Investors Real Estate Trust : 2020 ESG Report

Our mission is to provide a great home - for our residents, our team, and our investors. With integrity and serving others at our core, we strive to find creative and innovative ways to operate Centerspace with the highest Environmental, Social, and Governance principles in mind across the various aspects of our business.
ABOUT CENTERSPACE
Founded in 1970, Centerspace is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities located in select growth markets across the Midwest. From Denver, CO to Minneapolis, MN and numerous states in between, as of December 31, 2020, Centerspace owns and operates 67 communities representing approximately 12,000 homes. Centerspace is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE Symbol: "CSR").
VIEW ON SUSTAINABILITY
Creating Better Every Days for our residents and team members is our number one priority. We take great care to ensure that the home we provide is one in which we and our residents can be proud. We strive to offer an exceptional level of service and make what is important to our residents important to us.
In 2019, Centerspace formed an Environmental, Social, Governance Committee (ESG Committee) to lead the charge in identifying, implementing, and tracking the progress on our various sustainability initiatives. The Nominating and Governance Committee of our Board of Trustees oversees our ESG committee, regularly receives updates, and reviews our initiaitives and progress.
Centerspace is committed to exploring and implementing common sense business practices that further our ability to operate in an environmentally responsible manner. We will continue to be good stewards of our resources, pursuing opportunities to minimize consumption, better manage and reduce waste, and conserve energy and water.
LETTER FROM THE CEO
As the pandemic progressed, Centerspace adjusted operations to accommodate changing regulations ...One thing did not change: our commitment to operating as an organization that cares for our environment, is socially responsible and has high standards for governance.
"
Dear Stakeholders,
We are pleased to present our second annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. 2020 changed the way we live and work.COVID-19impacted the overall economy and each of us individually. As the pandemic progressed, Centerspace adjusted operations to accommodate changing regulations, best practices, and the evolving needs of our team members and residents. One thing did not change: our commitment to operating as an organization that cares for our environment, is socially responsible and has high standards for governance.
At the end of 2020, we revealed our way forward with a new name and brand platform that are a reflection of who we have become. Centerspace embodies our desire to provide Better Every Days for our residents and team
as we work to create belonging, satisfaction, purpose, and growth.
A critical step in our commitment to our Centerspace brand is developing our ESG strategy. During 2020, we completed a materiality assessment to identify the ESG topics that matter most to our business. Our stakeholders identified resident and team member safety and wellbeing, teammember development, and financial performance and transparency among their highest priorities. As a result, these issues form the
basis of our three-year ESG roadmap.
We are excited to leverage our materiality assessment and work on our roadmap to further our ESG goals in 2021. There is still much work to do, but we are proud of the progress we made in 2020. Here are some highlights:
E N V I R O N M E N T
Partnered with Conservice, a utility management provider to allow for increased visibility into our energy consumption and opportunities for improvement.
Enhanced four communities with common areasthat utilize daylighting,low-VOCcoatings, cradle-to-cradleflooring, and pollinator friendly plantings.
Installed ENERGY STAR appliances and low-flow plumbing fixtures in our apartment home renovations.
Union Pointe in Longmont, Colorado, earned the
National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Silver Certification.
SOCIAL
Deployed across-functionalCOVID response team to address the shifting needs of our business, team members, and residents in compliance with federal and state guidelines.
Implemented a "Lease Your Way" strategy that allowed prospective residents the choice to tour apartment homes by appointment or virtually via video conference.
"1" governance score from Institutional
$66,520 in charitable donations
Shareholder Services
from company and team members
Focused on our team members, resulting in our reputation score from Glassdoor and Indeed increasing from 3.2 in 2019 to 3.9 in 2020.
Employee turnover decreased 15% and average employee tenure increased from 3.3 years in 2019 to 3.6 years in 2020.
Recognized as one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the MinneapolisStar Tribune.
Expanded our DE&I program by developing a committee to advise on the integration of diversity, equity and inclusion into all aspects of our work.
Declared Juneteenth an officially-recognized company holiday and gained national representation by joining the D&I Committee of the National
Apartment Association.
Organized a fundraiser for team members who donated $14,020 to Cristo
Rey Jesuit School and We Love Lake Street, two organizations that support diverse communities in Minneapolis.
G OV E R N A N CE
Maintained Institutional Shareholder Services score of "1" for our governance practices.
Our Board of Trustees is currently 37% female and our Senior Leadership team is 60% female.
Committed to strong ethics as demonstrated in our Codes of Conduct, Whistleblower and Insider Trading Policies.
Highly engaged Board of Trustees with 100% attendance at all quarterly meetings.
Maintained compliance with annual training for all of our team members,an annual boardself-assessment,and cyber security initiatives.
Our achievements in 2020 set us up for success in 2021. We strive to create sustainable, kind, and inclusive communities. We will do this by continuing to demonstrate agility, ingenuity, and dedication to keep our communities
thriving. As we adjust to thepost-pandemicnormal, Centerspace is committed to emphasizing our ESG efforts and looks forward to continued progress in the future. Thank you for your continued support of Centerspace.
Mark O. Decker, Jr.
President & CEO
