rival Midea MT
INVESTOR : EPS cut (2022: -35.6%, 2023: -17.7%) Alphavalue
Investor's Head of Corporate Communication & Sustainability Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg Steps Down CI
Sweden's Sobi to Buy Hematology-focused CTI Biopharma for $1.7 Billion MT
Sweden's SOBI makes $1.7 billion offer to buy CTI BioPharma RE
INVESTOR AB : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend FA
Investor AB Approves Dividend in Two Installments, Payable on May 10, 2023 and November 9, 2023 CI
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) : Annual General Meeting FA
Transcript : Investor AB - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
INVESTOR : Q1 23 in the wake of Q4 22 Alphavalue
Global markets live: EssilorLuxottica, AT&T, Tesla, Credit Suisse, Sony... ZB
Transcript : Investor AB, Q1 2023 Interim Management Statement Call, Apr 21, 2023 CI
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) : Q1 2023 Sales and Revenue Call - Interim Management Statement FA
Investor AB Posts 1Q Total Shareholder Return of 9% DJ
Investor AB Swings to Q1 Attributable Profit; Net Sales Rise MT
Investor AB Proposes Dividend for Fiscal Year 2022, Payable on May 10, 2023 and November 9, 2023 CI
Investor AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI

Company Profile

Investor AB is a Sweden-based industrial holding company. Its operations are divided into three business segments: Listed Core Investments, EQT and Patricia Industries. The Listed Core Investments segment consists of listed holdings, which embrace ABB, AstraZeneca, Atlas Copco, Electrolux, Ericsson, Husqvarna, Nasdaq, Saab, SEB, Sobi and Wartsila. The EQT segment consists of the holdings in EQT private equity company. The Patricia Industries includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, 3 Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio, as well as all other financial investments, except EQT and the Company's trading portfolio. The wholly-owned subsidiaries include Aleris, BraunAbility, Laborie, Molnlycke, Permobil, The Grand Group and Vectura.
Sector
Investment Holding Companies
Calendar
06:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Ratings for Investor AB (publ)

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
207.20SEK
Average target price
238.50SEK
Spread / Average Target
+15.11%
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Holding Companies

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Investor AB (publ)
+5.29% 62 315 M $
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis CK Hutchison Holdings Limited
+1.81% 23 380 M $
INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Investment AB Latour (publ)
+2.79% 12 914 M $
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)
Chart Analysis AB Industrivärden (publ)
+13.96% 12 326 M $
HAL TRUST
Chart Analysis HAL Trust
-4.50% 11 449 M $
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
Chart Analysis Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
-3.73% 11 279 M $
L E LUNDBERGFÖRETAGEN AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)
-0.18% 10 887 M $
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.
Chart Analysis Koç Holding A.S.
+33.45% 10 825 M $
MULTIPLY GROUP
Chart Analysis Multiply Group
-29.53% 10 031 M $
LIFCO AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Lifco AB (publ)
+16.85% 8 931 M $
Other Holding Companies
