Investors Bancorp : Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Cash Dividend (Form 8-K) 07/28/2021 | 06:44am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Cash Dividend

Short Hills, N.J. - (PR NEWSWIRE) - July 28, 2021 - Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) ('Company'), the holding company for Investors Bank ('Bank'), reported net income of $79.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $72.3 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $42.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income totaled $152.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $82.1 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share to be paid on August 25, 2021 for stockholders of record as of August 10, 2021.

Kevin Cummings, Chairman and CEO, commented, 'It was an impressive quarter for the bank as we continued our solid start to 2021. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the quarter were at record highs with return on average assets at 1.22% and return on average tangible equity at 12%.'

Mr. Cummings also commented, 'Our net interest margin expanded by 21 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 3.11% as deposit costs continued to drop and loan prepayments rebounded nicely. It was the third straight quarter that our return on average assets was at least 1% and our return on average equity was at least 10%. In addition, our credit quality remains strong as our non-accrual loans have decreased to 0.36% of total loans from 0.59% a year ago.'

1

Performance Highlights •Return on average assets and return on average equity improved to 1.22% and 11.42%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. •Net interest margin increased 21 basis points to 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 driven by higher prepayment penalties and the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin excluding prepayment penalties increased 8 basis points. •Provision for credit losses was a negative $9.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with a negative $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company recorded net recoveries of $807,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to net recoveries of $1.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.26% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.36% at March 31, 2021. •Total non-interest income was $13.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $6.9 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 and an increase of $2.9 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. •Total non-interest expenses were $108.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $4.1 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. Included in non-interest expenses for the second quarter were $1.7 million of acquisition-related costs. •Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $332.5 million, or 8.7%, during the three months ended June 30, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 11 basis points to 0.43% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. •Total loans increased $494.8 million, or 2.4%, to $21.37 billion during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Multi-family loans increased $335.6 million, or 4.6%, and C&I loans increased $124.4 million, or 3.4%, during the three months ended June 30, 2021. •At June 30, 2021, COVID-19 related loan deferrals totaled $599 million, or 2.8% of loans, compared to $693 million, or 3.3% of loans, as of March 31, 2021. Approximately 87% of borrowers with a loan payment deferral are making interest payments. •Non-accrual loans decreased to $77.6 million, or 0.36% of total loans, at June 30, 2021 as compared to $83.3 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 and $126.8 million, or 0.59% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. •Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based, Tier 1 Risk-Based and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 10.61%, 13.17%, 13.17% and 14.48%, respectively, at June 30, 2021. •During July 2021, the Company received approval from the FDIC for the previously announced purchase of Berkshire Bank's New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania branches. The Company expects to complete the transaction in the third quarter.



2

Financial Performance Overview Second Quarter 2021 compared to First Quarter 2021 For the second quarter of 2021, net income totaled $79.8 million, an increase of $7.5 million as compared to $72.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. The changes in net income on a sequential quarter basis are highlighted below. Net interest income increased by $14.0 million, or 7.7%, as compared to the first quarter of 2021. Changes within interest income and expense categories were as follows: •Interest and dividend income increased $11.3 million, or 5.1%, to $231.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily attributable to the weighted average yield on net loans which increased 19 basis points to 4.07% including the impact of higher prepayment penalties. In addition, the average balance of net loans increased $286.3 million, mainly as a result of loan originations, partially offset by paydowns and payoffs. •Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. •Interest expense decreased $2.7 million, primarily attributed to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities which decreased 5 basis points to 0.79% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. In addition, the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $914.0 million, or 5.9%, to $14.71 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021, while the average balance of total borrowed funds increased $584.3 million, or 17.0%, to $4.02 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net interest margin increased 21 basis points to 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, driven primarily by higher prepayment penalties and the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Excluding prepayment penalties, net interest margin increased 8 basis points for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Total non-interest income was $13.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $6.9 million, as compared to $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in non-interest income was due primarily to a decrease of $2.5 million in gain on loans due to a lower volume of mortgage banking loan sales to third parties, a decline of $1.8 million in customer swap fee income, a decrease of $1.0 million in fees and service charges related to our mortgage servicing rights valuation, a decline of $639,000 in gains on our equipment finance portfolio and a decrease of $586,000 in PPP referral income during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Total non-interest expenses were $108.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $4.1 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $2.8 million in other operating expenses and an increase of $2.1 million in professional fees. Included in non-interest expenses for the second quarter were $1.7 million of acquisition-related costs. Income tax expense was $29.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $27.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The effective tax rate was 26.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 27.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

3

Second Quarter 2021 compared to Second Quarter 2020 For the second quarter of 2021, net income totaled $79.8 million, an increase of $37.2 million as compared to $42.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The changes in net income on a year over year quarter basis are highlighted below. On a year over year basis, second quarter of 2021 net interest income increased by $12.7 million, or 7.0%, as compared to the second quarter of 2020 due to: •Interest expense decreased $27.1 million, or 42.2%, primarily attributed to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased 39 basis points to 0.79% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. In addition, the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased $1.01 billion, or 20.1%, to $4.02 billion and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $1.98 billion, or 11.9%, to $14.71 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021. •Interest and dividend income decreased $14.4 million, or 5.8%, to $231.9 million, primarily attributed to the average balance of net loans which decreased $589.4 million, mainly as a result of paydowns and payoffs, offset by loan originations. In addition, the weighted average yield on securities decreased 62 basis points to 1.94% and the weighted average yield on net loans decreased 1 basis point to 4.07%. •Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest margin increased 38 basis points year over year to 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 2.73% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, driven primarily by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Total non-interest income was $13.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $2.9 million year over year. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $3.5 million in fees and service charges primarily related to our mortgage servicing rights valuation and an increase of $2.1 million in income from our wealth and investment products, partially offset by a decrease of $2.3 million in gain on loans due to a lower volume of mortgage banking loan sales to third parties. Total non-interest expenses were $108.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $8.4 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was driven by an increase of $5.6 million in compensation and fringe benefit expense primarily related to medical expenses and incentive compensation. Included in non-interest expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $1.7 million of acquisition-related costs. Income tax expense was $29.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $16.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate was 26.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 27.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

4

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net income increased by $70.0 million year over year to $152.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The change in net income year over year is the result of the following: Net interest income increased by $20.2 million as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 due to: •Interest expense decreased by $70.1 million, or 47.7%, to $77.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $147.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily attributed to a decrease in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 57 basis points to 0.81% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. In addition, the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased $1.63 billion, or 30.4%, to $3.73 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $850.8 million, or 5.3%, to $15.17 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2021. •Interest and dividend income decreased by $49.9 million, or 9.9%, to $452.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily attributed to the weighted average yield on net loans, which decreased 17 basis points to 3.98%, and the weighted average yield on securities, which decreased 72 basis points to 1.97%. In addition, the average balance of net loans decreased $661.7 million, mainly from paydowns and payoffs, partially offset by loan originations and $453.3 million of loans acquired from Gold Coast in April 2020. •Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $13.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $15.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest margin increased 29 basis points to 3.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from 2.72% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily driven by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by the lower yield on interest-earning assets. Total non-interest income was $33.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $8.3 million as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to an increase of $3.3 million in fees and service charges related to our mortgage servicing rights valuation, an increase of $2.8 million in income from our wealth and investment products, an increase of $1.1 million in PPP referral income and an increase of $819,000 in customer swap fee income. Total non-interest expenses were $212.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $10.2 million compared to the year ended June 30, 2020. This increase was driven by an increase of $7.6 million in compensation and fringe benefit expense primarily related to medical expenses and incentive compensation. Income tax expense was $56.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $30.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate was 27.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 27.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

5

Asset Quality Our provision for credit losses is primarily a result of the expected credit losses on our loans, unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity debt securities over the life of these financial instruments based on historical experience, current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts. Our provision for credit losses is also impacted by the inherent credit risk in these financial instruments, the composition of and changes in our portfolios of these financial instruments, and the level of charge-offs. At June 30, 2021, our allowance for credit losses continues to be affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the current and forecasted economic conditions. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, our provision for credit losses was negative $9.7 million, compared to negative $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $33.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Our provision was impacted by net loan recoveries of $807,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, net loan recoveries of $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and net loan charge-offs of $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Our provision for credit losses was negative $12.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $64.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Our provision was impacted by net loan recoveries of $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and net loan charge-offs of $12.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Total non-accrual loans were $77.6 million, or 0.36% of total loans, at June 30, 2021 compared to $83.3 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 and $126.8 million, or 0.59% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. We continue to proactively and diligently work to resolve our troubled loans. At June 30, 2021, there were $28.3 million of loans deemed as troubled debt restructured loans ('TDRs'), of which $23.4 million were residential and consumer loans, $4.5 million were commercial real estate loans and $430,000 were commercial and industrial loans. TDRs of $9.3 million were classified as accruing and $19.0 million were classified as non-accrual at June 30, 2021. The following table sets forth non-accrual loans and accruing past due loans (excluding loans held for sale) on the dates indicated as well as certain asset quality ratios. 6

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 # of loans amount # of loans amount # of loans amount # of loans amount # of loans amount (Dollars in millions) Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Residential and consumer 62 $ 12.8 62 $ 13.2 84 $ 18.5 78 $ 17.2 79 $ 19.9 Construction - - - - - - - - - - Multi-family 8 16.2 10 19.2 5 7.3 5 5.3 9 24.6 Commercial real estate 2 0.5 8 11.1 8 9.5 7 4.6 9 10.6 Commercial and industrial 3 14.5 9 7.3 6 0.9 6 3.7 13 7.5 Total 30 to 59 days past due 75 44.0 89 50.8 103 36.2 96 30.8 110 62.6 60 to 89 days past due: Residential and consumer 22 5.0 26 3.1 28 5.2 20 4.8 30 7.5 Construction - - - - - - - - - - Multi-family 4 10.2 1 3.4 - - 2 2.1 5 19.1 Commercial real estate - - 2 2.6 5 2.3 5 26.3 8 3.3 Commercial and industrial 1 - 1 0.2 8 3.1 6 2.2 5 1.2 Total 60 to 89 days past due 27 15.2 30 9.3 41 10.6 33 35.4 48 31.1 Total accruing past due loans 102 $ 59.2 119 $ 60.1 144 $ 46.8 129 $ 66.2 158 $ 93.7 Non-accrual: Residential and consumer 232 $ 42.8 239 $ 45.7 246 $ 46.4 250 $ 52.2 255 $ 50.6 Construction - - - - - - - - - - Multi-family 11 16.6 13 19.2 15 35.6 13 51.1 14 48.3 Commercial real estate 24 13.0 25 14.0 29 15.9 28 17.8 22 12.3 Commercial and industrial 13 5.2 15 4.4 21 9.2 19 10.9 29 15.6 Total non-accrual loans 280 $ 77.6 292 $ 83.3 311 $ 107.1 310 $ 132.0 320 $ 126.8 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans 49 $ 9.3 45 $ 9.1 47 $ 9.2 51 $ 9.8 52 $ 12.2 Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.36 % 0.40 % 0.51 % 0.63 % 0.59 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-accrual loans 348.05 % 340.60 % 264.17 % 217.75 % 215.48 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 1.26 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.37 % 1.28 % 7

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $779.0 million, or 3.0%, to $26.80 billion at June 30, 2021 from December 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased $600.0 million to $770.4 million at June 30, 2021. Net loans increased $502.1 million, or 2.4%, to $21.08 billion at June 30, 2021. Securities decreased $309.4 million, or 7.7%, to $3.73 billion at June 30, 2021.

The detail of the loan portfolio is below: June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (In thousands) Commercial Loans: Multi-family loans $ 7,566,131 7,230,501 7,122,840 Commercial real estate loans 4,968,393 4,997,364 4,947,212 Commercial and industrial loans 3,766,551 3,642,178 3,575,641 Construction loans 464,887 393,516 404,367 Total commercial loans 16,765,962 16,263,559 16,050,060 Residential mortgage loans 3,887,917 3,911,884 4,119,894 Consumer and other 712,147 695,793 702,801 Total loans 21,366,026 20,871,236 20,872,755 Deferred fees, premiums and other, net (13,391) (14,815) (9,318) Allowance for loan losses (270,114) (283,760) (282,986) Net loans $ 21,082,521 20,572,661 20,580,451

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, we originated $1.25 billion in multi-family loans, $658.8 million in residential loans, $572.4 million in commercial and industrial loans, $412.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $47.2 million in construction loans and $33.4 million in consumer and other loans. Our originations reflect our continued focus on diversifying our loan portfolio. Our loans are primarily on properties and businesses located in New Jersey and New York.

In addition to the loans originated for our portfolio, we originated residential mortgage loans for sale to third parties totaling $143.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, all of these loans were sold and there were no loans held for sale.

The allowance for loan losses decreased by $12.9 million to $270.1 million at June 30, 2021 from $283.0 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease reflects a negative provision for loan losses of $15.4 million, partially offset by an increase of $2.5 million resulting from net recoveries. Our allowance for loan losses and related provision were affected by the improving current and forecasted economic conditions. Future increases in the allowance for loan losses may be necessary based on the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, the level of loan delinquency and the current and forecasted economic conditions over the life of our loans. At June 30, 2021, our allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.26%, a decrease from 1.36% at December 31, 2020 which was driven by the factors noted above.

Securities decreased by $309.4 million, or 7.7%, to $3.73 billion at June 30, 2021 from $4.04 billion at December 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily a result of paydowns and sales, partially offset by purchases.

8

Deposits decreased by $86.5 million, or 0.4%, to $19.44 billion at June 30, 2021 from $19.53 billion at December 31, 2020 primarily driven by decreases in money market and time deposits, partially offset by an increase in checking account deposits. Checking account deposits increased $817.7 million to $10.52 billion at June 30, 2021 from $9.71 billion at December 31, 2020. Core deposits (savings, checking and money market) represented approximately 88% of our total deposit portfolio at June 30, 2021 compared to 86% at December 31, 2020.

Borrowed funds increased by $738.1 million, or 22.4%, to $4.03 billion at June 30, 2021 from $3.30 billion at December 31, 2020 to support balance sheet growth.

Stockholders' equity increased by $104.0 million to $2.81 billion at June 30, 2021 from $2.71 billion at December 31, 2020, primarily attributable to net income of $152.1 million, other comprehensive income of $17.7 million and share-based plan activity of $15.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. These increases were partially offset by cash dividends of $0.28 per share totaling $69.2 million and the repurchase of 1.0 million shares of common stock for $12.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company remains above the FDIC's 'well capitalized' standards, with a Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio of 13.17% at June 30, 2021.

About the Company

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank, which as of June 30, 2021 operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 146 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York.

With today's announcement that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ('Citizens') and Investors Bancorp Inc. have entered into a plan of merger under which Citizens will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Investors, Investors Bancorp has canceled its live conference webcast to review second quarter 2021 financial results that was scheduled for Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 am ET. Citizens will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 to discuss the transaction. To listen to the live call, please dial 844-291-5495 and enter 1199032 for the conference ID. The webcast of the conference call, along with related slides, will be accessible at http://investor.citizensbank.com . The conference call will also be available for replay beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on July 28, 2021 through August 28, 2021. To listen to the replay dial 866-207-1041. The passcode is 6041235. The webcast replay will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

9

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as 'may,' 'will,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate,' 'continue,' or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in the 'Risk Factors' disclosures included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, continue to result in a material adverse change for the demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch disruptions, unavailability of personnel and increased cybersecurity risks as employees work remotely.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. 10



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets (Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 770,396 173,273 170,432 Equity securities 9,698 25,727 36,000 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 2,544,415 2,682,938 2,758,437 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $1,253,521, $1,243,268 and $1,320,872 at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 1,178,812 1,191,771 1,247,853 Loans receivable, net 21,082,521 20,572,661 20,580,451 Loans held-for-sale - 1,378 30,357 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 199,826 177,351 159,829 Accrued interest receivable 78,858 81,567 79,705 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets 5,914 6,311 7,115 Office properties and equipment, net 134,579 136,893 139,663 Operating lease right-of-use assets 200,425 195,130 199,981 Net deferred tax asset 115,946 101,993 116,805 Bank owned life insurance 226,314 225,199 223,714 Goodwill and intangible assets 109,222 110,180 109,633 Other assets 145,185 140,517 163,184 Total assets $ 26,802,111 25,822,889 26,023,159 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits $ 19,438,966 18,991,028 19,525,419 Borrowed funds 4,033,864 3,558,324 3,295,790 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 130,225 140,949 115,729 Operating lease liabilities 213,050 207,653 212,559 Other liabilities 171,979 154,383 163,659 Total liabilities 23,988,084 23,052,337 23,313,156 Stockholders' equity 2,814,027 2,770,552 2,710,003 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,802,111 25,822,889 26,023,159

11

INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale $ 211,523 198,750 217,733 410,273 442,262 Securities: GSE obligations 573 526 310 1,099 616 Mortgage-backed securities 14,215 15,202 20,572 29,417 43,156 Equity 63 266 32 329 65 Municipal bonds and other debt 3,456 3,539 3,276 6,995 6,651 Interest-bearing deposits 38 61 294 99 1,134 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,983 2,200 3,997 4,183 8,429 Total interest and dividend income 231,851 220,544 246,214 452,395 502,313 Interest expense: Deposits 15,993 21,192 38,991 37,185 92,170 Borrowed funds 21,148 18,617 25,236 39,765 54,873 Total interest expense 37,141 39,809 64,227 76,950 147,043 Net interest income 194,710 180,735 181,987 375,445 355,270 Provision for credit losses (9,690) (2,972) 33,278 (12,662) 64,504 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 204,400 183,707 148,709 388,107 290,766 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 4,893 5,848 1,376 10,741 7,402 Income on bank owned life insurance 1,552 1,952 1,596 3,504 2,992 Gain on loans, net 1,288 3,833 3,557 5,121 5,403 Gain on securities, net 283 651 55 934 257 (Loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned, net (25) 77 (89) 52 651 Other income 5,083 7,642 3,645 12,725 8,095 Total non-interest income 13,074 20,003 10,140 33,077 24,800 Non-interest expense: Compensation and fringe benefits 61,385 62,427 55,791 123,812 116,183 Advertising and promotional expense 2,397 2,229 2,199 4,626 4,562 Office occupancy and equipment expense 17,075 18,073 16,470 35,148 32,421 Federal insurance premiums 3,200 3,400 3,400 6,600 7,801 General and administrative 545 379 593 924 1,127 Professional fees 5,042 2,929 4,306 7,971 8,289 Data processing and communication 10,192 9,136 9,908 19,328 17,700 Debt extinguishment - - 326 - 326 Other operating expenses 8,602 5,788 7,027 14,390 14,169 Total non-interest expenses 108,438 104,361 100,020 212,799 202,578 Income before income tax expense 109,036 99,349 58,829 208,385 112,988 Income tax expense 29,229 27,074 16,218 56,303 30,865 Net income $ 79,807 72,275 42,611 152,082 82,123 Basic earnings per share $0.34 0.31 0.18 0.65 0.35 Diluted earnings per share $0.34 0.31 0.18 0.64 0.35 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 235,045,023 234,661,847 236,248,296 234,854,494 234,755,591 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 236,497,536 235,379,381 236,382,103 235,936,179 234,927,420 12

INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Paid Weighted Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Paid Weighted Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Paid Weighted Average Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning cash accounts $ 264,693 38 0.06 % $ 374,599 61 0.07 % $ 1,292,904 294 0.09 % Equity securities 13,225 63 1.91 % 35,545 266 2.99 % 6,166 32 2.08 % Debt securities available-for-sale 2,585,131 10,587 1.64 % 2,649,806 11,268 1.70 % 2,631,028 15,627 2.38 % Debt securities held-to-maturity 1,171,317 7,657 2.61 % 1,222,551 7,999 2.62 % 1,145,553 8,531 2.98 % Net loans 20,777,927 211,523 4.07 % 20,491,619 198,750 3.88 % 21,367,323 217,733 4.08 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 194,845 1,983 4.07 % 169,354 2,200 5.20 % 247,971 3,997 6.45 % Total interest-earning assets 25,007,138 231,851 3.71 % 24,943,474 220,544 3.54 % 26,690,945 246,214 3.69 % Non-interest earning assets 1,121,153 1,139,817 1,125,776 Total assets $ 26,128,291 $ 26,083,291 $ 27,816,721 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 2,008,855 1,404 0.28 % $ 2,013,906 1,480 0.29 % $ 2,051,599 2,907 0.57 % Interest-bearing checking 6,044,766 6,536 0.43 % 6,277,393 7,028 0.45 % 5,891,587 8,873 0.60 % Money market accounts 4,365,351 4,501 0.41 % 4,695,507 7,160 0.61 % 4,345,850 9,880 0.91 % Certificates of deposit 2,291,616 3,552 0.62 % 2,637,830 5,524 0.84 % 4,406,310 17,331 1.57 % Total interest-bearing deposits 14,710,588 15,993 0.43 % 15,624,636 21,192 0.54 % 16,695,346 38,991 0.93 % Borrowed funds 4,019,587 21,148 2.10 % 3,435,285 18,617 2.17 % 5,030,118 25,236 2.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 18,730,175 37,141 0.79 % 19,059,921 39,809 0.84 % 21,725,464 64,227 1.18 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 4,603,486 4,285,410 3,458,409 Total liabilities 23,333,661 23,345,331 25,183,873 Stockholders' equity 2,794,630 2,737,960 2,632,848 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,128,291 $ 26,083,291 $ 27,816,721 Net interest income $ 194,710 $ 180,735 $ 181,987 Net interest rate spread 2.92 % 2.70 % 2.51 % Net interest earning assets $ 6,276,963 $ 5,883,553 $ 4,965,481 Net interest margin 3.11 % 2.90 % 2.73 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.34 X 1.31 X 1.23 X 13

INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Paid Weighted Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/Paid Weighted Average Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning cash accounts $ 319,342 99 0.06 % $ 830,466 1,134 0.27 % Equity securities 24,324 329 2.71 % 6,128 65 2.12 % Debt securities available-for-sale 2,617,290 21,855 1.67 % 2,606,451 32,898 2.52 % Debt securities held-to-maturity 1,196,793 15,656 2.62 % 1,136,836 17,525 3.08 % Net loans 20,635,564 410,273 3.98 % 21,297,309 442,262 4.15 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 182,170 4,183 4.59 % 259,507 8,429 6.50 % Total interest-earning assets 24,975,483 452,395 3.62 % 26,136,697 502,313 3.84 % Non-interest earning assets 1,130,432 1,041,099 Total assets $ 26,105,915 $ 27,177,796 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 2,011,367 2,884 0.29 % $ 2,042,680 6,815 0.67 % Interest-bearing checking 6,160,437 13,564 0.44 % 5,728,476 25,533 0.89 % Money market accounts 4,529,517 11,661 0.51 % 4,082,474 24,104 1.18 % Certificates of deposit 2,463,766 9,076 0.74 % 4,162,221 35,718 1.72 % Total interest bearing deposits 15,165,087 37,185 0.49 % 16,015,851 92,170 1.15 % Borrowed funds 3,729,050 39,765 2.13 % 5,355,731 54,873 2.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 18,894,137 76,950 0.81 % 21,371,582 147,043 1.38 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 4,445,327 3,173,754 Total liabilities 23,339,464 24,545,336 Stockholders' equity 2,766,451 2,632,460 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,105,915 $ 27,177,796 Net interest income $ 375,445 $ 355,270 Net interest rate spread 2.81 % 2.46 % Net interest earning assets $ 6,081,346 $ 4,765,115 Net interest margin 3.01 % 2.72 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.32 X 1.22 X

14

INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Performance Ratios For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Return on average assets 1.22 % 1.11 % 0.61 % 1.17 % 0.60 % Return on average equity 11.42 % 10.56 % 6.47 % 10.99 % 6.24 % Return on average tangible equity 11.89 % 11.00 % 6.76 % 11.45 % 6.50 % Interest rate spread 2.92 % 2.70 % 2.51 % 2.81 % 2.46 % Net interest margin 3.11 % 2.90 % 2.73 % 3.01 % 2.72 % Efficiency ratio 52.19 % 51.99 % 52.06 % 52.09 % 53.30 % Non-interest expense to average total assets 1.66 % 1.60 % 1.44 % 1.63 % 1.49 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.34 1.31 1.23 1.32 1.22 INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.35 % 0.38 % 0.47 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans 0.41 % 0.44 % 0.56 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-accrual loans 348.05 % 340.60 % 264.17 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 1.26 % 1.36 % 1.36 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans (1) 1.37 % 1.44 % 1.44 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (2) 10.61 % 10.43 % 10.14 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based (2) 13.17 % 13.32 % 13.07 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (2) 13.17 % 13.32 % 13.07 % Total Risk-Based Capital (2) 14.48 % 14.64 % 14.39 % Equity to total assets (period end) 10.50 % 10.73 % 10.41 % Average equity to average assets 10.70 % 10.50 % 10.20 % Tangible capital to tangible assets (3) 10.13 % 10.35 % 10.03 % Book value per common share (3) $ 11.88 $ 11.70 $ 11.43 Tangible book value per common share (3) $ 11.42 $ 11.23 $ 10.97 Other Data: Number of full service offices 146 156 156 Full time equivalent employees 1,688 1,769 1,806 (1) Allowance for credit losses includes allowance for loan losses and allowance for losses on unfunded commitments. (2) Capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are estimated. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity debt securities attributed to the adoption of CECL. (3) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation. 15

Investors Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Book Value and Tangible Book Value per Share Computation June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,814,027 2,770,552 2,710,003 Goodwill and intangible assets 109,222 110,180 109,633 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 2,704,805 2,660,372 2,600,370 Book Value per Share Computation Common stock issued 361,869,872 361,869,872 361,869,872 Treasury shares (114,268,569) (114,221,329) (113,940,656) Shares outstanding 247,601,303 247,648,543 247,929,216 Unallocated ESOP shares (10,658,204) (10,776,629) (10,895,052) Book value shares 236,943,099 236,871,914 237,034,164 Book Value per Share $ 11.88 $ 11.70 $ 11.43 Tangible Book Value per Share $ 11.42 $ 11.23 $ 10.97 Total assets $ 26,802,111 25,822,889 26,023,159 Goodwill and intangible assets 109,222 110,180 109,633 Tangible assets $ 26,692,889 25,712,709 25,913,526 Tangible capital to tangible assets 10.13 % 10.35 % 10.03 % 16 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Investors Bancorp Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:43:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. 06:48a INVESTORS BANCORP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:44a INVESTORS BANCORP : Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Cash Dividend.. PU 06:37a INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat.. AQ 06:33a INVESTORS BANCORP : Earnings Flash (ISBC) INVESTORS BANCORP Posts Q2 EPS $0.34, .. MT 06:31a INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. : Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Cash Di.. PR 07/06 INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. : Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Conference .. PR 06/25 INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Investors Bancorp Tax Sale Continues 90-Day Selling .. MT 06/25 INSIDER TRENDS : Investors Bancorp Insider Sells for Tax Adds to 90-Day Selling .. MT 06/25 INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Investors Bancorp Sells for Tax Adds to 90-Day Selli.. MT 06/01 INVESTORS BANCORP : Privacy Notice PU