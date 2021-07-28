Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Investors Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISBC   US46146L1017

INVESTORS BANCORP, INC.

(ISBC)
  Report
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders – ISBC

07/28/2021 | 10:26am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is fair to Investors shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Investors shareholders will receive 0.297 of a share of Citizens common stock and $1.46 in cash for each share of Investors they own. Upon closing, former Investors shareholders will collectively own approximately 14% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Investors shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Investors and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Investors shareholders; (2) determine whether Citizens is underpaying for Investors; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Investors shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Investors shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Investors shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
