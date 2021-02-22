Investors Real Estate Trust : IRET 4Q20 Supplemental

Exhibit 99.1

Earnings Release

Centerspace Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 and Provides 2021 Financial Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, February 22, 2021 - Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the year ended December 31, 2020; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted Average Occupancy for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,Per Share

2020

2019

2020

2019

3.47 4.05

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted FFO - diluted

$

Core FFO - diluted

(0.46) $ 0.97 1.02

3.95 $ 0.90 0.96

(0.15) $ 6.00

3.78 3.72

Year-Over-Year

Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD Comparison

Same-Store Results Revenues

4Q20 vs 4Q19

4Q20 vs. 3Q20

CY20 vs. CY19

Expenses

2.3 % (0.4)%

1.4 % (5.1)%

Net Operating Income ("NOI") 4.2 % 6.3 %

2.1 % 2.6 % 1.8 %

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

95.0 % 94.4 % 94.0 % 94.8 %

94.4 %Same-Store Results Weighted Average Occupancy

December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019

(1) Net operating income, Funds from Operations, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

• Rebranded the Company as Centerspace in December 2020 to reflect both the transformation of the company and its vision for the future;

• Net Loss was $(0.15) per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to Net Income of $6.00 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019;

• Core FFO increased to $3.78 per diluted share compared to $3.72 for the year ended December 31, 2019;

• Total collections for the year ended December 31, 2020 were 99.1% of expected residential revenue compared to 99.6% for the year ended December 31, 2019 while total collections for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were 98.6% compared to 99.7% for the same period of 2019;

• Same-store revenue increased 2.1% driven by 1.7% growth in rental revenue and 0.4% increase in occupancy;

• Same-store operating expenses increased 2.6% year-over-year with a decline of 2.9% in same-store controllable expenses, offset by a increase of 13.6% in same-store non-controllable expenses;

• Same-store NOI growth of 1.8% for the year ended December 31, 2020;

• Acquired two new apartment communities in key growth markets of Minneapolis and Denver in the first and third quarter of 2020 consisting of 647 homes for an aggregate purchase price of $191.0 million;

• Funded $18.5 million of mezzanine/construction loans;

• Acquired the remaining noncontrolling interest in 71 France in the first quarter of 2020;

• Sold four apartment communities consisting of 690 homes in Grand Forks, North Dakota for an aggregate sale price of $42.5 million in the third quarter of 2020;

• Announced Nashville as one of our target markets in June 2020;

• Maintained an annual dividend of $2.80 per share to common shareholders and unitholders;

• Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by issuing 829,000 common shares at an average price of $71.39 per share for total consideration, net of commissions and issuance costs, of approximately $59.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2020; and

• Repurchased and retired approximately 237,000 of our 6.625% Series C preferred shares for an aggregate cost of $5.6 million or an average share price of $23.75.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to December 31, 2020, Centerspace acquired Union Pointe Apartment Homes in Longmont, Colorado for an aggregate purchase price of $76.9 million. The company also issued $50.0 million of 2.7% unsecured Series C notes, due June 6, 2030. In concert with this issuance, Centerspace amended and expanded its Note Purchase Private Shelf Agreement (the "Agreement") with Prudential to increase the aggregate amount available under the Agreement from $150.0 million to $225.0 million. After the issuance of Series C notes, the company has $50.0 million remaining under the Agreement, which is excluded for purposes of reporting liquidity.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2020, Centerspace had $97.5 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, including $97.1 million available on its lines of credit.

2021 Financial Overview

Centerspace is providing the following guidance for its 2021 calendar year performance.

2021 Calendar Year Financial Outlook

Range for 2021

Low High Earnings per Share - diluted $ (0.15) $ (0.18) $ 0.45 FFO per Share - diluted $ 3.47 $ 3.17 $ 3.52 Core FFO per Share - diluted $ 3.78 $ 3.29 $ 3.62 Additional assumptions:

2020 Actual

• Same-store capital expenditures of $912 per home to $1,012 per home

• Value-add expenditures of $15.0 million to $20.0 million

• Investments of $145.0 million to $170.0 million, which includes the January 2021 acquisition of Union Pointe in Longmont, Colorado

• Dispositions of $55.0 million to $75.0 million

• Proceeds of $50.0 million to $70.0 million from equity issuance

FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to "2021 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

COVID-19 Developments

The COVID-19 pandemic, including the associated economic disruptions, has continued to impact business and operations since March 2020. The company continues to prioritize the health and well-being of its residents, team members, and the communities it serves.

A discussion of the ongoing and potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows can be found in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations" presented in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting business, see the risk factors presented in Item 1A in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021.

Upcoming Events

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the Raymond James & Associates' 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, which will be held virtually on March 1-3, 2021.

Earnings Call

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the year ended December 31, 2020, is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website athttps://www.centerspacehomes.comor by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of December 31, 2020, Centerspace owned 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visitwww.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings with the SEC, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other reports the company files with the SEC from time to time. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.