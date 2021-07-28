Investors Bancorp : Conflict of Interest Policy

The purpose of this policy is to provide guidance in identifying and handling potential and actual conflicts of interest involving Investors Bank, its parent company and its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, "Investors Bank" or the "Bank").
This policy is to be understood and adhered to in conjunction with the Bank's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the "Code").
This policy supplements the overall obligation of the Bank's employees, officers and directors to act with integrity and fairness for the sole benefit of the Bank, its shareholders and its customers, and to not use their positions at the Bank for their own personal benefit.
A "conflict of interest" or "conflict" is an activity, interest or relationship that could interfere with, or appear to interfere with, the ability of an "Insider" (defined below) or an employee to act in the best interests of the Bank.
An "Insider" is a director, principal shareholder, named executive officer, or any of his/her "Related Interests" (defined below).
"Related Interests" means a company that is controlled by an Insider.
"Immediate family" means the spouse of an individual, the individual's children, any family members residing in the individual's home and family members not living in the individual's home but subject to the individual's influence or control.
A "Covered Person" shall mean Insiders, Insiders' Related Interests, Insiders' immediate family and their Related Interests and employees.
The definition of "conflict of interest" is intentionally broad in order that Insiders and employees shall be required to disclose any potential conflict of interest before it becomes an actual conflict. If a potential conflict is properly reported, then the Bank can determine, through review by the appropriate independent party or parties, whether the transaction in question relating to the potential conflict is in the best interests of the Bank, and is consistent with all applicable laws, regulations and Bank policies, including without limitations, the Code.
Insiders and employees should at all times avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest. The Bank requires that all transactions be at arm's-length to ensure that all business dealings are fair and shall not adversely affect the interests of the Bank.
Disclosure by Insiders
All Insiders must disclose to the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, on an annual basis, the following:
existing relationships and recent transactions with the Bank;
Related Interests and these interests' existing relationships and recent transactions with the Bank;
any controlling interest or material ownership interest in any company;
immediate family members; and
recent transactions by any immediate family member, or any immediate family members' Related Interest, with the Bank.
Within thirty days after becoming aware of a material change to the information previously provided in the disclosure, the Insider shall file a supplemental disclosure which shall describe the material change.
The disclosure described above, and any supplemental disclosure, must be made prior to the consummation of any transaction between the Bank and the individual or entity that is the subject of the disclosure or the supplemental disclosure.
Disclosure of an Insider's potential or actual conflict, in addition to those required to be disclosed periodically, should be made as the conflict arises to the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), who shall bring these matters to the Board, or an appropriately constituted committee thereof. The Board, or an appropriately constituted committee thereof, shall determine whether a conflict exists, and, in the case of an existing conflict, whether the contemplated transaction may be justified as arms-length, fair and in the best interest of the Bank to enter into.
Employee Disclosure
Employees must disclose to the Bank's General Counsel or the Head of Human Resources any actual or potential conflict of interest promptly when such conflict or potential conflict arises. The transaction or issue will be reviewed by an independent party to determine whether the transaction in question is in the best interests of the Bank and consistent with all applicable laws, regulations and Bank policies.
5. TRANSACTIONS WITH COVERED PERSONS
The Bank's interactions with Covered Persons must at all times be prudent, at arm's-length, and in compliance with all applicable laws, regulation and Bank policies. In addition, Insider activities shall be governed by fiduciary principles of common law, which imposes two basic duties on Covered Persons - the "duty of care" and the "duty of loyalty." The duty of care requires Covered Persons to diligently and honestly administer the Bank's affairs. The duty of loyalty requires all Covered Persons to act in the best interests of the Bank and to ensure that they do not abuse their positions by benefiting personally at the Bank's expense.
Before a Covered Person shall enter into a transaction with the Bank, that interest in the transaction must be disclosed to the Bank, as discussed in the "Disclosure of Conflicts of Interest" section, by the Covered Person or, if the Covered Person is not an Insider or an employee, by the related Insider. This applies to all transactions except those specifically excluded below. In addition, a Covered Person's material interest in any borrower, applicant or other customer must be disclosed by the Covered Person or, if the Covered Person is not an Insider or an employee, by the related Insider prior to the inception, renewal, or approval of any Bank business with such borrower, applicant or other customer, other than Bank business specifically excluded below.
Covered Persons are not permitted to participate in the approval process for any Bank business from which he or she may directly or indirectly benefit. Additionally, Covered Persons are not permitted to participate in the approval process for any Bank business from which an immediate family member or his or her Related Interest may directly or indirectly benefit. Any attempt to indirectly influence the approval process is also prohibited.
The following transactions, provided they are made on the same terms and conditions offered to the general public and otherwise in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, are exempt from the requirements under this policy: (i) the opening or renewal of any deposit account and any industry standard or routine services, payments, or fee waivers related to deposit accounts; (ii) use of the Bank's wire transfer, money order, cashier's check currency exchange services or other banking services, and (iii) loans made to Covered Persons in accordance with the Bank's Loans to Insiders Policy and/or the Bank's Employee Mortgage Loan Policy; and (iv) reimbursement of routine business expenses incurred by employees on behalf of the Bank in accordance with the Bank's Travel and Expense Policy.
All Insiders and employees have a duty to adhere to this policy and all other Bank policies, and to report suspected violations, including suspected violations by other employees, officers or directors of the Bank. The failure to report a violation or suspected violation of this policy may subject you to disciplinary action, up to and including termination of your employment.
Violation or suspected violations of any provision of this policy should be reported, together with the relevant facts and any other circumstances of activities that may conflict with this policy, to either the Bank's Ethics Line at 844-208-1689 (the "Ethics Line") or the Secure Internet Webpage at www.myinvestorsbank.ethicspoint.com(the "Ethics Webpage").
The Bank takes each report of violation seriously and will conduct a careful and thorough investigation, protecting confidentiality to the fullest extent possible. Upon determination that a violation has occurred, prompt corrective action will be taken, up to and including termination of employment. The Bank reserves the right to seek restitution of compensation as a result of an Insider's or employee's intentional or knowing fraudulent or illegal conduct or misconduct.
Reports to the Ethics Line or Ethics Website may be made anonymously, and any further investigations of actions will be dealt with confidentially, to the extent possible. The Bank will not tolerate retaliation against an individual, taken by anyone at any level in the Bank, for doing the right thing and reporting a concern in good faith. The Bank forbids retaliation against employees, officers, directors or customers who report violations of this policy in good faith, except for any disciplinary action as determined above for self-reported violations, in accordance with established policies. Please refer to the Bank's Stand Up and Speak Policy for additional guidance.
For questions as to whether this policy is applicable to a particular situation or questions about a potential conflict of interest, please contact Investors Bancorp's General Counsel, Brian Doran, at bdoran@investorsbank.comor (973) 924-2450 or the Audit Committee via the Ethics Line or Ethics Website.
