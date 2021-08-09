Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Investors Title Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITIC   US4618041069

INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY

(ITIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investors Title Company : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/09/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors Title Company (Nasdaq: ITIC) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $.46 per share to shareholders of record September 1, 2021, payable September 15, 2021.

Investors Title Company is a publicly-held North Carolina company whose stock is traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Investors Title Company is engaged in the business of issuing and underwriting title insurance policies. The Company also provides services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property as well as investment management services to individuals, companies, banks and trusts.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY
04:18pINVESTORS TITLE COMPANY : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/04INVESTORS TITLE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04INVESTORS TITLE : Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8..
PU
08/04INVESTORS TITLE CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
08/04INVESTORS TITLE : Earnings Flash (ITIC) INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY Reports Q2 Reven..
MT
08/04INVESTORS TITLE : Earnings Flash (ITIC) INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY Posts Q2 EPS $10..
MT
08/04INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY : Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
08/04Investors Title Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended..
CI
08/04NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
06/14INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 236 M - -
Net income 2020 39,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 10,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,36x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 340 M 340 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 426
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Investors Title Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Allen Fine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Fine President, CFO, Treasurer & Director
Daniel W. Minto SVP-Engineering & Information Technology
William Morris Fine COO, Secretary, Director & Executive VP
L. Dawn Martin Vice President-Corporate Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY17.25%340
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.34.57%43 573
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION19.00%38 681
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.87%38 128
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.47%33 346
SAMPO OYJ23.00%27 777