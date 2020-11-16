Investors Real Estate Trust : Investor Presentation NAREIT REITworld – November 2020
0
11/16/2020 | 05:41pm EST
REITworld
November 2020
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND LEGAL DISCLOSURE
Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including the COVID-19 risk factors set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, in our Current Reports on Form 8-K and in other public reports. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.
www.iretapartments.com
2
COMPANY SNAPSHOT
Focused on Growth In Multifamily
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY
Founded in 1970, celebrating 50 Years
Apartment owner/operator with11,910 homes
Publicly traded since 1997
Portfolio transformation from diversified to focused multifamily from 2017‐2019
Total capitalization of$1.7 billion(1)
Added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index in 2020
Multifamily and Other % of Gross Real Estate Assets
Multifamily
Other
100%
50%
0%
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
See page 12 for breakdown
www.iretapartments.com
Differentiated
Markets
Internal Growth
Opportunity
Value‐Add
Opportunity
Balance Sheet
Flexibility
Experienced
Leadership
Strong Midwest markets led by
Minneapolis and Denver
Nashville a new target market
Enhanced operating platform
Deep value-add pipeline
Strong balance sheet with
sufficient liquidity to capitalize
on future opportunities
High caliber management and
board executing a sound
strategic plan
3
PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
Differentiated Portfolio‐ Strong Midwest Markets
Percent of 2020 NOI by State
Avg. Rev
Region
Homes
per Occ.
Home(1)
Minneapolis, MN
2,537
$1,620
Rochester, MN
1,711
$1,315
Denver, CO
1,457
$1,875
Omaha, NE
1,370
$1,008
St. Cloud, MN
1,190
$1,053
Grand Forks, ND
865
$1,165
Bismarck, ND
845
$1,148
Billings, MT
749
$1,053
Minot, ND
712
$1,070
Rapid City, SD
474
$1,082
Total / Average
11,910
$1,323
Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the financial occupancy of apartment homes for the period.
Mino
GrandMinot
Grand Forks
Target Markets
t Mino
Billings
t
Forks
18%
6% Bismarck
46%
Billings
Bismarck
Bismarck
St. Cloud
Twin Cities
Rapid
3% Minneapolis
City
Rapid City
Rapid
Omah
Twin Cities
Rochester
City
Lincola
Denver
n
Omaha
8% Omaha
Lincol
Denver
n
Nashville
Denver
19%
Nashville
Nashville
Denver
New Target Market
Acquisitions and Dispositions Since 2019
Acquired five new properties in our target markets for $361 million
$246 million in dispositions including 25 apartment communities as we reduce our exposure to older, lower margin communities
% of NOI by Market - October 2020 vs 2017
30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
2020 2017
www.iretapartments.com
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
IRET - Investors Real Estate Trust published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 22:40:03 UTC