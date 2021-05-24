Investors Real Estate Trust : 2020 ESG Report

ABOUT CENTERSPACE

ABOUT CENTERSPACE

Founded in 1970, Centerspace is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities located in select growth markets across the Midwest. From Denver, CO to Minneapolis, MN and numerous states in between, as of December 31, 2020, Centerspace owns and operates 67 communities representing approximately 12,000 homes. Centerspace is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE Symbol: "CSR").

VIEW ON SUSTAINABILITY

Creating Better Every Days for our residents and team members is our number one priority. We take great care to ensure that the home we provide is one in which we and our residents can be proud. We strive to offer an exceptional level of service and make what is important to our residents important to us.

In 2019, Centerspace formed an Environmental, Social, Governance Committee (ESG Committee) to lead the charge in identifying, implementing, and tracking the progress on our various sustainability initiatives. The Nominating and Governance Committee of our Board of Trustees oversees our ESG committee, regularly receives updates, and reviews our initiaitives and progress.

Centerspace is committed to exploring and implementing common sense business practices that further our ability to operate in an environmentally responsible manner. We will continue to be good stewards of our resources, pursuing opportunities to minimize consumption, better manage and reduce waste, and conserve energy and water.