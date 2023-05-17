Advanced search
    ITIC   US4618041069

INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY

(ITIC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-17 pm EDT
141.65 USD   +1.11%
Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/17/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
Investors Title Company (Nasdaq: ITIC) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $.46 per share to shareholders of record June 15, 2023, payable June 30, 2023.

Investors Title Company is a publicly-held North Carolina company whose stock is traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Investors Title Company is engaged in the business of issuing and underwriting title insurance policies. The Company also provides services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property as well as investment management services to individuals, companies, banks and trusts.


All news about INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY
04:17pInvestors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend
05/05Investors Title : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
05/05Earnings Flash (ITIC) INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY Reports Q1 Revenue $51.3M
05/05Earnings Flash (ITIC) INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY Reports Q1 EPS $0.62
05/05Investors Title Company Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
05/05Investors Title Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
04/11Investors Title : April 2023 Proxy Statement
03/20INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
03/14INVESTORS TITLE CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
03/14Tranche Update on Investors Title Company's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 12, 20..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 283 M - -
Net income 2022 23,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 28,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 266 M 266 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 641
Free-Float 74,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Allen Fine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Fine Vice President
Daniel W. Minto SVP-Engineering & Information Technology
William Morris Fine COO, Secretary, Director & Executive VP
L. Dawn Martin Vice President-Corporate Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY-5.05%266
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-2.50%41 925
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.58%40 310
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-17.28%37 859
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-13.03%30 704
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.19.62%27 592
