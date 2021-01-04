Log in
Investors Bancorp : Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee Charter

01/04/2021 | 05:38pm EST
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC.

NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE CHARTER

Members of the committee shall be appointed by and may be removed by the Board of Directors. All members of the Committee shall be independent directors, and shall satisfy the applicable NASDAQ Stock Market and other regulatory agencies listing standards for independence.

The purpose of the Committee shall be to assist the Board in identifying qualified individuals to become Board members, in determining the size and composition of the Board of Directors and its committees, in monitoring a process to assess Board effectiveness and in developing and implementing the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines.

In furtherance of this purpose, the Committee shall have the following authority and responsibilities:

  1. To lead the search for individuals qualified to become members of the Board of Directors and to select director nominees to be presented for stockholder approval at the annual meeting. The Committee may establish criteria for service as a director. The Committee shall select individuals as director nominees who shall have the highest personal and professional integrity, who shall have demonstrated exceptional ability and judgment and who shall be most effective, in conjunction with the other nominees to the Board, in collectively serving the long-term interests of the stockholders. The committee shall conduct all necessary and appropriate inquiries into the backgrounds and qualifications of possible candidates.
  2. To adopt, and revise, as appropriate, procedures for the submission of recommendations by stockholders regarding director nominations and stockholder proposals as it deems appropriate.
  3. To review and monitor the Board's compliance with applicable NASDAQ Stock Market listing and other regulatory agencies standards for independence.
  4. To make recommendations to the Board regarding the appropriate leadership structure for the Board and the size and composition of the Board and develop and recommend to the Board criteria (such as independence, experience relevant to the needs of the company, leadership qualities, diversity, stock ownership) for the selection of individuals to be considered for election or re-election to the Board.
  5. To review the Board of Directors' committee structure and to recommend to the Board for its approval directors to serve as members of each Committee, or a process for such selection. The Committee shall review and recommend committee slates annually and shall recommend additional committee members to fill vacancies as needed.
  6. To develop and recommend to the Board of Directors for its approval a set of corporate governance guidelines. The Committee shall review the guidelines on an annual basis, or more frequently if appropriate, and recommend changes as necessary.
  7. To develop and recommend to the Board of Directors for its approval, an annual self-evaluation process of the board and its committees. The committee shall oversee the annual self-evaluations.
  8. To review, as appropriate and in consultation with the Compensation Committee, director compensation and benefits.

The Committee shall have the authority to delegate any of its responsibilities to subcommittees as the Committee may deem appropriate in its sole discretion.

The Committee shall have the authority to retain any search firm engaged to assist in identifying director candidates, and to retain outside counsel and any other advisors as the Committee may deem appropriate in its sole discretion. The Committee shall have sole authority to approve related fees and retention terms.

The Committee shall report its actions and recommendations to the Board after each committee meeting and shall conduct and present to the Board an annual performance evaluation of the Committee. The Committee shall review at least annually the adequacy of this charter and recommend any proposed changes to the Board for approval.

Board Readopted December 22, 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Investors Bancorp Inc. published this content on 22 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 22:37:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
