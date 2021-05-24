Investors Real Estate Trust : Investor Presentation - May 2021
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND LEGAL DISCLOSURE
Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. These statements may be identified by our use of words such as "expects," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "believes," and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, changes in general and local economic and real estate market conditions, rental conditions in our markets, fluctuations in interest rates, the effect of government regulations, the availability and cost of capital and other financing risks, risks associated with our value-add and redevelopment opportunities, the failure of our property acquisitions and disposition activities to achieve expected results, competition in our markets, our ability to attract and retain skilled personnel, our ability to maintain our tax status as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in our Form 10- K for the period ended December 31, 2020. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward- looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.
IRET IS NOW CENTERSPACE
Better Every Days
A lot has changed since our business began, and our new name is a reflection of who we have become.
The rebrand of the company reflects our mission to provide great homes for our residents, our teams, and our investors. It is about coming together for the benefit of everyone - something in which each and every member of our team believes.
"The new name and brand platform embody our desire to provide better every days for our residents and team as we work to create belonging, satisfaction, purpose, and growth. This is our way forward. We are proud of our previous 50 years and are excited for the future as Centerspace."
-Mark O. Decker, Jr, President and CEO
COMPANY SNAPSHOT
F o c u s e d o n G r o w t h i n M u l t i f a m i l y
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY
Founded in 1970, celebrating 50 Years
Apartment owner/operator with 11,579 homes
Publicly traded since 1997
Portfolio transformation from diversified to focused multifamily from 2017-2019
Total capitalization of $1.9 billion(1)
Added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index in 2020
Multifamily and Other % of Gross Real Estate Assets
Multifamily
Other
100%
50%
0%
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
See page 14 for breakdown
Differentiated
Markets
Internal Growth
Opportunity
Value-Add
Opportunity
Balance Sheet
Flexibility
Experienced
Leadership
Strong Midwest markets led by
Minneapolis and Denver
Nashville a new target market
Enhanced operating platform
Deep value-add pipeline
Strong balance sheet with sufficient
liquidity to capitalize on future
opportunities
High caliber management and board
executing a sound strategic plan
PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
D i f f e r e n t i a t e d P o r t f o l i o - S t r o n g M i d w e s t M a r k e t s
Region
Homes
Avg. Rev per Occ.
Home(1)
Denver, CO
1,713
$1,844
Minneapolis, MN
2,537
$1,612
North Dakota
2,422
$1,141
Omaha, NE
1,370
$1,027
Rochester, MN (2)
1,122
$1,456
St. Cloud, MN
1,192
$1,089
Other Markets(3)
1,223
$1,084
Total / Average
11,579
$1,354
Multifamily Acquisitions and Dispositions Since 2017
Acquired ten new communities in our target markets for $810 million
$353 million in dispositions including 35 communities as we reduce our exposure to older, lower margin properties with less growth(4)
Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the financial occupancy of apartment homes for the period
Includes May 2021 Rochester disposition
Includes Rapid City, SD and Billings, MT
Includes May 2021, Rochester disposition
Percent of NOI by State
6%
Minot
Grand Forks
Target Markets
42%
Billings Bismarck
18% St. Cloud
Rapid City
Minneapolis
4%
Rochester
8%
Omaha
Denver
22%
Nashville
New Target
Market
% of NOI by Market - March 2021 vs 2017
30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
Minneapolis Denver
Rochester
St. Cloud
Omaha
ND Market
Other
Markets
2021
2017
5
