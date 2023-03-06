Advanced search
    ITIC   US4618041069

INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY

(ITIC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-06 pm EST
150.20 USD   -4.12%
04:36pInvestors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
03/03Investors Title Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/03Investors Title Company Appoints James E. Scott as Member of the Board
CI
Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/06/2023 | 04:36pm EST
Investors Title Company (Nasdaq: ITIC) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $.46 per share to shareholders of record March 21, 2023, payable March 31, 2023.

Investors Title Company is a publicly-held North Carolina company whose stock is traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Investors Title Company is engaged in the business of issuing and underwriting title insurance policies. The Company also provides services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property as well as investment management services to individuals, companies, banks and trusts.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 326 M - -
Net income 2021 67,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 31,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,59x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 297 M 297 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 551
Free-Float 74,2%
Managers and Directors
James Allen Fine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Fine Vice President
Daniel W. Minto SVP-Engineering & Information Technology
William Morris Fine COO, Secretary, Director & Executive VP
L. Dawn Martin Vice President-Corporate Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY6.17%297
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-4.81%44 382
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-2.08%42 610
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.84%42 268
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.51%33 740
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.13.57%26 312