Investors Real Estate Trust : Investor Presentation - May 2021

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. These statements may be identified by our use of words such as "expects," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "believes," and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, changes in general and local economic and real estate market conditions, rental conditions in our markets, fluctuations in interest rates, the effect of government regulations, the availability and cost of capital and other financing risks, risks associated with our value-add and redevelopment opportunities, the failure of our property acquisitions and disposition activities to achieve expected results, competition in our markets, our ability to attract and retain skilled personnel, our ability to maintain our tax status as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in our Form 10- K for the period ended December 31, 2020. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward- looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.