INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST

(IRET)
Investors Real Estate Trust : Investor Presentation NAREIT REITworld – November 2020

11/16/2020 | 05:41pm EST

REITworld

November 2020

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including the COVID-19 risk factors set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, in our Current Reports on Form 8-K and in other public reports. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

www.iretapartments.com

2

COMPANY SNAPSHOT

Focused on Growth In Multifamily

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY

  • Founded in 1970, celebrating 50 Years
  • Apartment owner/operator with 11,910 homes
  • Publicly traded since 1997
  • Portfolio transformation from diversified to focused multifamily from 2017‐2019
  • Total capitalization of $1.7 billion(1)
  • Added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index in 2020

Multifamily and Other % of Gross Real Estate Assets

Multifamily

Other

100%

50%

0%

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

  1. See page 12 for breakdown

www.iretapartments.com

Differentiated

Markets

Internal Growth

Opportunity

Value‐Add

Opportunity

Balance Sheet

Flexibility

Experienced

Leadership

Strong Midwest markets led by

Minneapolis and Denver

Nashville a new target market

Enhanced operating platform

Deep value-add pipeline

Strong balance sheet with

sufficient liquidity to capitalize

on future opportunities

High caliber management and

board executing a sound

strategic plan

3

PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

Differentiated Portfolio‐ Strong Midwest Markets

Percent of 2020 NOI by State

Avg. Rev

Region

Homes

per Occ.

Home(1)

Minneapolis, MN

2,537

$1,620

Rochester, MN

1,711

$1,315

Denver, CO

1,457

$1,875

Omaha, NE

1,370

$1,008

St. Cloud, MN

1,190

$1,053

Grand Forks, ND

865

$1,165

Bismarck, ND

845

$1,148

Billings, MT

749

$1,053

Minot, ND

712

$1,070

Rapid City, SD

474

$1,082

Total / Average

11,910

$1,323

  1. Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the financial occupancy of apartment homes for the period.

Mino

GrandMinot

Grand Forks

Target Markets

t Mino

Billings

t

Forks

18%

6% Bismarck

46%

Billings

Bismarck

Bismarck

St. Cloud

Twin Cities

Rapid

3% Minneapolis

City

Rapid City

Rapid

Omah

Twin Cities

Rochester

City

Lincola

Denver

n

Omaha

8% Omaha

Lincol

Denver

n

Nashville

Denver

19%

Nashville

Nashville

Denver

New Target Market

Acquisitions and Dispositions Since 2019

  • Acquired five new properties in our target markets for $361 million
  • $246 million in dispositions including 25 apartment communities as we reduce our exposure to older, lower margin communities

% of NOI by Market - October 2020 vs 2017

30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

2020 2017

www.iretapartments.com

4

Disclaimer

IRET - Investors Real Estate Trust published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 22:40:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 177 M - -
Net income 2020 -13,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -57,2x
Yield 2020 3,87%
Capitalization 939 M 939 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,20x
Nbr of Employees 377
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST
Duration : Period :
Investors Real Estate Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 74,38 $
Last Close Price 72,38 $
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark O. Decker President, CEO, Chief Investment Officer & Trustee
Jeffrey P. Caira Chairman
Anne M. Olson COO, Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
John A. Kirchmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terrance P. Maxwell Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST-0.17%939
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-19.25%23 593
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-25.67%22 391
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-15.27%16 621
INVITATION HOMES INC.-2.67%16 351
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-2.31%15 772
