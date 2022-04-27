Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Investor AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INVE A   SE0015811955

INVESTOR AB (PUBL)

(INVE A)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04/27 11:29:41 am EDT
203.30 SEK   +0.84%
04:14pMeta shares surge after Facebook ekes out user growth
RE
03:05p'TAKE THE MONEY...AND RUN' : Musk's quick deal for Twitter highlights weaknesses
RE
02:29pAPPLE'S MAIN INVESTOR CONCERN THIS QUARTER : demand
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PayPal shares trade higher despite cuts in annual profit view

04/27/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The PayPal logo is seen at an office building in Berlin

(Reuters) -PayPal Holdings Inc shares traded higher Wednesday even after the company lowered its full-year profit outlook, signaling that payments volumes at the company could take a hit from surging inflation and the conflict in Ukraine.

Still, the company reported a modest increase in revenue and user growth, appearing to quell some investor fears. Its shares traded 5% higher after market close.

The company said it expects adjusted profit between $3.81 and $3.93 on a per share basis, down from its previous forecast of $4.60 to $4.75.

In a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman said he acknowledged that "our shareholders expect more from us than our track record over the past several quarters."

Schulman said 2022 remains another challenging year to forecast. "Forecasting normalized consumer ecommerce spending as we come out of the pandemic is exceedingly complex," he added.

Customers in the United States have started tightening their belts in recent months as inflation surges to its highest in decades, pressuring earnings of payment processors like PayPal.

The company is also expected to take a financial hit from its decision to join the Western corporate boycott of Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow has called a "special operation."

PayPal had hit 52-week lows this week before reporting its earnings for the first quarter of 2022 as the market braced for a grim readout.

In the first three months of the year, PayPal's revenue rose 8% on an FX neutral basis to $6.5 billion, narrowly missing Wall Street estimates of $6.6 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company processed a total of $323 billion in payments in the first quarter, up 15% from a year earlier. Venmo - PayPal's app that allows U.S. individuals to send and receive money, posted a 12% jump in payments processed to $57.8 billion.

PayPal closed the first quarter with 429 million active accounts, up 9% from the previous quarter, mostly driven by Venmo users.

PayPal earned a profit of 88 cents per share on an adjusted basis, which was in line with analysts' expectations.

The company said it expected an adjusted profit of 86 cents per share in the current quarter, below analysts' estimates of $1.12 per share.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Aditya Soni, Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INVESTOR AB (PUBL)
Financials
Sales 2022 34 081 M 3 460 M 3 460 M
Net income 2022 12 320 M 1 251 M 1 251 M
Net Debt 2022 10 257 M 1 041 M 1 041 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 597 B 60 584 M 60 584 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,8x
EV / Sales 2023 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 17 118
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart INVESTOR AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Investor AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INVESTOR AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 203,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Patrik Lennart Forssell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helena Ildiko Saxon Vice President
Jacob Wallenberg Chief Financial Officer, Director & EVP
Petra Hedengran General Counsel & Head-Compliance
Grace Reksten Skaugen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-15.51%60 499
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.95%26 781
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-9.54%13 838
HAL TRUST-5.90%12 677
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-15.67%10 633
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-4.26%9 614