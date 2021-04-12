Investors Title : 2021 Letter to Shareholders

April 12, 2021

To Our Fellow Shareholders:

In 2020, Investors Title Company delivered another year of superior financial performance, setting new Company records for revenues and net income. Total revenues increased at a rate nearly double that of the industry, while net profit margin reached record levels as a result of low claims and operating leverage afforded by higher volumes.

On the heels of a very strong economy in the prior year, 2020 began as a fairly normal year for the housing market. As the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, the economy quickly slipped into a recession while real estate activity levels dropped precipitously. In response to the economic shock, the Fed lowered policy rates and increased its purchase of mortgage-backed securities, which ultimately drove mortgage interest rates to record lows and freed up capital. In addition to sparking a surge in refinance activity, lower interest rates fueled strong demand for homes, particularly among first-time homebuyers. Even though home prices have climbed in response, demand has remained strong due to low interest rates that have served to keep housing affordability in check.

These factors, in addition to our efforts to expand market share, contributed significantly to revenue increases. Net premiums written increased 40.8% to $205.4 million, a new Company record and our largest year-over-year increase ever. Relatively low levels of claims activity and operating leverage achieved by higher volumes resulted in a 25.3% increase in net income.

We are especially pleased to report such strong operating results when considering the multitude of unprecedented challenges 2020 brought us. Our employees met these challenges head-on with great creativity, commitment, and resilience, quickly leveraging our capabilities to handle a swift uptick in volumes, accommodating the various working arrangements of our partners and clients, and enabling us to do our jobs while maintaining social distancing protocols.

Based on the strong operating performance of 2020 and recent years, our confidence in the ability to sustain it, and the overall strong financial position of the Company, the board of directors declared a special dividend of $15.00 per share in 2020. In each of the past four years, the board has declared a special dividend, totaling $36.00 per share, and, over the same four years, increased the regular quarterly dividend from 20 cents to 44 cents. In total, through a combination of regular dividends, special dividends, and share repurchases, the Company has returned more than 72% of its operating cash flow to its shareholders over the past five years, resulting in a dividend yield that is among the highest of our peer group.

Returning capital to our shareholders is a key element of our capital allocation strategy. We strive to achieve a balance between an attractive shareholder return; financial flexibility appropriate for the various stages of the business cycle; ongoing targeted investments in our business; and superior financial protection for our policyholders.

Our exceptional financial strength is consistently recognized by rating agencies such as A.M. Best as being among the highest in the industry. Our strong balance sheet, with no debt and highly tangible assets, results in a very low level of underwriting leverage in comparison to peer companies. We believe this distinction is an important competitive strength, as it affords our business partners and policyholders a high level of confidence in the value of our insurance product.

In addition to an unwavering commitment to conservative financial management, our business strategy is based on cultivating mutually beneficial relationships that focus on success over the long term. We strive to help our business partners be more profitable by providing them with industry-leading technology solutions, expert underwriting advice, and relevant and timely educational offerings. In addition, we deliver this support in a manner that is carefully tailored to local market customs and practices, based on our in-depth knowledge of the markets we serve. By investing in our business partners' success, we, in turn, form enduring and prosperous long-term relationships that become the foundation of our success.

(Continued on page 2)