Investors Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

10/02/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISBC), announced that it expects to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). A copy of the news release will be immediately available on its website, www.investorsbank.com.

The Company also announced that it will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call by using the link below to receive a unique dial-in number and PIN. Callers who pre-register will bypass the live operator and may avoid any delays in joining the conference call. Participants will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email and a calendar invitation for the event.

Conference Call Pre-registration link: http://dpregister.com/10148558

Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may dial-in on the day of the call.

Toll-free dial-in: 1 (866) 218-2404

International dial-in: 1 (412) 902-4123

Canada Toll-free dial-in: 1 (855) 669-9657

Internet access to the call (listen only) will be available on the Company's website at www.investorsbank.com by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast. The call will be archived on the Company's website for a period of one year.

A telephone replay will be available beginning on October 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. (ET) through 9:00 a.m. (ET) on January 29, 2021.

Replay # (Domestic): 1 (877) 344-7529   PIN Code: 10148558

Replay # (International): 1 (412) 317-0088   PIN Code: 10148558

Replay # (Canada): 1 (855) 669-9658   PIN Code: 10148558

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank. As of June 30, 2020, the Company reported assets of $27.19 billion and operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 154 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York.

Contact:  Marianne Wade
Director, Financial Reporting
973-924-5100
investorrelations@investorsbank.com  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investors-bancorp-inc-announces-date-for-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-301144933.html

SOURCE Investors Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
