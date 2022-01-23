Invex Therapeutics : Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Firstly, the Company was pleased to finalise its overall regulatory and clinical trial strategy. The completion of this strategy was an important milestone for the Company after significant scientific and regulatory consultation. The planned, single Phase III clinical trial has been designed to meet the requirements for market approval of Presendin™ for the treatment of IIH in the EU, UK and Australia. The trial plans to enrol 240 newly diagnosed IIH patients who will be randomised to receive either once weekly sub-cutaneous injections of Presendin™ or placebo across 37 centres in Europe, UK, Australia and the United States (US).

The primary endpoint of IIH EVOLVE will assess the mean difference in Intracranial Pressure (ICP) from baseline at 24 weeks between patients receiving Presendin™ and those on placebo. Secondary endpoints will assess the relative difference in vision (Perimetric Mean Deviation (PMD) and papilloedema) and Monthly Headache Days (MHD) between the two groups over 24 weeks.

Outcomes from the IIH EVOLVE clinical trial are expected to facilitate future discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding registration of Presendin™ in the US in the future.

The Company successfully filed the first Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to commence the IIH- EVOLVE trial in Australia in the month of December as planned through an application to a specific Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC). In Australia, HRECs are required under the Therapeutic Goods Act to review and monitor all clinical trials of unregistered drugs. If successful, HREC clearance will allow Invex to commence recruitment of IIH patients under the parameters of the approved trial protocol. A number of clinical sites in Australia are planned.

Invex anticipates completing additional CTAs for the UK, Europe and the US during the 1H CY2022.

In late December 2021, Invex announced the appointment of Professor Michael Wall, MD as the Trial Steering Group Chairperson for the IIH EVOLVE Phase III clinical trial. Dr Wall is a Professor of Ophthalmology and Neurology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine and Director of the Iowa Visual Field Reading Center. He is considered a global key opinion leader in IIH, having made a significant contribution to the clinical and scientific literature pertaining to the diagnosis, treatment and management of this disease and has led a significant number of important IIH clinical trials.

Professor Wall has a distinguished career in the field of IIH, has published widely in international peer-reviewed journals, and has significant experience and expertise in the execution of clinical trials in neurology and ophthalmology for pharmaceutical companies undertaking studies in the United States and around the globe.

R&D Tax Rebate of £100k Received

In December, the Company's UK subsidiary received approximately £100k (A$184k) in a Research and Development (R&D) tax rebate from the UK government for the 2021 financial year. Invex anticipates an increase in UK rebates and the commencement of Australian R&D tax rebates in future periods as the Company accelerates R&D expenditure necessary to support our important registration directed IIH EVOLVE Phase III clinical trial.

