Investors Title : April 2022 Proxy Statement

121 North Columbia Street, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514

(919) 968-2200

April 11, 2022

Dear Shareholders:

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Investors Title Company (the "Company") to be held at The Siena Hotel, 1505 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The Annual Meeting will begin with a review of the activities of the Company for the past year and a report on current operations during the first quarter of 2022, followed by discussion and voting on the matters set forth in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement.

Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, I urge you to review the Proxy Statement and vote as soon as possible to ensure that your shares are represented at the meeting. The Proxy Statement explains more about proxy voting, so please read it carefully.

Cordially,

J. Allen Fine

Chief Executive Officer

121 North Columbia Street, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514

(919) 968-2200

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON MAY 18, 2022

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Investors Title Company will be held at The Siena Hotel, 1505 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, for the following purposes:

(1) To elect the three directors nominated by the Board of Directors for three-year terms or until their successors are elected and qualified;

(2) To hold an advisory vote to approve executive officer compensation;

(3) To ratify the appointment of Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2022; and

(4) To consider any other business that may properly come before the meeting.

Shareholders of record of common stock of the Company at the close of business on April 1, 2022 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

By Order of the Board of Directors:

W. Morris Fine

Secretary

April 11, 2022

IMPORTANT - Please vote by Internet, telephone or mail as soon as possible so your shares will be voted promptly, even if you plan to attend the meeting in person. Additional information about voting is included in the accompanying Proxy Statement and on your proxy card.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page GENERAL INFORMATION 1 Proxy Solicitation by the Board of Directors 1 Annual Report to Shareholders 1 Submitting and Revoking a Proxy 1 Voting Securities 2 Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on May 18, 2022 2 General Information 2 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2 Code of Business Conduct and Ethics 2 Shareholder Communications with Directors 2 Independent Directors 3 Executive Sessions 3 Board of Directors and Committees 3 Identification of Director Candidates 5 Board Leadership Structure 6 The Board's Role in Risk Oversight 6 Policies on Hedging and Pledging 6 COMPENSATION OF DIRECTORS 7 STOCK OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT 9 PROPOSAL REQUIRING YOUR VOTE Proposal 1 - Election of Directors 11 Information Regarding Nominees for Election as Directors 12 Information Regarding Directors Continuing in Office 13 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 15 PROPOSALS REQUIRING YOUR VOTE Proposal 2 - Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation 25 Proposal 3 - Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 25 Audit and Non-Audit Fees 26 Audit and Non-Audit Services Pre-Approval Policy 26 AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT 27 CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS 27 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR 2023 ANNUAL MEETING 28

PROXY STATEMENT

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY

To Be Held on May 18, 2022

This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of Investors Title Company (the "Company") of proxies to be voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

(the "Annual Meeting") to be held at The Siena Hotel, 1505 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on May 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, and at all adjournments or postponements thereof. Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2022 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Proxy Solicitation by the Board of Directors. The solicitation of proxies is made on behalf of the Company's Board of Directors and will be made either by mail or, as described below, by electronic delivery. The cost of solicitation of proxies will be borne by the Company. Copies of proxy materials and the Company's

2021 Annual Report will be provided to brokers, dealers, banks and voting trustees or their nominees for the purpose of soliciting proxies from the beneficial owners, and the Company will reimburse these record holders for their out-of-pocket expenses.

Annual Report to Shareholders. A copy of the Company's 2021 Annual Report including financial statements and the independent registered public accounting firm's opinions, along with the Notice of Annual Meeting, Proxy Statement and proxy card, are being first mailed to the Company's shareholders on or about April 11, 2022.

Submitting and Revoking a Proxy. If you complete and submit your proxy, whether by mail, by telephone or by Internet voting, the persons named as proxy holders will vote the shares represented by your proxy in accordance with your instructions. If you are a shareholder of record and submit a proxy but do not fill out the voting instructions, the persons named as proxy holders will vote your shares in the manner recommended by the Board of Directors on all matters presented in this proxy statement. In addition, if other matters are properly presented for voting at the meeting, the persons named as proxies will vote on such matters in accordance with their best judgment. The Company has not received notice of other matters that may be properly presented for voting at the meeting.

To ensure that your vote is recorded properly, please vote your shares as soon as possible, even if you plan to attend the meeting in person.

You may vote your shares by any of the following methods:

• By Internet. You may vote by proxy via the Internet by following the instructions on the proxy card provided.

• By Telephone. You may vote using the directions on your proxy card by calling the toll-free telephone number printed on the card.

• By mail. You may vote by proxy by signing and returning the proxy card provided.

• In person. Shareholders of record and beneficial shareholders with shares held in street name may vote in person at the meeting. If you hold shares in street name, you must also obtain a legal proxy from your broker to vote in person at the meeting.

1