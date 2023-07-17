Equities INVE A SE0015811955
|Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 11:29:41 2023-07-17 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|204.10 SEK
|-1.50%
|-0.73%
|+5.29%
|01:00pm
|INVESTOR AB (PUBL) : Q2 2023 Earnings Call
|FA
|06:56pm
|INVESTOR : Q2-23: Highest NAV ever in a persistently uncertain macroeconomic environment
INVESTOR : Q2-23: Highest NAV ever in a persistently uncertain macroeconomic environment
Today at 12:56 pm
Latest news about Investor AB (publ)
Chart Investor AB (publ)
Company Profile
More about the company
Investor AB is a Sweden-based industrial holding company. Its operations are divided into three business segments: Listed Core Investments, EQT and Patricia Industries. The Listed Core Investments segment consists of listed holdings, which embrace ABB, AstraZeneca, Atlas Copco, Electrolux, Ericsson, Husqvarna, Nasdaq, Saab, SEB, Sobi and Wartsila. The EQT segment consists of the holdings in EQT private equity company. The Patricia Industries includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, 3 Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio, as well as all other financial investments, except EQT and the Company's trading portfolio. The wholly-owned subsidiaries include Aleris, BraunAbility, Laborie, Molnlycke, Permobil, The Grand Group and Vectura.Read more
SectorInvestment Holding Companies
Calendar
06:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Investor AB (publ)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
207.20SEK
Average target price
238.50SEK
Spread / Average Target
+15.11%
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Holding Companies
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+5.29%
|62 315 M $
|+1.81%
|23 380 M $
|+2.79%
|12 914 M $
|+13.96%
|12 326 M $
|-4.50%
|11 449 M $
|-3.73%
|11 279 M $
|-0.18%
|10 887 M $
|+33.45%
|10 825 M $
|-29.53%
|10 031 M $
|+16.85%
|8 931 M $