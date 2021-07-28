Investors Bancorp : Conflict of Interest Policy

INVESTORS BANK

CONFLICT OF INTEREST POLICY

1. PURPOSE

_____________________________________________________________________________________

The purpose of this policy is to provide guidance in identifying and handling potential and actual conflicts of interest involving Investors Bank, its parent company and its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, "Investors Bank" or the "Bank").

This policy is to be understood and adhered to in conjunction with the Bank's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the "Code").

This policy supplements the overall obligation of the Bank's employees, officers and directors to act with integrity and fairness for the sole benefit of the Bank, its shareholders and its customers, and to not use their positions at the Bank for their own personal benefit.

2. SCOPE OF COVERAGE

_____________________________________________________________________________________

This policy applies to all employees, officers and directors of the Bank.

3. IDENTIFICATION OF CONFLICTS OF INTEREST

_____________________________________________________________________________________

A "conflict of interest" or "conflict" is an activity, interest or relationship that could interfere with, or appear to interfere with, the ability of an "Insider" (defined below) or an employee to act in the best interests of the Bank.

An "Insider" is a director, principal shareholder, named executive officer, or any of his/her "Related Interests" (defined below).

"Related Interests" means a company that is controlled by an Insider.

"Immediate family" means the spouse of an individual, the individual's children, any family members residing in the individual's home and family members not living in the individual's home but subject to the individual's influence or control.

A "Covered Person" shall mean Insiders, Insiders' Related Interests, Insiders' immediate family and their Related Interests and employees.

The definition of "conflict of interest" is intentionally broad in order that Insiders and employees shall be required to disclose any potential conflict of interest before it becomes an actual conflict. If a potential conflict is properly reported, then the Bank can determine, through review by the appropriate independent party or parties, whether the transaction in question relating to the potential conflict is in the best interests of the Bank, and is consistent with all applicable laws, regulations and Bank policies, including without limitations, the Code.

Insiders and employees should at all times avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest. The Bank requires that all transactions be at arm's-length to ensure that all business dealings are fair and shall not adversely affect the interests of the Bank.

4. DISCLOSURE OF CONFLICTS OF INTEREST

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Disclosure by Insiders

All Insiders must disclose to the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, on an annual basis, the following: existing relationships and recent transactions with the Bank; Related Interests and these interests' existing relationships and recent transactions with the Bank; any controlling interest or material ownership interest in any company; immediate family members; and

2