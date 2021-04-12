Log in
INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY    ITIC

INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY

(ITIC)
  Report
04/12 04:00:00 pm
165 USD   -0.78%
Investors Title : April 2021 Proxy Statement

04/12/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

121 North Columbia Street, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514

(919) 968-2200

April 12, 2021

Dear Shareholders:

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the ''Annual Meeting'') of Investors Title Company (the ''Company'') to be held at The Siena Hotel, 1505 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The Annual Meeting will begin with a review of the activities of the Company for the past year and a report on current operations during the first quarter of 2021, followed by discussion and voting on the matters set forth in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement.

Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, I urge you to review the Proxy Statement and vote as soon as possible to ensure that your shares are represented at the meeting. The Proxy Statement explains more about proxy voting, so please read it carefully.

Cordially,

J. Allen Fine

Chief Executive Officer

121 North Columbia Street, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514

(919) 968-2200

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON MAY 19, 2021

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Investors Title Company will be held at The Siena Hotel,

1505 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, for the following purposes:

  1. To elect the three directors nominated by the Board of Directors for three-year terms or until their successors are elected and qualified;
  2. To ratify the appointment of Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021; and
  3. To consider any other business that may properly come before the meeting.

Shareholders of record of common stock of the Company at the close of business on April 1, 2021 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

By Order of the Board of Directors:

W. Morris Fine

Secretary

April 12, 2021

IMPORTANT - Please vote by Internet, telephone or mail as soon as possible so your shares will be voted promptly, even if you plan to attend the meeting in person. Additional information about voting is included in the accompanying Proxy Statement and on your proxy card.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Proxy Solicitation by the Board of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Annual Report to Shareholders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Submitting and Revoking a Proxy. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Voting Securities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of

Shareholders to be Held on May 19, 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2

General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Code of Business Conduct and Ethics . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Shareholder Communications with Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Independent Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Executive Sessions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Board of Directors and Committees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Identification of Director Candidates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Board Leadership Structure . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

The Board's Role in Risk Oversight . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Policies on Hedging and Pledging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

COMPENSATION OF DIRECTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

STOCK OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT . . . . . . . . . .

8

PROPOSALS REQUIRING YOUR VOTE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

Information Regarding Nominees for Election as Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

Information Regarding Directors Continuing in Office . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

Proposal 2 - Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. . . .

12

Audit and Non-Audit Fees. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

Audit and Non-Audit Services Pre-Approval Policy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

24

SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR 2022 ANNUAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

24

PROXY STATEMENT

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY

To Be Held on May 19, 2021

This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of Investors Title Company (the ''Company'') of proxies to be voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the ''Annual Meeting'') to be held at The Siena Hotel, 1505 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on May 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, and at all adjournments or postponements thereof. Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Proxy Solicitation by the Board of Directors. The solicitation of proxies is made on behalf of the Company's Board of Directors and will be made either by mail or, as described below, by electronic delivery. The cost of solicitation of proxies will be borne by the Company. Copies of proxy materials and the Company's 2020 Annual Report will be provided to brokers, dealers, banks and voting trustees or their nominees for the purpose of soliciting proxies from the beneficial owners, and the Company will reimburse these record holders for their out-of-pocket expenses.

Annual Report to Shareholders. A copy of the Company's 2020 Annual Report including financial statements and the independent registered public accounting firm's opinions, along with the Notice of Annual Meeting, Proxy Statement and proxy card, are being first mailed to the Company's shareholders on or about April 12, 2021.

Submitting and Revoking a Proxy. If you complete and submit your proxy, whether by mail, by telephone or by Internet voting, the persons named as proxy holders will vote the shares represented by your proxy in accordance with your instructions. If you are a shareholder of record and submit a proxy but do not fill out the voting instructions, the persons named as proxy holders will vote your shares in the manner recommended by the Board of Directors on all matters presented in this proxy statement. In addition, if other matters are properly presented for voting at the meeting, the persons named as proxies will vote on such matters in accordance with their best judgment. The Company has not received notice of other matters that may be properly presented for voting at the meeting.

To ensure that your vote is recorded properly, please vote your shares as soon as possible, even if you plan to attend the meeting in person.

You may vote your shares by any of the following methods:

  • By Internet. You may vote by proxy via the Internet by following the instructions on the proxy card provided.
  • By Telephone. You may vote using the directions on your proxy card by calling the toll-free telephone number printed on the card.
  • By mail. You may vote by proxy by signing and returning the proxy card provided.
  • In person. Shareholders of record and beneficial shareholders with shares held in street name may vote in person at the meeting. If you hold shares in street name, you must also obtain a legal proxy from your broker to vote in person at the meeting.

If you vote by Internet or by telephone, please have your proxy card available. The control number appearing on your card is necessary to process your vote. An Internet or telephone vote authorizes the named proxy holders in the same manner as if you marked, signed and returned a proxy card by mail. Each proxy executed and returned by a shareholder may be revoked at any time thereafter except as to any matter or matters upon which, prior to such revocation, a vote shall have been cast pursuant to the authority conferred by such proxy. Shareholders with shares registered directly in their names may revoke their proxy by (1) sending written notice of revocation to the Corporate Secretary, P.O. Box 2687, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27515-2687,

(2) submitting a subsequent proxy or (3) voting in person at the meeting. If you plan to attend the meeting and

1

you require directions, please call the Company at (919) 968-2200. Attendance at the meeting will not by itself revoke a proxy. A shareholder wishing to change his or her vote who holds shares through a bank, brokerage firm or other nominee must contact the record holder.

Voting Securities. On April 1, 2021, the Company had a total of 2,185,798 shares of common stock, no par value per share (''Common Stock'') outstanding, its only class of issued and outstanding capital stock. Of these shares, 1,894,122 shares are entitled to one vote per share and 291,676 shares are held by a subsidiary of the Company and, pursuant to North Carolina law, are not entitled to vote. A majority of the shares entitled to vote at the meeting, represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, will constitute a quorum.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of

Shareholders to be Held on May 19, 2021. The Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement and the Company's 2020 Annual Report (collectively, the ''Proxy Materials'') are available on the Company's website at http://www.invtitle.com/investors-proxy-materials. Shareholders that have arranged through their broker to receive the Proxy Materials electronically may also receive them online. Shareholders that hold their shares in a brokerage account may have the opportunity to receive future Proxy Materials electronically. Please contact your broker for information regarding the availability of this service.

General Information. A copy of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ''SEC''), including copies of the exhibits to the Form 10-K, can be obtained without charge by contacting Investor Relations at investorrelations@invtitle.comor P.O. Box 2687, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27515-2687.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Investors Title Company published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 21:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 236 M - -
Net income 2020 39,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 10,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,36x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 315 M 315 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 426
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Investors Title Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Allen Fine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Fine President, CFO, Treasurer & Director
Daniel W. Minto Senior VP-Engineering & Information Technology
William Morris Fine COO, Secretary, Director & Executive VP
L. Dawn Martin Vice President-Corporate Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY8.69%315
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC23.09%40 185
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.04%38 248
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION6.52%35 466
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-2.39%32 898
SAMPO OYJ16.78%26 642
