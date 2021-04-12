Investors Title : April 2021 Proxy Statement

PROXY STATEMENT

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY

To Be Held on May 19, 2021

This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of Investors Title Company (the ''Company'') of proxies to be voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the ''Annual Meeting'') to be held at The Siena Hotel, 1505 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on May 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, and at all adjournments or postponements thereof. Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Proxy Solicitation by the Board of Directors. The solicitation of proxies is made on behalf of the Company's Board of Directors and will be made either by mail or, as described below, by electronic delivery. The cost of solicitation of proxies will be borne by the Company. Copies of proxy materials and the Company's 2020 Annual Report will be provided to brokers, dealers, banks and voting trustees or their nominees for the purpose of soliciting proxies from the beneficial owners, and the Company will reimburse these record holders for their out-of-pocket expenses.

Annual Report to Shareholders. A copy of the Company's 2020 Annual Report including financial statements and the independent registered public accounting firm's opinions, along with the Notice of Annual Meeting, Proxy Statement and proxy card, are being first mailed to the Company's shareholders on or about April 12, 2021.

Submitting and Revoking a Proxy. If you complete and submit your proxy, whether by mail, by telephone or by Internet voting, the persons named as proxy holders will vote the shares represented by your proxy in accordance with your instructions. If you are a shareholder of record and submit a proxy but do not fill out the voting instructions, the persons named as proxy holders will vote your shares in the manner recommended by the Board of Directors on all matters presented in this proxy statement. In addition, if other matters are properly presented for voting at the meeting, the persons named as proxies will vote on such matters in accordance with their best judgment. The Company has not received notice of other matters that may be properly presented for voting at the meeting.

To ensure that your vote is recorded properly, please vote your shares as soon as possible, even if you plan to attend the meeting in person.

You may vote your shares by any of the following methods:

By Internet. You may vote by proxy via the Internet by following the instructions on the proxy card provided.

You may vote by proxy via the Internet by following the instructions on the proxy card provided. By Telephone . You may vote using the directions on your proxy card by calling the toll-free telephone number printed on the card.

. You may vote using the directions on your proxy card by calling the toll-free telephone number printed on the card. By mail. You may vote by proxy by signing and returning the proxy card provided.

You may vote by proxy by signing and returning the proxy card provided. In person. Shareholders of record and beneficial shareholders with shares held in street name may vote in person at the meeting. If you hold shares in street name, you must also obtain a legal proxy from your broker to vote in person at the meeting.

If you vote by Internet or by telephone, please have your proxy card available. The control number appearing on your card is necessary to process your vote. An Internet or telephone vote authorizes the named proxy holders in the same manner as if you marked, signed and returned a proxy card by mail. Each proxy executed and returned by a shareholder may be revoked at any time thereafter except as to any matter or matters upon which, prior to such revocation, a vote shall have been cast pursuant to the authority conferred by such proxy. Shareholders with shares registered directly in their names may revoke their proxy by (1) sending written notice of revocation to the Corporate Secretary, P.O. Box 2687, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27515-2687,

(2) submitting a subsequent proxy or (3) voting in person at the meeting. If you plan to attend the meeting and