Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Investor AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INVE A   SE0015811955

INVESTOR AB (PUBL)

(INVE A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/05 06:02:11 am EDT
193.85 SEK   +1.20%
05:21aProSieben CEO stresses importance of supervisory board vote
RE
05/04CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn in truce talks with Southwest Gas board - Bloomberg News
RE
05/04TSX notches 12-day high as oil jumps, Fed hikes as expected
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moncler bets on store expansion, online sales to drive growth

05/05/2022 | 05:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Moncler logo

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian luxury group Moncler said on Thursday it would open, refurbish or relocate 200 stores in the next three years, mostly in Asia, and raise online sales of its eponymous brand known for puffer jackets to 25% of total revenue.

The group, which in 2020 acquired streetwear brand Stone Island, also plans to further diversify from winter clothing.

Spring-summer collections will account for up to one third of revenues in 2025, and footwear will reach 10% of sales, it said in slides ahead of an investor presentation. It did not give a revenue target.

Currently about 75% of revenues come from outerwear, according to Barclays analysts, who cited knitwear as another diversification option for the brand.

By 2025, Moncler expects more than 50% of growth to come from China and the United States, the group said.

The store expansion plan - which covers 100 openings or renovations for the Moncler brand and 100 for the Stone Island label - sees up to 38 openings in Asia, including Japan and South Korea, 22 in Europe and the Middle East, and nine in the Americas in the next three years.

The group's online sales stood at 15% of the total at the end of 2021, up from 10% in 2019, before the pandemic.

Moncler, which on Wednesday reported a 60% jump in first-quarter sales, has like most rivals seen revenues rebound in Europe and the United States as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

But it faces a setback in the Chinese market, the biggest for sales of high-end wares, where a strict lockdown has been imposed in the luxury hub of Shanghai and other cities since March.

On Wednesday it said around 30% of its main brand's stores in China were closed because of the restrictions, up from 10% in March.

Just over a third of Moncler's retail sales came from China last year but the brand is less exposed than rivals to risks of a prolonged shutdown as the second quarter is seasonally less important for its annual earnings, analysts say.

In its presentation, the group said its planned openings in China included a flagship store in Beijing, adding it would create a China business unit at its Milan headquarters and reinforce its organisation in the country.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Silvia Aloisi; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Claudia Cristoferi and Silvia Aloisi


© Reuters 2022
All news about INVESTOR AB (PUBL)
05:21aProSieben CEO stresses importance of supervisory board vote
RE
05/04CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn in truce talks with Southwest Gas board - Bloomberg News
RE
05/04TSX notches 12-day high as oil jumps, Fed hikes as expected
RE
05/04Thai Beverage to Resume Singapore IPO of Brewery Unit
DJ
05/04Morphosys triples Q1 loss as new subsidiary ramps up costs
RE
05/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : EV firm Atlis plans U.S. stock market listing amid IPO drough..
RE
05/04StanChart pay plans for top bosses pass; sizeable minority protest
RE
05/04Just Eat Takeaway faces shareholder backlash over dealmaking
RE
05/04Ocado plan to extend incentive scheme opposed by 29% of AGM votes
RE
05/04Top investor MFE will not sign off on ProSieben supervisory board actions
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INVESTOR AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 34 081 M 3 458 M 3 458 M
Net income 2022 56 880 M 5 772 M 5 772 M
Net Debt 2022 10 257 M 1 041 M 1 041 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,09%
Capitalization 562 B 57 077 M 57 077 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,8x
EV / Sales 2023 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 17 118
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart INVESTOR AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Investor AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTOR AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 191,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Patrik Lennart Forssell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helena Ildiko Saxon Vice President
Jacob Wallenberg Chief Financial Officer, Director & EVP
Petra Hedengran General Counsel & Head-Compliance
Grace Reksten Skaugen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-19.72%57 077
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED11.23%27 334
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-11.78%13 348
HAL TRUST-7.13%12 401
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-14.70%10 705
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-4.16%9 564